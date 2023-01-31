Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
NBA Star Gets Historic Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
10 Indianapolis Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyIndianapolis, IN
Superstar Running Back Undergoes Major SurgeryOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
Related
Centre Daily
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time
The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Centre Daily
Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle
The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
Centre Daily
Ravens to Tag QB Lamar Jackson in Case of Future Trade?
Somewhere inside of all the reports on the Baltimore Ravens' contractual plan with Lamar Jackson there are some basic truths ... you just have to dig through lots of "word salad'' to get there. The easy and obvious truth: Baltimore, short of signing its star QB outright, will use the...
Centre Daily
Could Munchak Be the Man for Dolphins O-line?
The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new offensive line coach, and it's awfully easy to connect the dots when it comes to Mike Munchak as an ideal candidate. Munchak was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2001, eight years after a brilliant 12-year playing career during which he was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.
Centre Daily
Why the 49ers Should Hire Steve Wilks as Their Defensive Coordinator
The most important decision of the 49ers offseason resides at defensive coordinator. DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach of the Texans after steering San Francisco's defense to prominence the past two seasons. Finding his replacement is going to be extremely tough. Any chance of getting a coach as elite as him is probably unlikely. But there are options out there to consider even with Vic Fangio now off the table.
Centre Daily
How Saints Star Cam Jordan Helped Lane Johnson Fight Through a Painful Injury
PHILADELPHIA - A torn groin muscle doesn’t sound like a pleasant diagnosis for an NFL offensive lineman, but Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson has made it through the first two games of the postseason in a more than serviceable fashion, keeping alive the All-Pro’s impressive streak of not allowing a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.
Centre Daily
Super Bowl QBs Ranked: Who’s Better Than Cowboys?
The argument of "greatest of all time" NFL quarterbacks begins and ends with Tom Brady's supreme reign. However, the league boasts many other crazy talented quarterbacks that have shined on the biggest football stage: the Super Bowl. NFL.com ranked the best 66 quarterbacks to ever start a Super Bowl and...
Centre Daily
Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
Centre Daily
Byron Leftwich: From Brady to Baltimore? Ravens Interview Update
The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on one Super Bowl offensive coordinator but have just met another coach with the same credential. Byron Leftwich has met with coach John Harbaugh about the job opening in Baltimore, The Athletic tweets, Leftwich having been let go by Tampa Bay after a run that included a Super Bowl.
Centre Daily
Alabama Hires New Offensive Coordinator
Alabama has officially found its new offensive coordinator. After losing out on Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, they redirected and landed on Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. ESPN's Pete Thamel confirmed the move, and Nick Saban has filled one of two assistant openings. Alabama is also searching for a...
Centre Daily
Patriots vs. Cowboys for WR Brandin Cooks Trade? What’s Texans Cost?
The much-traveled Brandin Cooks has been a good soldier over the last couple of years while toiling for the woeful Houston Texans. But at the trade deadline, he almost made his escape. And at the end of the season, he revealed he didn't wish to play for a loser anymore.
Centre Daily
Avonte Maddox Back in a Walking Boot
PHILADELPHIA – Avonte Maddox wore a walking boot at Friday’s practice. Shortly after practice, Maddox was seen in the locker room. He wasn’t wearing the boot, but he was walking gingerly and limping ever so slightly. The Eagles cornerback has been battling a toe injury since Christmas...
Centre Daily
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Centre Daily
Bills Have Multiple ‘Unsung Heroes’ After Wild Season, But One Name Emerges
If the 2022-23 Buffalo Bills were a movie, the leading man is obviously quarterback Josh Allen, with a large cast of main characters that include receiver Stefon Diggs, safety Damar Hamlin and safety Jordan Poyer. Other key names included the likes of receiver Gabe Davis, and linebackers Matt Milano and...
Centre Daily
Cowboys Ex Coach Interviews with Ravens
FRISCO - Just days after former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, former Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier could be close to doing the same in Baltimore. Per an ESPN report, Nussmeier has interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator position with...
Centre Daily
Are Ohio State WRs Marvin Harrison Jr. And Emeka Egbuka Nations Best Duo?
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been arguably one the best programs in the country in terms of wide receiver development in recent years. And that is not about to change anytime soon. Per Pro Football Focus, the Buckeyes are set to deploy the country's top two wide receivers in 2023,...
Comments / 0