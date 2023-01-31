ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Tennessee Senate committee hears testimony on mileage-based vehicle tax options

(The Center Square) – A Tennessee Senate committee heard testimony on Wednesday on a potential mileage-based user fee to replace the state’s gas tax. Several states have begun pilot programs on what is called an MBUF while Virginia has gone to a permanent model. Patricia Hendren, Executive Director of the 17-state Eastern Transportation Coalition that includes Tennessee, said \ the issue is, with more fuel-efficient vehicles and the rise of...
Rep. Baum Files Legislation To Expand TennCare Eligibility

(NASHVILLE) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, has filed legislation that would expand TennCare eligibility on a temporary and limited basis. House Bill 1087 would extend TennCare benefits on a temporary basis to Tennesseans who do not have an individual or family income that is greater than 138 percent of the federal poverty level and who are not currently eligible for medical assistance through the TennCare program.
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary

Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
Nobody knows who's running for governor

Political elections in Tennessee aren't doing so well, a local 2022 study finds. Bill Lee became Tennessee’s 50th governor in January 2019. He’s an alt-right Republican, a legacy business owner, and a proud Christian. He has passed the most anti-choice legislation in the country, helped to criminalize homelessness, and has allowed anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation to remain prominent in the state. He has served as our governor for nearly four years, and yet many East Tennessean locals did not know his name when interviewed last November.
Tenn. GOP lawmakers block questions on cuts to HIV funding

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee on Wednesday continued to block Democratic lawmakers from questioning the newly appointed health czar’s contentious decision to forgo nearly $9 million in federal funding designed to prevent and treat HIV. Earlier this month, news broke that Tennessee would walk away...
Money Talks: Tennessee 10th lowest cost of living in the nation

Don Bruce, the Director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, talks about a new report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis that states how Tennessee's price data stacks up to those across the nation. WATE Midday News. Money Talks: Tennessee 10th lowest...
TN Bill Would Revamp Recycling Process Statewide

A bill in the Tennessee Legislature aims to reduce packaging materials that end up in landfills by improving recycling in the Volunteer State. One recent survey ranks Tennessee 47th among states for recycling, with only 7% of common containers and packaging recycled. Senate Bill 573 would require reducing unnecessary packaging,...
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage this year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, said this...
Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
State Transportation Committee to hear case for per-mile driving tax vs. gas tax

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two groups supporting a tax based on how much Tennesseans drive will speak before the Tennessee General Assembly's Senate Transportation Committee. The Reason Foundation and The Eastern Transportation Coalition will give presentations to the committee on Wednesday. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to create a per-mile usage fee pilot program.
GOP leaders in some states want to add abortion ban exceptions | Analysis

By Stephen Elliott NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With Tennessee’s so-called trigger law already on the books, the state enacted its abortion ban almost immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June. Yet even as anti-abortion legislators and advocates celebrated, they considered how much further they could go — perhaps by barring […] The post GOP leaders in some states want to add abortion ban exceptions | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Two Lawmakers introduce bills to have In God We Trust placed on State Seal

Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language “In God We Trust” into the Tennessee state seal. State Senator Rusty Crowe and State Representative John Holsclaw introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771, respectively. The Senate bill was filed for an introduction on Jan. 24, and the house bill was introduced on Jan. 30. If passed, the bills would request that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee submit a new design to the seal by July 1, 2025.
