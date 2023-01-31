Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Escape to 5 warm-weather destinations a non-stop flight from DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Alcohol most commonly abused substance in Denver, experts sayDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Preschoolers can attend immersive nature school in Highlands RanchNatasha LovatoHighlands Ranch, CO
Denver may lease Comfort Inn for homeless familiesDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Pumpkin hurling contest may return to AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
(Colorado) You’re not imagining it: January 2023 was frigid. Last month ranks among the top 20 coldest and snowiest Januaries in Denver’s history, according to Pinpoint Weather Meteorologist Jessica Lebel.
Colorado City Ranked Among Top 10 'Most Romantic' In America
Sometimes you want to get your significant other out of the home for an intimate outing. Whether you're looking for that special someone, taking a honeymoon, or celebrating milestones in your marriage, there are plenty of destinations for love to bloom. That's why 24/7 Wall St. found the "most romantic"...
Three Colorado Cities Make New List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last year, Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters: Denver, Silverthorne, Boulder, and Fort Collins. An updated report added Edwards to the line-up in October, but now, the company has new research. Here's what Dwellsy is predicting for Colorado in 2023. Renters...
Another Annoying Roundabout Is Coming To Northern Colorado. Where?
The roundabouts around Colorado are becoming more of the normal, and now another is on the way to Northern Colorado. Where will this new circle of fun land?. Not to date myself, but I remember taking the driver's test when I was 15, and being asked about a roundabout scenario. How they work, who has the right of way etc. but I'd never gone through one or even seen one so I'm pretty sure I got it wrong. Back in the early 2000s, there was only one roundabout in the Northglenn, Colorado area where I grew up. I'm pretty sure that one might have been the only one anywhere close at the time. It was over by the Northglenn Market Place (the old Northglenn Mall), but I wasn't really a frequent driver of that area so I just didn't know the drill on this "new" traffic flow design.
One of 'cheapest places to travel' in 2023 is located in Colorado
According to Travel + Leisure, one of the most affordable places to visit in the western hemisphere is located in Colorado. In order to determine which spots were the most wallet-friendly destinations, travel booking website Kayak.com was used to find which of the 100 'most-clicked' destinations had the lowest average flight and hotel costs.
Denver home to exploding number of high-income renters
In Denver, the number of renters with incomes over $150,000 more than doubled between 2015 and 2020.
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
Live Report: American Express Centurion Lounge Crowding
I was traveling through Denver (DEN) last night and stopped by the American Express Centurion Lounge to check on crowding…and the lounge was empty. Will we finally see a dissipation of crowding now that new guest access rules are in place?. Data Point: AMEX Centurion Lounge Denver – No...
Could the NW Corridor Rail problem be answered by another rail proposal?
The Regional Transportation District hosted an open house in Westminster on Thursday to start to collect public input as part of the latest proposal for a commuter rail line it calls a "Peak Service" option. It would provide some commuter rail service long owed to taxpayers who backed the 2004 Fastracks plan that called for rail in the Northwest corridor. "At this point, we've got nothing. Something would be move than nothing," said Westminster resident Gary Shea. The Peak Service option would mean three trains per day during the morning commute and three in the evening. Far less than that dozens...
Denali Logistics Park Breaks Ground in Aurora
Hines, a global real estate investment, development, and property manager, in partnership with L.C. Fulenwider, Inc., has started construction on the first phase of Denali Logistics Park, a Class A industrial and logistics park in Aurora. Denali Logistics Park is designed by Ware Malcomb and is being constructed by Arch-Con...
Frontier offering unlimited summer flights pass for $399
DENVER, CO – Denver-based discount air carrier Frontier Airlines is offering an all-you-can-fly pass over a five-month period that will enable customers to book flights for 1 cent plus taxes and fees. The airline, now the third-busiest commercial air carrier at Harry Reid International Airport, announced Tuesday that it...
I-76 eastbound closed for multi-vehicle crash
A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. A hazmat crew has been called to assist with the crash. Denver weather: Pleasant weekend before snow chance. Denver's weather will continue to heat up into the weekend with dry conditions expected through Sunday. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Private...
Colorado’s drought monitor continues to improve
The snowy end to fall and start to winter in Colorado has significantly helped drought conditions across the state.
Single Colorado restaurant featured on Yelp's 'top 100' list
While most tourists coming to Colorado aren't necessarily visiting for the local culinary scene, there seems to be an ever-growing list of great spots to dine in the Centennial State. According to popular food-review website Yelp.com, one of the best places to eat in the country is located in the...
Hundreds of people are missing in Colorado
There are over 500 people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation's missing persons database.
Denver restaurant gets complaints of mystery charges from around the US
A Denver restaurant owner is getting the attention of people around the country, but for all the wrong reasons.
Celebrated ‘Jew-ish’ DC-based Deli Bringing Two New Stores to Denver
Call Your Mother isn’t just an order, it’s an award-winning deli.
9 Denver Apartments Under $900 a Month
Denver, CO. - Renters in the "Mile High" city are increasingly paying sky-high rents for an apartment. For example, the average cost to rent an apartment in Denver is nearly $2,000 a month. However, still it's possible to find much more affordable rental options, especially if you are willing to search across the entire metro area.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Night Moves: Skiing After Work, Just 45 Minutes From Denver
It’s hard to find an affordable ski hill on the Front Range these days, let alone one with legitimate small-mountain charm. But at Echo Mountain, nestled between Idaho Springs and Evergreen, the culture is down to earth—and the mountain is, well, very small. With just a handful of...
