Corona del Mar Chamber Hosts ““Good Morning CdM” with Newport Beach Council Member Lauren Kleiman February 9

Newport Beach City Manager Update: Planning Session, Commissions & Committees
The City Council hosted a productive planning session on Saturday, Jan. 28, as Council members provided input and facilitated discussion on a number of topics. Financial status and budget development. Thanks to conservative budgeting practices, the City ended the 2021-22 fiscal year with a budget surplus of $24 million, which will be used to purchase property for a future police station. We also expect to end the 2022-23 fiscal year with at least a $10 million surplus, due to higher-than-anticipated growth in the top three revenue categories (property, sales and hotel taxes) and expenditure savings. Most of the 2022-23 surplus will be put in a contingency fund and replenish capital project fund reserves. We anticipate continued revenue growth in the 2023-24 fiscal year, although at a slower pace. The City’s aggressive paydown of future CalPERS liabilities will continue, and we expect to eliminate that debt in approximately 10 years.
Newport Beach Chamber Hosts Economic and Financial Update with Christopher Schwarz, UCI Paul Merage School of Business, on Feb. 15
The Newport Beach Chamber of Commerce hosts the 2023 Economic and Financial Update with Christopher Schwarz, UCI Paul Merage School of Business, on Wednesday, Feb. 15 from 10 to 11 a.m. This webinar is free for all and brought to you by UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business and Center...
Chabad Center in Newport Beach Hosts Holocaust Survivor to Commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day
On November 1, 2005, the United Nations General Assembly adopted resolution 60/7 to designate January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. According to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, the UN and its member states have held Holocaust Remembrance Day commemoration ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camps and to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism.
Hoag Digestive Health Institute Opens Comprehensive Clinic Focused on Whole-Person Care
In its ongoing commitment to whole-person care, Hoag Digestive Health Institute has announced the opening of a new, comprehensive clinic that brings together a multidisciplinary team of experts who collaborate to provide a treatment plan tailored to each patients’ unique digestive health condition. Focused on managing chronic and benign...
