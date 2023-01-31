ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Winning lottery scratch ticket worth $1M sold in Pharr

By Jesse Mendez
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BfPWC_0kXm7iqk00

AUSTIN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A $1 million scratch ticket was sold at a Stripes Store in Pharr.

A news release from the Texas Lottery Commission said a resident of La Porte, Texas, claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1 million in scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Crossword.

Teen driving over 100 mph on the wrong side of the road: ‘I was going to Stripes’

The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40626H, located at 100 W. Nolana Loop, in Pharr. The winner elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of eight top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game, said the Texas Lottery Commission.

$1,000,000 Crossword offers more than $289.2 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.41, including break-even prizes.

