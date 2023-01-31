Read full article on original website
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
‘It’s like driving in England,’ Tropicana diverging diamond continues to confuse drivers
The Tropicana bridge over the I-15 freeway is now a 'diverging diamond,' an interchange that transportation officials say will help traffic efficiency amid the largest roadway expansion project in Nevada. However, in some cases, it’s seemingly doing the opposite.
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
963kklz.com
Rating Local News Anchors In Las Vegas
They never look like they do on TV. But if you ran into them this morning, how would you rate our local news anchors in Las Vegas? The idea of running into a TV personality when they don’t look camera ready was a point of discussion this morning. Well,...
Fox5 KVVU
Gun recovered at Las Vegas middle school Friday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gun was recovered at a Las Vegas middle school Friday, according to Clark County School District. Cram Middle School principal Gary Bugash informed the parents of the incident Friday. According to Bugah, there was a report of a weapon on campus and CCSD Police recovered the firearm.
news3lv.com
#WeatherAuthority: Las Vegas seeing fewer nights at or below freezing
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — January ended up wetter than normal with the average temperature slightly below normal. The 61 degrees on January 10th was the only day that exceeded 60 degrees. Those 30 days with highs below 60 degrees ties for the second most with 1979. In addition, we...
news3lv.com
Front Row Card Show inside Tuscany Casino
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Collectible cards, comic books, movie posters and so much more will be filling the Tuscany Casino this weekend. It's set to be the biggest front-row card show yet. Joining me now with more is Dan Bliss.
Fox5 KVVU
Ghost’s Story: Elusive white dog spotted living with coyote pack in Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On the outskirts of Henderson, an all-white dog has been spotted living among coyotes in the open desert for months. Occasionally, it makes its way to the Inspirada neighborhood with its unlikely friends. The elusive creature appears to have not only been accepted by the pack but by some accounts leading it. It’s believed he was dumped in the desert as a puppy and the coyotes took him in as one of their own.
8newsnow.com
No groundhogs in southern Nevada, so we look to the desert tortoise, Mojave Max, to predict spring-like weather
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – While the east coast relies on the groundhog Punxsutawney Phil to see if winter weather is coming or going, we have our own Spring Prognosticator in southern Nevada!. It’s the desert tortoise Mojave Max!. On Good Day Las Vegas this morning, Nate...
8newsnow.com
Woman formerly affiliated with 'The Circle' speaks on interaction with Nathan Chasing Horse before his arrest
Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting underage girls in what police call a cult called "The Circle," a former member spoke to 8 News Now. Only on 8: Woman formerly affiliated with ‘The Circle’ …. Days after actor Nathan Chasing Horse...
roadrunner.travel
City Escape: Henderson, Nevada
This City Escape northeast of Henderson, NV, offers some of the most striking rock formations and desert landscapes in the Southwest. The loop ride includes the stunningly beautiful Valley of Fire State Park, and a great return route through Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This is a four-season ride that can be toasty in mid-summer and chilly in the winter.
KSBW.com
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
HENDERSON, Nev. — Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley and the surrounding area on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland. While the famous Las Vegas strip didn't see any snow, the nearby city of Henderson (elevation 2,500 feet) and Red Rock Canyon (elevation 3,500 feet) received dustings, the National Weather Service said.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
teslarati.com
The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop hosts rescue simulation from Clark County Fire Dept
The Boring Company’s Vegas Loop tunnels recently hosted a rescue simulation from the Clark County Fire Department. Images of the exercise were shared online. In a post on social media, Clark County Nevada noted that the exercise was a good way to prepare for any uncertainties that may arise in the Boring Company’s Vegas Loop tunnels. The recent exercise simulated the rescue of an injured worker during the tunnel’s construction.
Fox5 KVVU
Cars, items lost at airport up for grabs during Clark County surplus auction
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County announced on Thursday that its agency along with other participating government agencies will host online surplus auctions later this month. According to a news release, vehicles, equipment and other miscellaneous items will be available as part of the winter government surplus auction. The...
iheart.com
Video: Mysterious Artwork Visible From Space Discovered Near Las Vegas
A mysterious piece of artwork has been discovered in the desert outside of Las Vegas and the curious drawing is so enormous that it can actually be seen from space. According to a local media report, the peculiar design was seemingly first spotted last month by Dr. David Golan as he and his wife were walking their dogs in an area of wilderness at the edge of the city. When they reached a particularly high plateau, he noticed "this pattern in the rocks" which resembled "a face and a yin and yang sign." A subsequent excursion to the site revealed that the artwork is largely hidden to those on the ground, Golan explained, "all you can kind of tell is that there are rocks piled up.”
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. ‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving …...
Mass-Vomiting Incident at Las Vegas Elementary School Likened to ‘Armageddon’
Parents have yet to receive answers on what caused the outbreak.
963kklz.com
Mel Gibson Tried To Pee On Las Vegas Strip, Busted For Murder: Metro
Using Las Vegas Boulevard as a bathroom is not a good idea. It’s an even worse idea when you’re wanted on a murder charge. But that’s exactly what 52 year old Mel Gibson did on Sunday, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Metro says their...
