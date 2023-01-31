Man wanted in Vincennes shooting arrested in Tennessee

WEST MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WTWO/WAWV) — U.S. Marshals have announced the capture of a man wanted in Knox County after police accused him of shooting a family member during a domestic dispute.

According to U.S. Marshal David Jolley of the Eastern District of Tennessee, the Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force received a tip on Monday, Jan. 30, that Shawn Carter-Mincey was hiding out in West Maryville Tennesee.

Investigating Marshals found Carter-Mincey in a truck parked at a residence in the 600 block of Old Glory Road in Maryville, Tennessee. The man reportedly ignored verbal commands to leave the truck, instead fleeing toward a nearby highway.

While attempting his getaway, Carter-Mincey’s truck got stuck in a muddy field. Carter-Mincey was reportedly then taken into custody without further incident.

Carter-Mincey is facing additional charges in Tennessee of evading arrest and drug possession.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).