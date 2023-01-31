ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Centre Daily

Alabama Hires New Offensive Coordinator

Alabama has officially found its new offensive coordinator. After losing out on Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, they redirected and landed on Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. ESPN's Pete Thamel confirmed the move, and Nick Saban has filled one of two assistant openings. Alabama is also searching for a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Centre Daily

BYU Football Brings in Large 2023 PWO Class

Jared Esplin - WR Jared Esplin is a wide receiver from Timpview High School. As a senior, Esplin tallied 900 receiving yards and a touchdown. For those that follow Utah high school football, Esplin will be remembered as the wide receiver that made this clutch touchdown catch in the 5A state championship game:
PROVO, UT
Centre Daily

Finding Broncos: 8 Under-The-Radar Senior Bowl Prospects

The week of practices is underway, with the Senior Bowl on February 4. NFL teams have scouts, coaches, and front-office members working hard to scout the next group of draft prospects. This is a highly talented year at the Senior Bowl, but a few prospects are still flying under the...
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Magic top Timberwolves after 5 players ejected for fighting

Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front of the Orlando bench...
ORLANDO, FL
Centre Daily

15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Jimmy Butler Says He Has No Plans To Leave The Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler has lasted longer than most expected with the Miami Heat. Butler is now in the middle of his first season in Miami and doesn't see himself leaving for another team. In a recent interview with UPROXX.com, Butler said he has no plans of playing elsewhere because of his bond with teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
MIAMI, FL

