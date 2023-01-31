Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash for ‘Tasteless’ Birthday Party Theme for Stormi and Aire
Under fire. Kylie Jenner is facing serious backlash from fans for the “tasteless” birthday party theme that she chose for her children Stormi and Aire’s joint bash. The Kardashians star, 25, shared multiple snaps from the event via her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, February 2, which included shots of several inflatable heads that fans believed looked similar to her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld album cover.
‘Jersey Shore’ Stars Mike and Lauren Sorrentino’s Daughter Mia Bella Is Too Precious! Cutest Photos
Proud parents! Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce) became parents of two when they welcomed their daughter, Mia Bella, on January 24, 2023. “We couldn’t be more excited to announce the arrival of our sweet baby girl, Mia Bella Elizabeth Sorrentino,”...
‘Dear Edward’ sees ‘Friday Night Lights’ pair Jason Katims, Connie Britton collaborating again
In his initial conversation with Ann Napolitano about adapting her 2020 novel, “Dear Edward,” for television, Jason Katims made clear that among the changes he would need to make would be the creation of additional characters to help tell an ongoing story. Of course, as the show debuts...
90 Day Fiance’s Andrei Reveals How He Juggles Being a Husband, Dad of 2 While Launching New Business With Andy
Hard worker! 90 Day Fiancé star Andrei Castravet is launching a new business venture with franchise costar Andy Kunz, In Touch can exclusively reveal. In an video interview, the TLC star reveals how he is juggling his new job on top of being a husband to wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast Castravetas well as a dad of two.
