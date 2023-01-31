As we enter the fourth industrial revolution — Business 4.0 — new applied sciences are rising which are upending conventional enterprise fashions. One of the crucial thrilling and disruptive new tendencies is the rise of “as-a-service” fashions. As an alternative of shopping for a product outright and having to take care of it and pay for upgrades or help, each companies and customers are embracing the concept of subscribing to nearly something for a month-to-month charge.

1 DAY AGO