FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Centre Daily
IB Nation Sports Talk’s Friday Rapid Fire: Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame For Alabama
Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama. We react to the news. Some of the angles we cover include:. *Is leaving Notre Dame for the same position at Alabama a good move for Rees?. *What does Rees leaving mean for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman?. *Is Rees...
Centre Daily
Mike Woodson Scoffs at Thought Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis Aren’t NBA Players
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey is the runaway candidate for national player of the year. He's been terrific during the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers' 22-1 start to the season and, at 7-foot-4, has been practically unguardable. Since returning from a back injury a month ago, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis...
Centre Daily
Alabama Hires New Offensive Coordinator
Alabama has officially found its new offensive coordinator. After losing out on Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, they redirected and landed on Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. ESPN's Pete Thamel confirmed the move, and Nick Saban has filled one of two assistant openings. Alabama is also searching for a...
Centre Daily
BYU Football Brings in Large 2023 PWO Class
Jared Esplin - WR Jared Esplin is a wide receiver from Timpview High School. As a senior, Esplin tallied 900 receiving yards and a touchdown. For those that follow Utah high school football, Esplin will be remembered as the wide receiver that made this clutch touchdown catch in the 5A state championship game:
Centre Daily
Finding Broncos: 8 Under-The-Radar Senior Bowl Prospects
The week of practices is underway, with the Senior Bowl on February 4. NFL teams have scouts, coaches, and front-office members working hard to scout the next group of draft prospects. This is a highly talented year at the Senior Bowl, but a few prospects are still flying under the...
Centre Daily
Are Ohio State WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. And Emeka Egbuka Nations Best Duo?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been arguably one the best programs in the country in terms of wide receiver development in recent years. And that is not about to change anytime soon. Per Pro Football Focus, the Buckeyes are set to deploy the country's top two wide receivers in 2023,...
Centre Daily
Magic top Timberwolves after 5 players ejected for fighting
Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front of the Orlando bench...
Centre Daily
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Centre Daily
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Centre Daily
Jimmy Butler Says He Has No Plans To Leave The Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler has lasted longer than most expected with the Miami Heat. Butler is now in the middle of his first season in Miami and doesn't see himself leaving for another team. In a recent interview with UPROXX.com, Butler said he has no plans of playing elsewhere because of his bond with teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
