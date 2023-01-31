Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Another round moving through (2/1/23)
An Ice Storm Warning is in place through 6AM Thursday and a Winter Weather Advisory is in place through AM Thursday. It is best to assume roads may be icy in spots, especially untreated roadways. Meanwhile, more snow, freezing rain, and sleet is possible this late afternoon into late this evening and early Thursday morning. This will create even more ice and treacherous roadways.
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Public Works gives winter weather response update
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Public Works Department provided an update on their winter weather response. According to Public Works Director Stan Polivick, because the winter weather event lasted for several days, it significantly impacted the department’s resources. He said city trucks traveled more than 6,100...
kbsi23.com
Some western KY highways reopen, others close due to icy conditions
(KBSI) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 crews made progress on reopening some rural secondary highways that had to be closed due to icy conditions Wednesday. Warming of pavement due to sunshine on Wednesday caused sleet that remained on driving surfaces to thaw and then refreeze into ice. A...
radionwtn.com
Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge To Close
The U.S. 45 Ohio River “Brookport” Bridge between Paducah, KY, and Brookport, IL, will close at 5:30 p.m., CST, today. Based on precipitation and dropping temperatures, the metal decking on the bridge is expected to ice over about dark. To avoid waiting until the ice causes a crash, the Brookport Bridge will close promptly at 5:30 p.m.
wpsdlocal6.com
Icy road and sidewalk conditions cause crashes, send people to the ER
PADUCAH — Icy roads and sidewalks led to multiple crashes Wednesday and sent several people to the hospital. Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet personnel had their hands full Wednesday. KYTC District 1 spokesman Keith Todd told WPSD the cabinet had to close multiple state roads because...
KFVS12
Driving conditions in Cape Girardeau
Search underway for armed bank robbery suspect in Zeigler, Ill. Zeigler Police describe the suspect as a balding white male with grey hair wearing a tan coat over a grey hoodie and a red shirt. I-155 reopened in Pemiscot Co. at Mississippi River bridge after multiple crashes. Updated: 8 hours...
KFVS12
Drone12: William St. at Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
It’s not just the roads the ice is impacting, it continues to create dangerous conditions for both driving and walking. February is Earthquake Awareness Month. What you need to know to stay prepared. Stream anytime at kfvs12.com/livestream. Cold complicates ice removal Cape Girardeau. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Crews...
Kait 8
Crews respond to several ice-related crashes on I-55 in southeast Mo.
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - First responders and transportation officials are urging drives to stay off of roadways in the Heartland, but if travel is necessary, to take it slow. Most roads remain slick from sleet, snow and freezing rain Monday evening into Tuesday morning, January 31. Interstate 55...
KFVS12
Fire at building on N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau under investigation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A fire at a building on North Sprigg Street on Friday morning, February 3 is under investigation. According to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, they believe a fire was started and it spread. They received the call around 10:46 a.m. When they arrived, light smoke...
kbsi23.com
Homeless searching for a warming shelter in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- In Cape Girardeau, finding a place to stay warm at night when you have no money or home can be difficult. Right now, the only shelter available is St. James AME Church in the downtown area. Cape Girardeau police have received calls on people being cold...
KFVS12
Miner Police respond to multi-vehicle crashes on I-55
MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - Slide-offs and crashes blocked Interstate 55 southbound near Miner on Tuesday night, January 31. Police, troopers and tow truck drivers were kept busy responding to multiple crashes from the 70 mile marker to 68 mile marker. This happened around 9 p.m. Traffic was at standstill as...
KFVS12
New adult high school opens in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new adult high school recently opened its doors. The MERS Goodwill Excel Center is the sixth adult high school in Missouri. The facility will allow adults to not only get their high school diploma, but they also offer free programs; day and evening classes and a free, on-site daycare.
kbsi23.com
Dispensaries get green light for adult use sales
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Medical marijuana dispensaries opened their doors to recreational sales in the southeast Missouri area. Not all dispensaries have received the go ahead just yet, but for green light dispensary in Cape Girardeau, the lines are out the door. Sarah Gunther-Jackson is the General Manager...
mymoinfo.com
Park Hills Man Injured After Ice Covered Crash in Ste. Genevieve County
(Kinsey) A man from Park Hills was injured Monday in a one vehicle accident in Ste. Genevieve County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident took place on Highway ‘D-D’ west of Kinsey Lane when 28-year-old Corey Schibbelhut was driving his Mazda 5 too fast for the icy conditions, causing the vehicle to slide off the road and strike a utility pole.
KFVS12
Paducah teenager dies in house fire
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A teenager is dead after a house fire on Wednesday morning. According to a release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the 400 block of Pugh Road, on the south side of Paducah, around 9:51 a.m. on February 1 for a house fire.
kbsi23.com
16-year-old girl dies in house fire in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – A 16-year-old girl died after a house fire in Paducah Wednesday morning. Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house fire in the 400 block of Pugh Road on the Southside of Paducah around 9:51 a.m. When they arrived the house...
whvoradio.com
Two Injured In Interstate 24 Crash
A wreck on Interstate 24 in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say a westbound SUV driven by Stevie Tidwell of Paducah lost control on the icy roadway at the 70-mile marker causing the SUV to run off the road and into the median hitting the cable barrier and coming to a stop in the eastbound lanes.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police hold Coffee with a Cop
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau Police officers met citizens for Coffee with a Cop Thursday morning. The event was held a the Hardee’s at 2115 William Street from 7-9 .m. on Feb. 2. Coffee with a Cop is a chance for people to get to know...
kbsi23.com
Missouri starting teacher salaries one of lowest in nation
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – The public education system in the Show-Me State is in dire straits and in need of legislature overhaul. Public educators in the state are paid one of the lowest average starting salaries in the nation: $33,234. While the current salary is a concern, so...
wpsdlocal6.com
12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah found in good health, police say.
PADUCAH — Police are searching for a 12-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah. The Paducah Police Department says Whitney Averitt, whose 13th birthday is next Wednesday, has been reported missing after she was last seen at a location on Walter Jetton Boulevard. Police say Whitney was last seen wearing...
