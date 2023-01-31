It appears a bidding war is about to break out for O.G. Anunoby. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward is reportedly expected to be traded, Chris Haynes said on his podcast This League Uncut. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots and, according to Haynes, the New Orleans Pelicans are "definitely high" on the 3-and-D wing.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO