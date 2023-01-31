Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols: As prosecutors consider more charges, Vice President Kamala Harris will attend the burial.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Law enforcement community, local leaders reacts to Tyre Nichols footage2UrbanGirlsMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Tennessee Senate committee hears testimony on mileage-based vehicle tax options
(The Center Square) – A Tennessee Senate committee heard testimony on Wednesday on a potential mileage-based user fee to replace the state’s gas tax. Several states have begun pilot programs on what is called an MBUF while Virginia has gone to a permanent model. Patricia Hendren, Executive Director of the 17-state Eastern Transportation Coalition that includes Tennessee, said \ the issue is, with more fuel-efficient vehicles and the rise of...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee bill would criminalize vaping on school property for those under 21
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Republican state lawmakers in Tennessee filed a bill this week that would make it a crime to vape on school property for those under 21 years of age. The bill is sponsored by Rep. Gary Hicks and Sen. Shane Reeves. In 2022, the U.S. Food and...
wgnsradio.com
Rep. Baum Files Legislation To Expand TennCare Eligibility
(NASHVILLE) State Rep. Charlie Baum, R-Murfreesboro, has filed legislation that would expand TennCare eligibility on a temporary and limited basis. House Bill 1087 would extend TennCare benefits on a temporary basis to Tennesseans who do not have an individual or family income that is greater than 138 percent of the federal poverty level and who are not currently eligible for medical assistance through the TennCare program.
tnledger.com
God’s winning in state’s license plate primary
Tennessee has had its new license plates available for a full year, and one thing is clear: God is kicking some butt. Which is to say, tags featuring “In God We Trust” are far and away the favorite of Tennessee motorists. God tags: 3,197,413. Godless tags: 2,226,408. If...
Nobody knows who's running for governor
Political elections in Tennessee aren't doing so well, a local 2022 study finds. Bill Lee became Tennessee’s 50th governor in January 2019. He’s an alt-right Republican, a legacy business owner, and a proud Christian. He has passed the most anti-choice legislation in the country, helped to criminalize homelessness, and has allowed anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation to remain prominent in the state. He has served as our governor for nearly four years, and yet many East Tennessean locals did not know his name when interviewed last November.
fox17.com
Tenn. GOP lawmakers block questions on cuts to HIV funding
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Tennessee on Wednesday continued to block Democratic lawmakers from questioning the newly appointed health czar’s contentious decision to forgo nearly $9 million in federal funding designed to prevent and treat HIV. Earlier this month, news broke that Tennessee would walk away...
WATE
Money Talks: Tennessee 10th lowest cost of living in the nation
Don Bruce, the Director of the Boyd Center for Business and Economic Research at the University of Tennessee, talks about a new report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis that states how Tennessee's price data stacks up to those across the nation. WATE Midday News. Money Talks: Tennessee 10th lowest...
Tennessee bill introduced to raise legal age to own a gun to 21
The bill itself is very simple, it would raise the age to own a gun to 21 years old. There are some exceptions that would still allow 18 to 20 years old to get a firearm.
WTVCFOX
Tennessee could see per-mile driving tax under new pilot program proposal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A new per-mile usage fee pilot program may be around the corner for Tennesseans. It would charge drivers based on the number of miles they drive instead of taxing fuel. But some who live in rural areas have fears they would pay more due to their...
TN Bill Would Revamp Recycling Process Statewide
A bill in the Tennessee Legislature aims to reduce packaging materials that end up in landfills by improving recycling in the Volunteer State. One recent survey ranks Tennessee 47th among states for recycling, with only 7% of common containers and packaging recycled. Senate Bill 573 would require reducing unnecessary packaging,...
WTVCFOX
TennCare: Nearly 300k Tennesseans likely to lose coverage this year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nearly 300,000 Tennesseans who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to lose their coverage this year now that state officials are once again allowed to bump people from the government-funded health insurance program. A spokesperson for TennCare, the state's Medicaid program, said this...
wcyb.com
Tennessee lawmakers consider eliminating urban growth boundaries
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee lawmakers are considering a proposal to eliminate urban growth boundaries. Some view them as outdated, but others are concerned about potential unintended consequences. Urban growth boundaries were first introduced in 1998 to give a sense of order to rapidly growing cities, but a...
fox17.com
'Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act' seeks to legalize medical use
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A host of cannabis laws have been proposed in the Tennessee General Assembly already this session, most focused on decriminalizing marijuana. Now, SB1461/HB0172, otherwise known as the Tennessee Medical Cannabis Act is seeking to legalize medical marijuana in the state. The bill was introduced in the House last month by Representative Jesse Chism (D-Memphis-D85) and it was introduced in the Senate on Wednesday by Senator London Lamar (D-Memphis-D33).
mymix1041.com
Bill banning gender-affirming care for minors heads to Tennessee House and Senate subcommittees
From NewsChannel 5 in Nashville: Tennessee Lawmakers are set to discuss one of the most talked about bills this legislative session that would ban gender-altering care for anyone under 18. This week, the bill is going before two subcommittees: the House Health Subcommittee and the Senate Health and Welfare Subcommittee.
fox17.com
State Transportation Committee to hear case for per-mile driving tax vs. gas tax
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Two groups supporting a tax based on how much Tennesseans drive will speak before the Tennessee General Assembly's Senate Transportation Committee. The Reason Foundation and The Eastern Transportation Coalition will give presentations to the committee on Wednesday. According to the Bipartisan Policy Center (BPC), the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to create a per-mile usage fee pilot program.
GOP leaders in some states want to add abortion ban exceptions | Analysis
By Stephen Elliott NASHVILLE, Tenn. — With Tennessee’s so-called trigger law already on the books, the state enacted its abortion ban almost immediately after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade in June. Yet even as anti-abortion legislators and advocates celebrated, they considered how much further they could go — perhaps by barring […] The post GOP leaders in some states want to add abortion ban exceptions | Analysis appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Bill to ban children’s transgender therapy advances through first two committee hearings
Wednesday afternoon, Tennessee lawmakers advanced the bill to ban transgender youth health care through the Senate Health and Welfare Committee.
Lawmakers file bill to create partisan elections at every level in Tennessee
The bill would include local elections, like mayoral or city council.
Two Lawmakers introduce bills to have In God We Trust placed on State Seal
Two state lawmakers from Northeast Tennessee have sponsored bills that would incorporate the language “In God We Trust” into the Tennessee state seal. State Senator Rusty Crowe and State Representative John Holsclaw introduced Senate Bill 0420 and House Bill 0771, respectively. The Senate bill was filed for an introduction on Jan. 24, and the house bill was introduced on Jan. 30. If passed, the bills would request that Tennessee Governor Bill Lee submit a new design to the seal by July 1, 2025.
wcyb.com
Crisis in the Classroom: Tennessee Retention Law is a growing concern for parents
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tennessee public schools are bracing for a change as the Third-Grade Retention Law is now in effect. The new Tennessee law is a concern for many parents. Kingsport City Schools hosted another informational meeting for parents regarding the new law. "We're just reaching out to...
