Microsoft gives businesses a GPT boost in Teams and Viva Sales
Only a week after asserting it could “prolong” its OpenAI partnership, Microsoft is already giving enterprise productiveness an enormous GPT-powered increase — and, presumably, exhibiting how its estimated $10 billion funding in OpenAI can begin including worth, pronto. Extra clever and customized conferences. Yesterday afternoon Pacific Time,...
Elgato Stream Decks are now compatible with Microsoft Teams
In what may very well be an sudden boon to hybrid working environments, Microsoft have unveiled a brand new plugin for {hardware} aimed toward Twitch streamers. In a publish (opens in new tab) on the Microsoft Groups weblog detailing the webinar options of the brand new Groups Premium providing, it was quietly revealed that the tech large have developed an official plugin for web streaming {hardware} producer Elgato’s Stream Deck gadgets, promising compatibility with the video conferencing software program.
5 Questions with Power BI Expert Andrew Brust — Redmondmag.com
Forward of his VSLive! session, Microsoft MVP and analytics skilled talks about how far Energy BI has come, what killer options is likely to be within the pipeline — and whether or not they’ll embrace ChatGPT. Energy BI has come a great distance since its launch almost a...
Uniphore Acquires Red Box
Uniphore, a Palo Alto, CA-based firm offering conversational AI and automation options, acquired Crimson Field, a Nottingham, UK-based supplier of an open enterprise platform for capturing voice, display and metadata from conversations. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Crimson Field’s confirmed observe document in capturing and securing each...
Google Fi says customer data may have been stolen by hackers
Google has notified prospects utilizing its Google Fi cell service that their private information could have been stolen in a latest cyberattack, which is believed to be in reference to a T-Cell information breach earlier this month. In an electronic mail despatched to Google Fi prospects on Monday, obtained by Android Police, Google stated that the cell community’s main community supplier had change into conscious of suspicious exercise in a system containing Google Fi buyer information.
Triple Whale Raises $25M in Series B Funding
Triple Whale, a Columbus, OH-based supplier of a sensible knowledge platform for e-commerce manufacturers, raised $25M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by NFX and Elephant, with strategic participation from Shopify. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to maintain up with buyer demand for its...
Birdeye Acquires Cube Online
Birdeye, a Palo Alto, CA-based digital buyer expertise platform, acquired Dice On-line, an Australian supplier of a buyer expertise platform. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. With the acquisition, Birdeye will increase its worldwide presence into Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. Led by Tony Van-Eyk, Co-Founder and...
Answersnow Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Answernow, a Richmond, VA-based supplier of a platform for digital Utilized Habits Evaluation (ABA), raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Left Lane Capital, with participation from American Household Institute for Social Affect, Blue Heron Capital, Distinction Companions, and former Kadiant CEO Lani Fritts. The corporate...
Leeds Equity Partners Acquires TalentNeuron from Gartner
Leeds Fairness Companions acquired TalentNeuron, a US supplier of human capital information and insights subscription options to companies, authorities organizations and academic establishments, from Gartner, Inc. Phrases of the transaction weren’t disclosed. TalentNeuron offers subscription information options and analysis and advisory insights that allow over 700 companies, authorities organizations...
Lucy 4 is moving ahead with generative AI for knowledge management
In relation to office bugbears, losing time fruitlessly looking shared drives for a specific useful resource needs to be up there. But would it not not be simpler to lighten the workload by way of a solution engine with a sprinkling of generative AI?. Machine studying software program, by definition,...
Onehouse Raises $25M in Series A Funding
Onehouse, a Menlo Park, CA-based managed knowledge lakehouse firm, raised $25M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which introduced the overall raised to $33m, was led by Addition and Greylock. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to proceed to advance Onehouse and to speed up development of...
‘Do more with less’: Why public cloud services are key for AI and HPC in an uncertain 2023
This text is a part of a VB Lab Insights sequence on AI sponsored by Microsoft and Nvidia. Don’t miss further articles on this sequence offering new trade insights, tendencies and evaluation on how AI is reworking organizations. Discover all of them right here. Amidst widespread uncertainty, enterprises in...
ToolJet Raises $4.6M in Pre-Series A Funding
ToolJet, a San Francisco, CA-based open-source low-code software growth platform for constructing and deploying enterprise purposes, raised $4.6m in a pre-Collection A spherical of funding. The spherical was led by Nexus Enterprise Companions with participation from January Capital, Ratio Ventures, Higher Capital and angel buyers reminiscent of Nicolas Dessaigne (...
Phlo Raises £10M in Series A Funding
Phlo, a Glasgow, UK-based digital pharmacy firm, raised £10M in Collection A funding, a mixture of fairness funding and the conversion of present mortgage notes. The spherical was led by Thairm Bio, alongside assist from Scottish Enterprise and various different high-profile angel traders. The corporate intends to make use...
Freeform Emerges from Stealth With USD45M in Funding Raised To Date
Freeform, a Hawthorne, CA-based steel 3D printing firm, raised USD45M in funding. The spherical was led by Two Sigma Ventures, Founders Fund and Threshold Ventures. Mo Islam, Accomplice at Threshold, and Dusan Perovic, Accomplice at Two Sigma, joined Freeform’s Board of Administrators. The corporate intends to make use of...
How to decide between Amazon Rekognition image and video API for video moderation
Virtually 80% of at this time’s net content material is user-generated, making a deluge of content material that organizations wrestle to investigate with human-only processes. The supply of client info helps them make selections, from shopping for a brand new pair of denims to securing residence loans. In a current survey, 79% of shoppers said they depend on consumer movies, feedback, and critiques greater than ever and 78% of them mentioned that manufacturers are liable for moderating such content material. 40% mentioned that they might disengage with a model after a single publicity to poisonous content material.
Phantom AI brings in $36.5M
Phantom AI, a Mountain View, California-based developer of an autonomous driving platform, introduced it introduced in $36.5 million in Sequence C funding, bringing the corporate’s whole funding to $80.2 million since its begin in 2017. Whereas there are various firms within the autonomous automobile area, Phantom AI is hoping...
10 industries China is focusing on automating
China’s Ministry of Trade and Info Know-how, together with 17 different businesses, has created a brand new motion plan known as the “Robot + Application Action Plan.” This plan lays out 10 industries the nation desires to deal with creating robotic techniques for and overarching targets for the nation’s robotics {industry} to hit by 2025.
What slowdown? – December 2022 robotics investments reach $1.14B
December 2022’s 55 robotics investments totaled US $1.14B, a 7.7% improve over December 2021’s funding whole. Funding into corporations offering robotics options for autonomous floor transportation equivalent to sensors, autonomy ‘stacks’ and ‘drivers’, and entire material programs, was significantly robust. Robotics investments for the...
Blippar Expands Blippbuilder Support To AR Glasses Under New CEO
AR creation software Blippar has lengthy supplied its creation software Blippbuilder, which not too long ago carried out a “freemium” pricing mannequin. Naturally, the software was constructed round smartphones, which is how most individuals nonetheless expertise AR. Nevertheless, with the growing prevalence of AR-enabled headsets, the corporate is increasing the software’s availability.
