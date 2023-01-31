MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to March has begun, and so has the anxiety about Selection Sunday. West Virginia has not had the start to Big 12 play that it had hoped, but according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the squad is still in the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. In his latest projection released Wednesday, Lunardi slotted the Mountaineers as one of the “last four in.”

