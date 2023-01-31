Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
WBOY
WVU women’s hoops at No. 20 Oklahoma: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s basketball returns to the court on Saturday afternoon for a Big 12 clash with No. 20 Oklahoma. Here’s everything you need to know about the matchup. West Virginia at No. 20 OU game information. Date: Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Time: 3...
WBOY
WVU to Begin Two-Game Road Swing at Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University women’s basketball team begins a two-game road swing with a contest at No. 20/17 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma, on Saturday, Feb. 4. Tipoff inside the Lloyd Noble Center is tabbed for 3 p.m. ET. The contest against the Sooners will be...
WBOY
WVU aims to start late season run vs. Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Time is limited, but there’s plenty of opportunity for West Virginia to make a push into the postseason. The Mountaineers hope to spark this push to the NCAA Tournament with a win in its clash on Saturday with Oklahoma. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET and the game will be shown on ESPN2 (after starting on ESPNews.).
WBOY
WVU competes at Scarlet and White Invite
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University track and field team competes in the Bruce Lehane Scarlet and White Invite on Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4, hosted by Boston University at the BU Track and Tennis Center in Boston. The Mountaineers are running in the Distance Medley...
WBOY
WVU football’s record vs. 2023 opponents
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia football fans learned of the Mountaineers’ 2023 slate of games Tuesday. This fall will feature matchups against old rivals, potential new rivals, and longtime Big 12 foes. Neal Brown’s club will play an even split of home and away games, six apiece. West...
WBOY
Carey, Hostetler to be inducted into WV Sports Hall of Fame
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University’s winningest women’s basketball coach and one of the university’s most storied quarterbacks will officially be enshrined in the West Virginia Sports Hall of Fame, the WVSWA announced Friday. Retired WVU women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and two-time Super Bowl champion...
WBOY
Bracketology: Lunardi slots WVU on edge of NCAA Tournament field
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The countdown to March has begun, and so has the anxiety about Selection Sunday. West Virginia has not had the start to Big 12 play that it had hoped, but according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi, the squad is still in the 68-team field for the NCAA Tournament. In his latest projection released Wednesday, Lunardi slotted the Mountaineers as one of the “last four in.”
WBOY
D1Baseball picks Wetherholt as 34th-best second baseman
MORGANTOWN, W.Va — JJ Wetherholt was one of WVU’s surprising gems in his freshman season, and the expectations are mounting for 2023. D1Baseball.com ranked Wetherholt as the 34th-best second baseman in college baseball on Thursday ahead of his sophomore season. He is the second Mountaineer to earn a ranking from the outlet after catcher Dayne Leonard.
WBOY
No. 24 Texas owns glass to top WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — No. 24 Texas dominated the glass on Wednesday to take a 69-56 win over the West Virginia women’s basketball team in Morgantown. The Longhorns built a quick double-digit lead over the Mountaineers in the opening minutes of play, forcing WVU to play catch-up for the first three quarters. Much of that success was due to their aggressive rebounding performance, grabbing 15 boards on offense and defense as WVU shot 1-for-8 in the first quarter.
WBOY
MAC auctioning off Country Roads football uniforms
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer fans can own a piece of one of WVU’s most popular uniform sets in recent years. The Mountaineer Athletic Club is auctioning off a set of West Virginia’s Country Roads Uniforms, including the jersey and pants. A total of 30 sets are on the block until the end of Friday.
WBOY
Jordan Brewster signs with Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sweden’s Kristianstads DFF officially signed Jordan Brewster to a professional contract on Saturday, the club announced Wednesday. Brewster is one of two Mountaineers to go pro after the 2022 season. Her defensive partner, Gabrielle Robinson, was selected by the Kansas City Current with the 15th overall pick in the NWSL Draft in January.
WBOY
Stories of the Week: January 29 through February 4
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Here are some of the top stories this week on the WBOY 12News Facebook page. A former WVU football player has been indicted on charges of rape and kidnapping in Ohio. On Groundhog Day, French Creek Freddie predicted an early spring after not seeing his shadow.
WBOY
What’s on tap at Screech Owl Brewing?
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. (WBOY) — While it may be a bit off the beaten path, you can still find Screech Owl Brewing’s craft beer across West Virginia, western Maryland, Pennsylvania and beyond. Family-owned and operated, Screech Owl Brewing is located in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia in Preston County,...
