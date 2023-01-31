ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Comments / 0

Related
Fox5 KVVU

Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas

When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Rating Local News Anchors In Las Vegas

They never look like they do on TV. But if you ran into them this morning, how would you rate our local news anchors in Las Vegas? The idea of running into a TV personality when they don’t look camera ready was a point of discussion this morning. Well,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Front Row Card Show inside Tuscany Casino

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Collectible cards, comic books, movie posters and so much more will be filling the Tuscany Casino this weekend. It's set to be the biggest front-row card show yet. Joining me now with more is Dan Bliss.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Ghost’s Story: Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it makes its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends. The elusive creature appears to have not only been accepted by the pack but by some accounts leading it. It’s believed he was dumped in the desert as a puppy and the coyotes took him in as one of their own.
HENDERSON, NV
roadrunner.travel

City Escape: Henderson, Nevada

This City Escape northeast of Henderson, NV, offers some of the most striking rock formations and desert landscapes in the Southwest. The loop ride includes the stunningly beautiful Valley of Fire State Park, and a great return route through Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This is a four-season ride that can be toasty in mid-summer and chilly in the winter.
HENDERSON, NV
KSBW.com

Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday

HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
LAS VEGAS, NV
teslarati.com

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop hosts rescue simulation from Clark County Fire Dept

The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop tunnels recently hosted a rescue simulation from the Clark County Fire Department. Images of the exercise were shared online. In a post on social media, Clark County Nevada noted that the exercise was a good way to prepare for any uncertainties that may arise in the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop tunnels. The recent exercise simulated the rescue of an injured worker during the tunnel’s construction.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
iheart.com

Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas

A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor

Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. ‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving …...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy