Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America ListTravel MavenMemphis, TN
The goddess of TennesseeLauren BartonTennessee State
Tennessee Lawmakers Take on Ticket Price TransparencyAdvocate AndyTennessee State
5 of Our Favorite BBQ Joints in Nashville, TNEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Related
Shania Twain Is the Woman You Remember Across ‘Queen of Me’ Album [Review]
Shania Twain is living her own kind of ‘90s renaissance, and it’s wildly contagious. Is it country?. As much as Alan Jackson and George Strait are keeping it country on their most recent releases, Twain is, too. The 12 synth-heavy songs on Queen of Me are authentic to the artist she’s always been, even if they stretch beyond the often too-rigid boundaries of the genre.
Shania Twain Celebrates Enduring Love on New Song, ‘Got It Good’ [Listen]
Shania Twain is deeply appreciative of the love she’s got, and she's sharing it on her new song, “Got It Good.”. Twain wrote "Got It Good" with Georgia Barnes and Mark Ralph, and the bouncy love anthem finds her reflecting on how she’s truly lucked out with a great partner who, like her, is willing to give of himself selflessly.
Dierks Bentley & Ashley McBryde Tip Their Hats to ‘Cowboy Boots’ [Listen]
Dierks Bentley has enlisted Ashley McBryde for his brand new song “Cowboy Boots,” and it’s got all the makings of a timeless country tune. Written by Bentley alongside hit songwriters Casey Brown, Hunter Phelps and Jordon Minton, the mid-tempo tune personifies and pays homage to the beloved Western trope and staple item in many country folks’ lives.
Tim McGraw Takes Us Back to the ’90s With ‘Gorgeous’ Shania Twain Cover [Watch]
When you think of '90s country, a few things come to mind: Blue jeans and white T-shirts, two-stepping under neon lights and honky tonk badonkadonks. The '90s were also a time of epic love songs from Martina McBride, Faith Hill and Shania Twain. Tim McGraw recently put his own spin on one of those romantic jams with a cover of Twain's "You're Still the One."
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Slips, Falls Down Front Steps [Watch]
At least Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin stuck the landing. New video finds him falling down his icy steps at home, and as far as we can tell, he's OK. It sure took him awhile to walk away. Actually, it took him 33 seconds, several grunts, one whistle and an expletive his wife cut out of the clip to pick himself back up and head toward his truck for whatever morning activity he had planned.
Blake Shelton Hilariously Recalls a Sloshy Wine Night With Kelly Clarkson
As longtime friends, Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson are bound to have funny memories with each other, and Shelton shared a humorous (and slightly embarrassing) story about his friend and fellow The Voice coach on a recent episode of Access. Clarkson appeared for an interview on the show, and while...
Nate Smith Nabs First No. 1 With ‘Whiskey on You': ‘My Dad Is Just Glad I Have a Job’
A glass of whiskey is in order to celebrate Nate Smith's first No. 1 hit, "Whiskey on You." The Gold-certified track reached the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts this week. “When I released ‘Whiskey on You’ I wasn’t sure what would happen. I just...
Carly Pearce to Drop New Live Album, ‘Written in Stone (Live From Music City)’
CMA and ACM-winning country star Carly Pearce has announced a brand new live album, Written in Stone (Live From Music City). The 19-track record will arrive on March 24. Produced by Pearce and David Clauss, the LP was recorded during an April 2022 concert Pearce held at Marathon Music Works in Nashville. The special night also featured special guests Lee Brice (“I Hope You’re Happy Now”), the Isaacs (“Easy Going”), Matthew West (“Truth Be Told”), Jenee Fleenor (“29”) and Ashley McBryde (“Never Wanted to Be That Girl”) — all of whom will be featured on the live album.
Story Behind the Song: Chris Young, ‘All Dogs Go to Heaven’
Losing a pet is a type of pain that's hard to express or explain to someone who has never experienced it. It's a fate most of us try not to think about until it arrives, instead focusing on the joy of companionship they bring to our lives while they're here.
INTERVIEW: Brit Taylor Shares Her Authentic Self on New Album ‘Kentucky Blue,’ the ‘Continuation of My Story’
Sitting on the land that Brit Taylor calls home is a series of stairs that stand up against a tree that she refers to as her 'staircase to nowhere.'. "It's been out there since I got the place," the Kentucky native remarks during a recent interview with The Boot. "Somebody just stuck a staircase out in the woods that has turned into my little meditation place to read a book or go out to pray or just chill."
Jason Isbell’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Alabama native Jason Isbell grew up near the state's famous city of Muscle Shoals -- a location brimming with rich talent and unbridled creativity. Some of that magic along the Tennessee River clearly rubbed off on the singer-songwriter. In his early 20s, Isbell joined the Drive-By Truckers, but left the...
Kelly Clarkson Isn’t Ready to Date Again Yet
It's been roughly three years since Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock. After lots of back and forth between parties, the paperwork was finally finalized in 2022. So, is the American Idol alum ready to find a love again?. "No," Clarkson tells Access Hollywood when asked...
45 Years Ago: ‘Here You Come Again’ Becomes Dolly Parton’s First Gold Single
On Feb. 1, 1978, Dolly Parton's "Here You Come Again" became her first gold single. At the time of the song's release, Parton was making a big push to break into the pop world. That's certainly evident from "Here You Come Again": Written by songwriting legends Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil -- who had penned hits for the Righteous Brothers and the Drifters, among others -- and produced by Gary Klein (Johnny Cash, Glen Campbell), the song had recently appeared on a BJ Thomas LP.
Thomas Rhett Is Alone With His Four Kids, So Wife Lauren Left Him This Note
With four kids under the age of 8, things are hectic around Thomas Rhett's house on a normal day. But on Thursday (Feb. 2), the country star is solo-parenting while wife Lauren Akins is out of town, so she left him some helpful pointers. Okay, it's more of a step-by-step,...
Jessie James Decker Would ‘Definitely’ Be Up for More TV Roles After ‘Dancing With the Stars’
From new music to the arrival of her next cookbook, Jessie James Decker's got big plans for 2023 — but the singer says that doing more television work is at the top of her list. After a stint on Season 31 of Dancing With the Stars last year, Decker...
Kacey Musgraves Will Pay Tribute to Loretta Lynn With 2023 Grammy Awards Performance
Kacey Musgraves has been tapped to help celebrate the life and music of Loretta Lynn during this Sunday's 2023 Grammy Awards ceremony. Earlier today (Feb. 1), CBS revealed that the Texas native will perform a rendition of "Coal Miner's Daughter" during the live telecast's in memoriam segment. Other performers set...
Shania Twain ‘Would Love To’ Work With Ex-Husband and Producer Mutt Lange Again
Up until the mid-2000s, Shania Twain's music and marriage were inextricably intertwined. Her husband, Robert John "Mutt" Lange, had a heavy hand in the singer's creative process, producing four key albums — The Woman in Me (1995), Come On Over (1997), Up! (2002) and a greatest hits project (2004) — as well as co-writing virtually every song on those projects with Twain.
Chris Stapleton Joins 2023 Grammys Performers List
Chris Stapleton has nabbed one of the final Grammy performance slots, adding to what is becoming a very big year for him. It's not clear what he'll sing on Sunday night (Feb. 5) during the CBS telecast. Both Stapleton and the Grammys made the announcement on social media, adding the country vocalist to a roster of country performers that includes Luke Combs, Brandi Carlile and Kacey Musgraves (a Loretta Lynn tribute).
Top 10 Clint Black Songs
In the 1990s, Clint Black was a trendsetter in country music. When he released his freshman album, Killin' Time, in 1989, Black -- along with fellow then-rising stars Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and Travis Tritt, among others -- ushered in a new style of music for the new decade. Together, they were known as the Class of '89.
Kane Brown Really Did Pelt a Guy With a Golf Ball: ‘I Told Everyone Move’ [Watch]
Last time we checked, golf isn't considered a dangerous sport — but it is one that takes some awareness, and maybe a bit of agility. That goes for the person with the club and those who might be standing nearby. During the Ally Challenge celebrity golf tournament in 2022,...
101.5 KNUE
Tyler, TX
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0