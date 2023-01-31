Read full article on original website
Related
aiexpress.io
Google will leapfrog rivals with AI event next week
Google is holding an AI occasion subsequent week to make some bulletins forward of rivals. The net large says the occasion will present an replace on how Google is “utilizing the facility of AI to reimagine how folks seek for, discover, and work together with info, making it extra pure and intuitive than ever earlier than to search out what you want.”
aiexpress.io
Singlewire Software Acquires Visitor Aware
Singlewire Software, a Madison, WI-based chief in options that assist preserve folks protected and knowledgeable, pronounces its acquisition of Customer Conscious, a supplier of a instrument for customer and scholar administration. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The acquisition allows Singlewire to develop its suite of security and...
aiexpress.io
Microsoft Viva is giving your sales a ChatGPT boost
Microsoft’s rising involvement with OpenAI, the corporate behind the all-so-familiar ChatGPT, is seeing the corporate’s sales-focused software program set to get a serious increase. It’s set to begin with Microsoft Viva Gross sales, which is able to see a GPT-3.5 implementation that the corporate says will “assist sellers...
aiexpress.io
Blippar Expands Blippbuilder Support To AR Glasses Under New CEO
AR creation software Blippar has lengthy supplied its creation software Blippbuilder, which not too long ago carried out a “freemium” pricing mannequin. Naturally, the software was constructed round smartphones, which is how most individuals nonetheless expertise AR. Nevertheless, with the growing prevalence of AR-enabled headsets, the corporate is increasing the software’s availability.
aiexpress.io
Birdeye Acquires Cube Online
Birdeye, a Palo Alto, CA-based digital buyer expertise platform, acquired Dice On-line, an Australian supplier of a buyer expertise platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Birdeye will increase its worldwide presence into Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Led by Tony Van-Eyk, Co-Founder and...
aiexpress.io
Businesses turn to new as-a-service models in Industry 4.0
As we enter the fourth industrial revolution — Business 4.0 — new applied sciences are rising which are upending conventional enterprise fashions. One of the crucial thrilling and disruptive new tendencies is the rise of “as-a-service” fashions. As an alternative of shopping for a product outright and having to take care of it and pay for upgrades or help, each companies and customers are embracing the concept of subscribing to nearly something for a month-to-month charge.
aiexpress.io
Top AI startup news of the week: Anthropic hits the Google jackpot
All different AI startup information acquired blown out of the water this morning, when phrase acquired out that Google will make investments over $300 million into AI lab Anthropic, one of many buzziest AI startups in current reminiscence (partly because of its huge early funding by Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX) and certainly one of OpenAI’s greatest rivals for the LLM area.
aiexpress.io
Top 5 stories of the week: One word: ChatGPT
Our AI editor, Sharon Goldman, was busier than even Punxsutawney Phil this week. Did ChatGPT see its shadow for six extra weeks of AI winter? We don’t suppose so, as a result of the generative AI discipline is tremendous scorching proper now. Most notably, on Friday, the information broke...
aiexpress.io
Fintech: Is wamo a Bank?
Do you bear in mind the times you waited in line at banks to withdraw and deposit cash? Sending cash would change into pure torture. Fortunately, the banking idea has additionally advanced to a distinct dimension with the change and growth of know-how. We began to deal with my transactions...
aiexpress.io
Google invests $300 million in Anthropic as race to compete with ChatGPT heats up
In keeping with new reporting from the Monetary Instances, Google has invested $300 million in one of the vital buzzy OpenAI rivals, Anthropic, whose recently-debuted generative AI mannequin, Claude, is taken into account aggressive with ChatGPT. In keeping with the reporting, Google will take a stake of round 10 per...
aiexpress.io
Polygon ZK-RollUp: An Incredibly Simple Explanation
Polygon maintains its crown by bringing in ZKrollup. Ethereum is the spine of the web3 ecosystem. It continues to shock probably the most sensible minds on the earth with the potential it carries. The potential of diversified purposes would make even Einstein scratch his head for a second. However yeah,...
aiexpress.io
Your Android smartphone could be getting a popular iOS 16 camera feature
Often, Android units are the testbed for progressive smartphone options that Apple designers ultimately enhance upon and incorporate into their units; however it appears that evidently, for a change, Google needs to undertake a preferred iOS 16 function for an upcoming model of its OS. At WWDC 2022 Apple unveiled...
aiexpress.io
A call for data-first security
Over the previous 20 years now we have seen safety get increasingly more granular, going deeper into the stack technology after technology — from {hardware}, to community, server, container and now increasingly more to code. It needs to be targeted on the info. First. The subsequent frontier in safety...
aiexpress.io
Windows 10 popup bug is blocking people from accessing their desktops
Home windows 10 is popping up a really unlucky full-screen provide throughout setup of a recent copy of the OS that’s stopping customers from reaching the desktop. The pop-up panel promotes a free trial for Microsoft 365 – however one which’ll flip right into a paying subscription if not canceled – and there seems to be a bug meaning for those who click on to say no the trial, you’ll really settle for it.
aiexpress.io
Tiny11 is out, promising to be Windows 11 without steep hardware requirements
Home windows 11 is famend for the comparatively steep system necessities that put it out of attain for a lot of PCs that fairly fortunately run Home windows 10, however there’s a repair for that: a brand new model of the OS referred to as Tiny11, which not solely lowers the {hardware} bar for entry significantly but additionally strips away a variety of bloat.
Comments / 0