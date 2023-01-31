Political elections in Tennessee aren't doing so well, a local 2022 study finds. Bill Lee became Tennessee’s 50th governor in January 2019. He’s an alt-right Republican, a legacy business owner, and a proud Christian. He has passed the most anti-choice legislation in the country, helped to criminalize homelessness, and has allowed anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation to remain prominent in the state. He has served as our governor for nearly four years, and yet many East Tennessean locals did not know his name when interviewed last November.

