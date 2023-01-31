Read full article on original website
Thrift store Picasso - An Ohio man once snagged a poster for $14 but it turned out to be an original from PicassoAnita DurairajColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes set to begin season against Air Force SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Legalized sports gambling arrives in Ohio, experts say Ohio State students at the most risk for addictionThe LanternOhio State
landgrantholyland.com
Four Storylines: No. 10 Ohio State women travel to No. 8 Maryland on Sunday
On Jan. 20, 2022, the Ohio State women’s basketball team took to its home court and earned its biggest win of the season, to date. It was against the then-No. 12 Maryland Terrapins. The win was the Buckeyes’ first against a ranked team that season after falling to the Indiana Hoosiers and twice to the Michigan Wolverines.
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Greg Gard, Chris Holtmann, Ohio State players discuss Wisconsin’s win over Buckeyes
Throughout the season, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. Following Ohio State’s 65-60 loss to Wisconsin, the media spoke to Greg...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State and the terrible, horrible, no good, very bad month of January
It seems like at the end of every calendar year people say, “Good riddance to this year! Next year is going to be our year!” I’m always skeptical when I hear things like that. Then again, I’m just a curmudgeon. Just because the year changes then...
landgrantholyland.com
Despite spirited comeback, Ohio State falls to Wisconsin at home, 65-60
Certainly, you’ve heard the phrase “an unstoppable force meets an immovable object.” In sports it typically describes two teams — or players — at the top of their game, rolling on all cylinders, getting ready to collide. Thursday night’s game between the Buckeyes (11-11, 3-8)...
landgrantholyland.com
This season is Taylor Mikesell’s most impressive yet
Last season, the Ohio State women’s basketball team received a monumental boost from the transfer portal when guard Taylor Mikesell joined the Scarlet & Gray. Mikesell started for the Buckeyes following a two-year stint with the Maryland Terrapins and a tough single year with the Oregon Ducks. Immediately, Mikesell made an impact with scoring and leadership that led to a Big Ten regular season conference championship. This season, Mikesell is even better.
landgrantholyland.com
Column: Chris Holtmann needs to coach for his job over the next four weeks
We here at Land-Grant Holy Land have mostly been a pretty pro-Chris Holtmann bunch since the coach came to Columbus in 2018 to succeed the legendary Thad Matta. There have been a lot of fairly enjoyable highs under Holt, including teams that have far exceeded preseason expectations, but when his program has ebbed the other way, boy has it ebbed to depths that nobody would wish on their worst enemy.
Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire
As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
landgrantholyland.com
No. 10 Ohio State women back on track beating Wisconsin 90-67
The Ohio State women's basketball team was back on the court Wednesday, with a trip up north to Madison, Wisconsin, taking on the Wisconsin Badgers. Although it was a matchup from opposite sides of the Big Ten standings, the Buckeyes entered the game on the ropes with three-straight losses. Head...
landgrantholyland.com
Bucketheads Podcast: Ohio State’s backs are up against the wall. Can they turn this thing around?
‘Bucketheads’ is LGHL’s men’s basketball podcast, hosted by Connor Lemons and Justin Golba. Every episode they give you the latest scoop on the Ohio State Buckeyes and everything else happening in the college hoops world. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts |...
Ohio State AD Gene Smith Makes Decision About Big Ten Commissioner Job
The Big Ten is in search of a new commissioner after Kevin Warren left his post last month to become the new president for the Chicago Bears. We can now cross one name off the list of contenders. Ohio State athletics director Gene Smith, whose name had garnered quite a bit of speculation for the ...
WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for February 3, 2023
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
MLive.com
Michigan State running back transfer joins brother, reunites with Mel Tucker
EAST LANSING – Jaren Mangham was preparing for his own game while keeping an eye on his younger brother. While being taped up, the South Florida running back tuned in to watch Jaden Mangham play as a true freshman safety for Michigan State last season. Then those around him noted how unique it would be if the two could team up.
Ohio State football’s veteran offensive line problem may have a second-year solution
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is telling that Ohio State football’s offensive line situation has drawn such scrutiny in the same winter that started a quarterback competition. To be clear, the duel between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to start the Sept. 2 opener against Indiana still draws the most attention. The process of replacing two tackles and a center headed for the NFL Draft, though, is easily the No. 2 area of concern.
Ypsilanti JV basketball player attacked by spectator during game
A high school basketball game was abruptly brought to an end after a fan attacked a player on the court.
Monroe shares excitement of new role at Whitecaps winter gala
Former Detroit Tiger Craig Monroe was the featured speaker at the Whitecaps Community Foundation winter gala at the Grand Rapids Museum on Thursday
wlen.com
Adrian Schools Receive Report from J.V. Basketball Game Incident from Police/Ypsilanti Admin.
Adrian, MI – A complete investigation has been conducted by the Washtenaw Police Department regarding the incident at Ypsilanti High School during the J.V. basketball game between the Adrian Maples and Ypsilanti Grizzlies on Tuesday. This includes a thorough review of video available. The following conclusions have been reported...
fox2detroit.com
Pawn Stars Do America coming to two Michigan cities
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - The trio of Rick, Corey, and Chumlee from the popular show Pawn Stars are taking their show on the road for another season of their spinoff series. A post shared on their Facebook page announced the show Pawn Stars Do America will be heading to 15 cities, including Ann Arbor and Detroit. The announcement comes with an invitation for anyone with something interesting to show off to bring it on.
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities
Barton Malow, a construction enterprise based in Southfield, announced that Maryanne Foster, Larry Arndt, and Marisa Varga have been promoted to vice president in their respective entities within the Barton […] The post Southfield’s Barton Malow Promotes Four Across Business Entities appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
