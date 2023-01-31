Read full article on original website
This Town in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United StatesJoe MertensFrederick, MD
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Women are buying the morning-after pill from a new campus vending machineBrenna TempleWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Maryland man tries a new lottery game, wins $100,000
A Maryland man took a chance with a new scratch-off lottery ticket and won the game's first $100,000 top prize.
$50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven
SPARROWS POINT, MD – A 37-year-old woman claimed her $50,000 winning lottery ticket at lottery headquarters this week. The woman said she was doing her laundry Saturday night when she decided to roll the dice on a Gold X20 instant lottery ticket. “Naming herself “Tiny Golden Lady” to tell her winning story, the lucky lady said she played the Gold X20 game because she had recently won $5 on it. While in the middle of doing a load of laundry, she went to a 7-Eleven in Baltimore to cash in her $5 win,” the Maryland Lottery said today. “She purchased three more The post $50,000 lottery ticket sold at Sparrows Point 7-Eleven appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Governor Moore attends 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore on Thursday evening attended the 53rd annual Taste of Maryland Agriculture Celebration at Live! Casino and Hotel in Hanover, MD. Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller, Maryland Department of Agriculture Acting Secretary Kevin Atticks, and more than 700 agricultural leaders joined the governor to learn directly from producers and supporters of Maryland agricultural products and business and to induct the Fritz family of Carroll County into the Governor’s Agriculture Hall of Fame.
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, MD – The Maryland Lottery has announced a 34-year-old Hyattsville man has won $50,000 on an ‘Extreme Green’ lottery ticket sold at Langley Shop recently. The man picked up the $5 instant ticket while grocery shopping. He told Lottery officials that he doesn’t have any plans yet for his winnings. Langley Shop will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. The post $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville appeared first on Shore News Network.
mocoshow.com
Three $50,000-Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Maryland, Including One in Montgomery County
A $50,000 winning power ball ticket sold at the Courthouse Exxon on 700 Rockville Pike was among three $50,000 winning tickets sold in Maryland on Monday, January 30. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. “After giving one Marylander a $50,000 prize in the Monday, Jan. 30 drawing, Powerball...
Bojangles to open five new restaurants in Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Bojangles, the southern fast food staple known for serving up fried chicken and biscuits, will be opening new locations in the Baltimore area, a Maryland franchisee announced Wednesday. Frederick-based Matharu Foods has committed to opening five Bojangles locations throughout the next five years in the region. The chain was started in Charlotte, North Carolina in 1977. There are five existing Maryland locations in Hillcrest Heights, New Carrollton, Upper Marlboro, Landover and Oxon Hill. It's unclear where the new locations will be. The news comes after another southern fried chicken joint, Raising Cane's, made its Maryland debut in Towson to much excitement.
10 Baltimore Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Baltimore, MD. - The Baltimore metro has a population of more than 2.8 million residents and serves as a center for industry and jobs in the Mid-Atlantic region. The city, once a hub for heavy manufacturing and whiskey production, is now home to companies like Johns Hopkins Hospital, Under Armour, McCormick & Company, T. Rowe Price, and American Sugar Refining, among others.
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
mocoshow.com
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
a-z-animals.com
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably
The Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Maryland Will Make You Shiver Uncontrollably. Maryland covers about 12,406 square miles and is surrounded by coastal water. The stunning land has three major regions: the Piedmont plateau, Atlantic Coastal Plain, and the Appalachian Mountains. But what is the coldest temperature in Maryland?. Maryland’s...
tourcounsel.com
The Centre at Forestville | Shopping mall in Maryland
The Centre at Forestville is an enclosed shopping mall located in Forestville, Maryland. It is anchored by JCPenney and Target. The mall opened 1979 as Forest Village Park Mall, anchored by JCPenney and Kmart and developed by Melvin Simon & Associates. The Kmart store closed in 2002. In 2003, Petrie...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
tourcounsel.com
Westfield Wheaton | Shopping mall in Maryland
Westfield Wheaton, formerly known as Wheaton Plaza, is a 1.7 million square-foot, two-level indoor shopping mall in Wheaton, Maryland, north of Washington, D.C. It is owned by Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield and Its anchor stores include Macy’s, Target, JCPenney, Dick's Sporting Goods, and Costco. On March 23, 1954, real estate developer Simon...
mymcmedia.org
Wheaton Exhibit Explores History of Montgomery County Lynchings
An exhibit that examines the two lynchings that took place in Montgomery County in the late 1800s is on display at the Wheaton Library through Feb. 28. The exhibit, titled, “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” was created by the Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project in collaboration with Peerless Rockville and Montgomery History. It memorializes and honors two men who were lynched in Rockville—John Diggs-Dorsey in 1880 and Sidney Randolph in 1896. It also honors George Peck, who was lynched in Poolesville in 1880.
Winter wallop brings dangerously low temperatures to Maryland
BALTIMORE -- The first weekend of February brought dangerously low temperatures to the Baltimore area.The wind chills that pushed the temperature into the single digits over the weekend prompted Baltimore's health officials to issue a Code Blue declaration.Experts caution against spending time outdoors. People should stay inside as much as possible and listen to their bodies when they say it is time to get warm."It's cold, but this don't feel like no 30 degrees out here," Baltimore resident Ali Richardson said of the winter wallop. Health department officials told WJZ that they were concerned about the significant risk the frigid temperatures...
WUSA
3 Maryland teens arrested after crashing stolen Kia and Hyundai
GREENBELT, Md. — Three teenagers were arrested for crashing two stolen cars minutes apart and trying to escape in Greenbelt, Maryland, on Saturday. Greenbelt City Police were called to the 7800 block of Mandan Road for reports of a Kia Soul that had crashed into a tree around 2:18 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. A police investigation revealed that the Kia Soul was stolen along Lakeside Drive in Greenbelt. Maryland, on Friday.
NBC Washington
Safety Concerns as More Maryland Drivers Flock to Historic License Plates
A large uptick in historic license plates on Maryland cars is worrying some safety experts. The News4 I-Team found a loophole that could allow thousands of older cars to avoid safety and emissions inspections. One traffic safety expert said Maryland lawmakers should act to close that loophole. Starting during the...
Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in N.J. as jackpot is won again
UPDATE: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M bought at N.J. convenience store. A Mega Millions second-prize winning ticket worth $4 million was bought in New Jersey for Tuesday night’s lottery drawing while the top jackpot was won for the fourth time in just one month. A ticket sold in Massachusetts...
Maryland high school basketball highlights (2/3/23)
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Coverage of high school basketball in Maryland on February 3, 2023. Game of the Week – Boys: No. 16 Bishop O’Connell vs. No. 11 Good Counsel Girls: No. 19 Churchill vs. Clarksburg (Honorable Mention) Boys: Gaithersburg vs. Sherwood
WTOP
2 separate pedestrian crashes in Md. prove fatal
During a period of roughly 24 hours, two pedestrians were killed in separate crashes in Maryland last week, according to police. Both of the pedestrians killed were men. Montgomery County police responded to reports of a pedestrian struck at around 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night. Police determined that the pedestrian...
