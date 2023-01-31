Read full article on original website
WATCH: Jadyn Davis' dad talks Kirk Campbell; Sets record straight on decision timeline
Every week TMI’s Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich come together for a podcast called ‘The Michigan Recruiting Insider.’ Each show offers a deep dive into Michigan football recruiting with unmatched insight and intel on the Wolverines targets and recruiting strategies. Sam, Steve, and Brice focus on all the hot topics and pressing questions regarding Michigan football recruiting.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan beats out Michigan State, Penn State, others for commitment from blue-chip athlete
Michigan has its 2023 class signed up, which means it’s time to turn the full attention to the 2024 cycle and the coaching staff doesn’t seem to be wasting any time. On Thursday, the Wolverines landed a commitment from Harper Woods (Mich.) athlete Jacob Oden. Oden, a 6-foot-1,...
Michigan Football Reportedly Makes Interesting Coaching Hire
As the Michigan Wolverines continue to make tweaks to their offensive coaching staff, one new face on the sidelines this year is particularly interesting to some analysts. According to James T. Yoder of Michigan Football Report, the Wolverines are set to hire Josh Sinagoga as an offensive analyst ...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan flips highly-touted DL from Pac-12 program on National Signing Day
Michigan pulled off an impressive National Signing Day flip on Wednesday afternoon. The Wolverines picked up a commitment from former Stanford commit Cameron Brandt. He’s a defensive lineman who had been committed to the Cardinal since July. However, an official visit to Ann Arbor in January was evidently enough...
Wisconsin’s best Notre Dame Academy off to face Michigan’s top team
(WFRV) – In a yearly event, the Notre Dame Academy boy’s hockey team left for Michigan to play in a weekend showcase. Heading into the weekend, the Tritons are a perfect 19-0 on the season and ranked as the top team in Wisconsin. The student-athletes and coaches packed up their skates earlier this week and […]
pointandshoreland.com
Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers
Following are field reports from the Ohio Division of Wildlife officers according to districts. In November 2022, State Wildlife Officer Adam Smith, assigned to Logan County, received a call regarding three white-tailed deer found dead near downed power lines. Officer Smith found a 15-point buck, eight-point buck and doe in the ditch beneath the power lines. After the scene was safe, the deer were examined, and it was determined that they died from electrocution. The Richland Township Fire Department plans to display mounts of the antlered deer at the fire station as a reminder of the dangers of downed power lines. The venison from the three deer was salvaged and given to a local resident.
The Three Best Michigan-Made Hot Dogs. Who Ya Got in This Battle?
Michiganders can be very passionate about their hot dogs. There are so many companies in Michigan that make amazing food right in our backyards. From Vernors and Better Made to Jiffy and Kellogg's, we have a little bit of everything. However, sometimes certain foods can create tension among the best of friends.
Return of the Nerd
Rick Snyder is still one tough nerd, a tagline he rode to the Michigan Capitol as the state’s 48th governor in 2011, where he served for two terms. But today, […] The post Return of the Nerd appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
‘Boom’: FirstEnergy exec text revels in landing state plane
CINCINNATI (AP) — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio’s largest ever corruption case.
Order Up! Michigan Diner Gets National Spotlight as Best Breakfast Spot
I've been getting up at 4 a.m. to work in radio since 2004, and I'm still not a morning person. There is only one thing that makes getting up early in the morning tolerable, and that's the most important meal of the day - breakfast. I love me some breakfast,...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teacher pension debt undermines education resource equity in Ohio, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new report released by the Equable Institute and Opportunity Institute has shed light on the impact of teacher pension debt on education resource equity in Ohio. The study, entitled “Pension Debt Challenges for Equity in Education: The Effect of Teacher Unfunded Liability Costs on K–12 Education Funding in Ohio”, found that Ohio’s unfunded pension liabilities for teachers and school employees have been eroding the state’s ability to improve education outcomes and perpetuating inequities, especially in low-income communities.
Report: Whitmer aims to dodge state income-tax break for all Michiganders
(The Center Square) – Less than one week after promising to lower costs and provide “immediate” relief for Michiganders, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is pondering a loophole to avoid giving all Michiganders a tax break as required by a 2015 law. As part of a road funding deal in that year, Michigan Republicans passed a law that Michigan’s 4.25% percent income tax rate would decrease to 4.05% if the state's general fund grows faster than the rate of inflation in any year starting in 2023. ...
How Ohioans could finally defeat gerrymandering: The Wake Up for Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Voters in 2015 overwhelmingly adopted a new system for drawing legislative maps, aiming to reset the tilted balance of political power in Ohio. But when the Republican-dominated Ohio Redistricting Commission went to work, they roundly ignored the rules.
Where are the 20 highest property taxes in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Six Cuyahoga County areas are among the 10 places in Ohio with the highest property tax rates - all above $3,200 per $100,000 of home value. But Montgomery County once again claims the place with the highest residential property tax rate in Ohio. Based on 2022 property...
A bombshell about the AFL-CIO gets dropped in the Larry Householder corruption case: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The leader of the Ohio AFL-CIO is aiming to keep himself off the witness stand at the criminal trial of Ohio’s former Speaker of the House. We’re talking about why he doesn’t want to testify in Larry Householder’s trial on Today in Ohio.
Recycling Today
Property in northwest Ohio considered for new MRF
The city of Toledo, Ohio, and the Lucas County Solid Waste Department are a step closer to bringing a material recovery facility (MRF) to the city after Toledo City Council heard a proposal to move the project forward. A report from the Toledo Blade says during an agenda review ahead...
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.
Toledo plant prepares for EV future after GM investment
TOLEDO, Ohio — In September, General Motors announced that $760 million dollars will be invested into Toledo Propulsions Systems to make electric drive units. The first step is to prepare employees. "We establish a launch team, that team has expertise in development standardized work and then they go through...
tourcounsel.com
Franklin Park Mall | Shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio
Franklin Park Mall is a shopping mall in Toledo, Ohio. The anchor stores are Dillard's, Macy's, Dick's Sporting Goods, Forever 21, DSW, and JCPenney. Developed by The Rouse Company, the mall opened on July 22, 1971, occupying the former site of the Franklin Airport. The mall was built using the Syncon modular building subsystems for an estimated savings of $500,000.
'Boom': Texts in Ohio corruption trial show FirstEnergy executive celebrating planned flight to bring state lawmakers back to vote on tainted bill
CINCINNATI — New details emerged Thursday at the trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder on the use of the state plane scheduled to bring state lawmakers back to Columbus to vote on the now-tainted nuclear bailout legislation at the heart of Ohio's largest ever corruption case. Text...
