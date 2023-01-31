Read full article on original website
James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87 of Clinton
It’s with a very sad and heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87, a longtime resident of Shinliver Community in Clinton, TN. Jimmy went to be with our Lord Jesus on February 1, 2023, while a patient of Diversicare of Oak Ridge Nursing Home. He will be missed by the ones he has left behind, but he’s now rejoicing evermore with the Saints that went before him. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith. He was born on November 18, 1935, to his late parents John Davis and Della (Byrge) Davis in the Beech Fork Community. Jimmy was their only son, second to the oldest child.
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
Truman Wilson, age 90, of Caryville
Truman Wilson, age 90, of Caryville passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Caryville and a retired coal miner. He was preceded in death by wife: Venia Smith Wilson, sisters: Reva Mae Jones and Christine Daugherty, and brothers: Stanley Queener Wilson, Harold Dean Wilson, and Ralph Wilson.
14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report
Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell
Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. He attended High Street Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Verlane Napier, father Joe Fisher Napier, sister Sandy Hill, brother Ricky Napier, and nephew Corey Hill. Survivors:. Daughter: Stephanie...
Duncan sets broadcasting milestone
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The old preacher, gray, curly hair and all, marked another Campbell County, if not national, broadcasting milestone on Wednesday on WLAF. Dr. Clarence Duncan began his 39th year, preaching six days a week, on the radio in Campbell County yesterday morning. It’s highly unlikely that Duncan’s milestone will be matched, certainly in these parts.
BOE Building Committee to meet next week
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Building Committee will meet on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/02/2023-6AM)
Devon Jones to play vs. Oak Ridge tonight. Watch over WLAF.
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars look to end four streaks tonight; Campbell’s losing streaks and Oak Ridge’s winning streaks. The Oak Ridge Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have won a combined 18 games in a row, 12 by the Lady ‘Cats and six by the Wildcats. On the other hand, Campbell County’s Cougars and Lady Cougars have lost a combined 10 straight games; seven by the Cougars and three coming from the Lady Cougars.
Owls season comes to a close deep into the Sectional Tournament
PIGEON FORGE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls have had quite the basketball season; one they’ll remember for many years to come. Wednesday night at Pigeon Forge the Owls year came to an end deep into the Sectional Tournament, a game away from the Sectional One Final Four. La Follette lost to the Sentinels of Chattanooga Preparatory School 55-26.
Turner remains in jail on DUI and other charges
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – A La Follette man remains housed in the Campbell County Jail this morning facing multiple charges. Police say Limere Lee Turner was driving under the influence late Tuesday night as he drove along Veterans Highway in Caryville. Turner, 21, 516 Rose Hill Drive, La Follette...
Chamber has career opportunity for administrative assistant
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is now hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support toward the operation of the chamber office. This is a full-time position Monday through Friday 8:30am-4:30pm. The position requires excellent computer skills, outstanding organizational skills,...
Manhunt underway near I-75, helicopter on its way to assist
PIONEER, TN (WLAF) – An event that began just after 4:30am Friday continues at this hour. Reports coming in to WLAF are that there was a road rage incident on I-75 and law enforcement caught up with the suspected instigator near Mile Marker 143. After the traffic stop, the...
CCSO Criminal Investigation Unit opens February with raid, arrest
CARYVILLE, TN (WLAF) – At a home on Bruce Gap Road is where the latest drug raid was successfully executed by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Unit along with officers with Caryville Police. An investigation into illegal drug activity at 1372 Bruce Gap Road-Caryville culminated on Wednesday...
