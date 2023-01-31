ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Four Storylines: No. 10 Ohio State women travel to No. 8 Maryland on Sunday

On Jan. 20, 2022, the Ohio State women’s basketball team took to its home court and earned its biggest win of the season, to date. It was against the then-No. 12 Maryland Terrapins. The win was the Buckeyes’ first against a ranked team that season after falling to the Indiana Hoosiers and twice to the Michigan Wolverines.
Despite spirited comeback, Ohio State falls to Wisconsin at home, 65-60

Certainly, you’ve heard the phrase “an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.” In sports it typically describes two teams — or players — at the top of their game, rolling on all cylinders, getting ready to collide. Thursday night’s game between the Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8)...
This season is Taylor Mikesell’s most impressive yet

Last season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team received a monumental boost from the transfer portal when guard Taylor Mikesell joined the Scarlet & Gray. Mikesell started for the Buckeyes following a two-year stint with the Maryland Terrapins and a tough single year with the Oregon Ducks. Immediately, Mikesell made an impact with scoring and leadership that led to a Big Ten regular season conference championship. This season, Mikesell is even better.
Column: Chris Holtmann needs to coach for his job over the next four weeks

We here at Land-Grant Holy Land have mostly been a pretty pro-Chris Holtmann bunch since the coach came to Columbus in 2018 to succeed the legendary Thad Matta. There have been a lot of fairly enjoyable highs under Holt, including teams that have far exceeded preseason expectations, but when his program has ebbed the other way, boy has it ebbed to depths that nobody would wish on their worst enemy.
Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire

As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
No. 10 Ohio State women back on track beating Wisconsin 90-67

The Ohio State women's basketball team was back on the court Wednesday, with a trip up north to Madison, Wisconsin, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers. Although it was a matchup from opposite sides of the Big Ten standings, the Buckeyes entered the game on the ropes with three-straight losses. Head...
WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline

Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 3, 2023

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
Ohio State football’s veteran offensive line problem may have a second-year solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is telling that Ohio State football’s offensive line situation has drawn such scrutiny in the same winter that started a quarterback competition. To be clear, the duel between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to start the Sept. 2 opener against Indiana still draws the most attention. The process of replacing two tackles and a center headed for the NFL Draft, though, is easily the No. 2 area of concern.
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio

Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
