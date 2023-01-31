Read full article on original website
Mike Woodson Scoffs at Thought Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis Aren’t NBA Players
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Purdue center Zach Edey is the runaway candidate for national player of the year. He's been terrific during the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers' 22-1 start to the season and, at 7-foot-4, has been practically unguardable. Since returning from a back injury a month ago, Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis...
Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Seeking Revenge Against Rockets
For the second time this week, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets will take the floor against each other. Wednesday’s contest resulted in a Houston win, as OKC played one of the worst games it had all season. Can the Thunder turn things around, or will the Rockets win their fifth-straight game in this head-to-head matchup?
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Nearing Return to Play
In the midst of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s easiest portion of their schedule, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is nearing a return to play. Recently, Robinson-Earl was sent to the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League and called back to the Thunder as a process of his eventual return. He could be sent back to the Blue before his return to NBA play.
Report: Multiple Western Conference Teams Interested in O.G. Anunoby
It appears a bidding war is about to break out for O.G. Anunoby. View the original article to see embedded media. The Toronto Raptors forward is reportedly expected to be traded, Chris Haynes said on his podcast This League Uncut. The Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks have both repeatedly been mentioned as potential landing spots and, according to Haynes, the New Orleans Pelicans are "definitely high" on the 3-and-D wing.
Paul George Reveals He’s on a Minutes Restriction
Paul George has returned to the LA Clippers, but he hasn't quite fully returned yet. After Thursday night's colossal blunder against the Milwaukee Bucks, Paul George revealed he's still under a minutes restriction. George played 36 minutes in the game, playing three minutes less than Kawhi Leonard. George still isn't...
100 Days of Mocks: Packers Pick Pair of Pass-Catchers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The start of the 2023 NFL Draft is 83 days away. Our 100 Days of Mocks series continues with the Green Bay Packers selecting that elusive first-round receiver. In his first-round mock at Yahoo Sports, Charles McDonald went with Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba. “Smith-Njigba...
Colts’ Rookies Receive Their Grades, Feedback
The Indianapolis Colts had a rookie class that had numerous games started, many big performances, and reason to believe there will be stars down the road. These positives are displayed through the Pro Football Focus' grades for each Colts rookie. Here is a brief rundown from the highest to the lowest, per William Moy of PFF:
Magic top Timberwolves after 5 players ejected for fighting
Cole Anthony had 20 points and fellow reserve Moritz Wagner scored 19 as Orlando’s bench propelled the Magic to a 127-120 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves that included a fight between the teams and five player ejections Friday night. The brawl broke out in front of the Orlando bench...
How Saints Star Cam Jordan Helped Lane Johnson Fight Through a Painful Injury
PHILADELPHIA - A torn groin muscle doesn’t sound like a pleasant diagnosis for an NFL offensive lineman, but Eagles’ All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson has made it through the first two games of the postseason in a more than serviceable fashion, keeping alive the All-Pro’s impressive streak of not allowing a sack since Week 11 of the 2020 season.
USA Today Gives Phillies Grade
USA Today handed out offseason grades for every Major League Baseball team in a piece published by Bob Nightengale and Gabe Lacques. The grades take into consideration all offseason trades, signings and transactions. The Philadelphia Phillies were given an A and here’s why according to the piece:. “The NL...
IB Nation Sports Talk’s Friday Rapid Fire: Tommy Rees Leaves Notre Dame For Alabama
Tommy Rees has accepted the offensive coordinator position at Alabama. We react to the news. Some of the angles we cover include:. *Is leaving Notre Dame for the same position at Alabama a good move for Rees?. *What does Rees leaving mean for Irish head coach Marcus Freeman?. *Is Rees...
Jimmy Butler Says He Has No Plans To Leave The Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler has lasted longer than most expected with the Miami Heat. Butler is now in the middle of his first season in Miami and doesn't see himself leaving for another team. In a recent interview with UPROXX.com, Butler said he has no plans of playing elsewhere because of his bond with teammates Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.
Da-un Jung expects to have cardio advantage, outlast Devin Clark at UFC Fight Night 218
Da-un Jung sees Devin Clark gassing out at UFC Fight Night 218. Jung (15-3-1 MMA, 4-1-1 UFC) meets Clark (13-7 MMA, 7-7 UFC) in Saturday’s co-main event at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The card streams on ESPN+. Winner of 14 of his past 15, Jung aims to...
15 Players Lions Should Be Impressed With at Senior Bowl
The Senior Bowl practices have come and gone, leaving only the game as the prospect's final chance to make an impression. The Senior Bowl itself is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Annually, the week leading up to the game is more analyzed than the game itself, as...
Patriots vs. Cowboys for WR Brandin Cooks Trade? What’s Texans Cost?
The much-traveled Brandin Cooks has been a good soldier over the last couple of years while toiling for the woeful Houston Texans. But at the trade deadline, he almost made his escape. And at the end of the season, he revealed he didn't wish to play for a loser anymore.
Mike Sielski: Rock, Paper, Lessons: The Eagles’ Super Bowl run should teach fans, media, and the NFL some things
PHILADELPHIA — In 1917 — roughly 104 years before Nick Sirianni entered the NovaCare Complex, hopped on a Zoom call with a couple of dozen reporters, and flunked Public Speaking 101 — a scholar named Walter Brandenburg published a book called The Philosophy of Christian Being. Despite its thrilling title and themes, Brandenburg’s tome was not the Fifty Shades of Harry Potter: Inside Donald Trump’s Plot to Steal the Singing Crawdads of its day. But it did introduce the term “teachable moment” into the American lexicon (page 84: “to take advantage of this opportune time, this teachable moment …”).
Cowboys Ex Coach Interviews with Ravens
FRISCO - Just days after former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, former Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier could be close to doing the same in Baltimore. Per an ESPN report, Nussmeier has interviewed for the vacant offensive coordinator position with...
