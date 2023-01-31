ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is Easily Top 10 All Time

The Pittsburgh Steelers have known one thing for nearly the last 20 years - Ben Roethlisberger is one of the best of his generation. But with a few other future and current Hall of Famers playing with him, the question is being debated, is he top 10 all-time?. The top...
Centre Daily

Seahawks BREAKING: Geno Smith Opens Contract Talks with Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks have opened contract talks with free-agent quarterback Geno Smith - says Smith himself, while expressing optimism the two sides will “work things out.”. Smith, a finalist for the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year, told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday that the parties “have had talks.”...
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Ravens to Tag QB Lamar Jackson in Case of Future Trade?

Somewhere inside of all the reports on the Baltimore Ravens' contractual plan with Lamar Jackson there are some basic truths ... you just have to dig through lots of "word salad'' to get there. The easy and obvious truth: Baltimore, short of signing its star QB outright, will use the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Could Munchak Be the Man for Dolphins O-line?

The Miami Dolphins are in the market for a new offensive line coach, and it's awfully easy to connect the dots when it comes to Mike Munchak as an ideal candidate. Munchak was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2001, eight years after a brilliant 12-year playing career during which he was selected to the Pro Bowl nine times.
TENNESSEE STATE
Centre Daily

Why the 49ers Should Hire Steve Wilks as Their Defensive Coordinator

The most important decision of the 49ers offseason resides at defensive coordinator. DeMeco Ryans is now the head coach of the Texans after steering San Francisco's defense to prominence the past two seasons. Finding his replacement is going to be extremely tough. Any chance of getting a coach as elite as him is probably unlikely. But there are options out there to consider even with Vic Fangio now off the table.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Centre Daily

How Saints Star Cam Jordan Helped Lane Johnson Fight Through a Painful Injury

PHILADELPHIA - A torn groin muscle doesn’t sound like a pleasant diagnosis for an NFL offensive lineman, but Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson has made it through the first two games of the postseason in a more than serviceable fashion, keeping alive the All-Pro’s impressive streak of not allowing a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Super Bowl QBs Ranked: Who’s Better Than Cowboys?

The argument of "greatest of all time" NFL quarterbacks begins and ends with Tom Brady's supreme reign. However, the league boasts many other crazy talented quarterbacks that have shined on the biggest football stage: the Super Bowl. NFL.com ranked the best 66 quarterbacks to ever start a Super Bowl and...
Centre Daily

Steelers Almost Landed Brock Purdy

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers selected two quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft, but looking back, they almost added a different name that could have changed the course for not one, but two NFL teams this past season. According to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the Steelers had a decently high...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Byron Leftwich: From Brady to Baltimore? Ravens Interview Update

The Baltimore Ravens are waiting on one Super Bowl offensive coordinator but have just met another coach with the same credential. Byron Leftwich has met with coach John Harbaugh about the job opening in Baltimore, The Athletic tweets, Leftwich having been let go by Tampa Bay after a run that included a Super Bowl.
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Alabama Hires New Offensive Coordinator

Alabama has officially found its new offensive coordinator. After losing out on Washington offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, they redirected and landed on Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. ESPN's Pete Thamel confirmed the move, and Nick Saban has filled one of two assistant openings. Alabama is also searching for a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Centre Daily

Avonte Maddox Back in a Walking Boot

PHILADELPHIA – Avonte Maddox wore a walking boot at Friday’s practice. Shortly after practice, Maddox was seen in the locker room. He wasn’t wearing the boot, but he was walking gingerly and limping ever so slightly. The Eagles cornerback has been battling a toe injury since Christmas...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Cowboys Ex Coach Interviews with Ravens

FRISCO - Just days after former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, former Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier could be close to doing the same in Baltimore. Per an ESPN report, Nussmeier has interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator position with...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy