The most important decision of the 49ers offseason resides at defensive coordinator. DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach of the Texans after steering San Francisco's defense to prominence the past two seasons. Finding his replacement is going to be extremely tough. Any chance of getting a coach as elite as him is probably unlikely. But there are options out there to consider even with Vic Fangio now off the table.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO