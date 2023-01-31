Hogwarts Legacy will launch on Feb. 10 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and players are eager to learn what to expect from the game. With roughly a week to go until Hogwarts Legacy releases on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, fan excitement is building. Warner Bros. Games have been steadily releasing snippets of gameplay on social media, giving prospective players a glimpse at the locations, characters, spells and more that they'll get to experience on Feb. 10.

1 DAY AGO