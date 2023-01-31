Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring Northern Utah: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSalt Lake City, UT
Shen Yun Is Coming Back to Salt Lake CityS. F. MoriSalt Lake City, UT
Former Utah State Senator Jani Iwamoto Honored By the NAACPS. F. MoriUtah State
The Park City Museum Provides History of The AreaS. F. MoriPark City, UT
Tsunami Restaurant Serves Japanese Food at Several Locations In UtahS. F. MoriUtah State
Related
NBA
NBA players react to Kyrie Irving's reported trade to Dallas
All-Star guard Kyrie Irving is reportedly leaving the Brooklyn Nets to join the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster deal. The news comes two days after Irving informed the team that he wanted out of Brooklyn. Below is a collection of some of the reactions around social media to the reported...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Pelicans 131, Lakers 126
Pelicans (27-27), Lakers (25-29) An uphill battle turned into a New Orleans second-half surge, which turned into a nail-biting finish, then an epic Pelicans victory. Trailing for nearly all of the first three quarters Saturday, New Orleans finally grabbed a lead in clutch time, then put away the Lakers for a much-needed win that halted a 10-game losing streak. “It was well overdue for one,” Pelicans second-year wing Herb Jones said of getting back in the win column. “I was just so proud of everyone sticking with it, and continuing to work hard through the adversity.”
NBA
5 things to know about the Pelicans on Feb. 5, 2023
An important weekend in the Smoothie King Center started in stirring fashion Saturday, with New Orleans (27-27) ending a 10-game losing streak via a 131-126 triumph over the unpopular-around-town Lakers. Former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram rolled to 35 points. Watch postgame video reaction from Willie Green, Trey Murphy and Herb...
NBA
GAME PREVIEW: 5 Things You Should Know About Clippers vs. Knicks Presented by Betway
Last Matchup: 3/6/22 | NYK 116- LAC 93 | Amir Coffey: 16 PTS - R.J. Barrett – 24 PTS. Since the beginning of the 2000 calendar year, the Clippers are 29-14 (.674) against the Knicks, their third-best record against any opponent in the span (30-12 vs. Hornets, 31-14 vs. Bulls). However, LA has lost in each of the last three matchups.
NBA
Ben Golliver on Pelicans season, All-Star snubs, LeBron James | Pelicans Podcast
On the latest Pelicans Podcast presented by SeatGeek, Joe Cardosi and Jim Eichenhofer break down the strange start and end of the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Washington Post’s Ben Golliver also joins the podcast (7:15) to discuss how he is tracking LeBron James’ record breaking season, how he thinks the Pelicans are doing midway through the NBA season, the recent public refereeing issues, and who he thinks might have been snubbed from an NBA All-Star game nod.
NBA
NBA Announces Penalties From Magic-Timberwolves Game
NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2023 – Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba has been suspended four games without pay and Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers has been suspended three games without pay for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.
NBA
Chuck Checks In - 02.04.23
GAME NIGHT FROM THE UNITED CENTER: Portland (26-26, 12-15 on the road) at Bulls (24-27, 14-11 at home). 7PM. RADIO: 670 The Score: Chuck Swirsky, Bill Wennington, Alyssa Bergamini. 6:45 pre. TV: NBCSC: Adam Amin and Stacey King: 7PM. LEADING SCORERS: Bulls: DeRozan: 26 ppg. Portland: Lillard: 30 ppg. LEADING...
NBA
Brown ‘Grateful’ for All-Star Nod, but More Focused on Team Goals
Jaylen Brown took a page out of Joe Mazzulla’s book Friday morning when discussing his second NBA All-Star selection: he's appreciative of the individual honor, but more focused on his team and their collective goals for the rest of the season. Like many of us, Brown learned of his...
NBA
No changes to Pelicans injury list for Saturday home game vs. Lakers
LA LAKERS (25-28, 12TH IN WEST) Dennis Schroder, Patrick Beverley, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Anthony Davis. NEW ORLEANS (26-27, 10TH IN WEST) CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Trey Murphy, Brandon Ingram, Jonas Valanciunas.
NBA
Stephen Curry (leg) expected to miss multiple weeks
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has suffered ligament damage in his left leg and is expected to miss some time, the team announced today. Curry was diagnosed with partial tears to his superior tibiofibular ligament and interosseous membrane in his left leg and also has a lower-leg contusion. His...
NBA
The Chase Down Pod - You Find Out
The Cavs dug deep and responded with a resounding win over the Memphis Grizzlies on national TV. Justin and Carter break down Darius Garland's star performance, the Dillon Brooks-Donovan Mitchell fracas, Ricky Rubio's electric fourth quarter and more!. Please Note: The opinions expressed by The Chase Down podcast are solely...
NBA
Last 5 Games: Magic’s Reserves No. 1 in Scoring
CHARLOTTE - As the old sports cliché goes, there’s no “i” in “team.”. The Orlando Magic, just based on recent play, clearly understand that. They’ve been having success doing things by committee, and that was key to their victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday when seven Magic players scored in double figures.
NBA
Recap: Wizards come up short in Brooklyn, lose second leg of back-to-back
The Wizards had a quick turnaround with a 6:00 p.m. tip in Brooklyn the night after a 7:00 p.m. tip in Washington D.C. For the second straight night, the Wizards got out to a scorching-hot start but fell victim to a big-time second-half comeback, losing 125-123 to the Nets. Kristaps Porzingis dropped 38 points in the loss.
NBA
Pistons drop a back-to-back battle to the Suns
Three quick observations from Saturday night’s 116-100 loss to the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena. BACK-TO-BACK BLUES – If it seems logical that the youngest teams would feel the least effect of playing on consecutive nights, the evidence often suggests otherwise. It certainly did Saturday. Pistons rookies Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren, their two youngest players, came off terrific outings in Friday’s exhilarating comeback win over Charlotte. But when the Pistons played the veteran Phoenix Suns – themselves coming off a rousing upset win at Boston on Friday – it was the younger team that couldn’t light the fuse. The rookies – the Pistons youngest players, Duren 19 and Ivey 20 – won’t be pasting this box score into their scrapbooks. Ivey, coming off quite likely his finest NBA game with 24 points on 11 shots to go with seven assists and only one turnover, finished with 13 points and six assists. He hit 1 of 5 free throws in a first half in which Duren was limited to nine minutes by foul trouble, an infrequent occurrence for him. Phoenix big man Deandre Ayton took advantage to punish the Pistons with 19 points and 10 boards to stake the Suns to a 58-49 halftime lead. To Ivey’s credit, he bounced back from a rough first half – in which he had five points and one assist on 2 of 7 shooting – to pick it up, racking up five assists and hitting 4 of 8 shots. Duren, though, finished with one point and six rebounds in 28 minutes. Ayton finished with 31 points and 16 rebounds and the Suns dominated the interior, outrebounding the Pistons 46-30, scoring 54 points in the paint and shooting 56 percent.
NBA
Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic (calf strain) out until after All-Star break
Portland will be without its starting center until after the All-Star break, the team announced Friday. Jusuf Nurkic has a left calf strain and will be out of the Trail Blazers’ lineup for the next seven games and is expected to return after that. He suffered the injury in...
NBA
Orlando Magic at Minnesota Timberwolves: Game Preview
All season long, the Orlando Magic have been at their best when they’ve let their defense fuel their offense. That tenet held true in Philadelphia as the Magic opened up their four-game road trip with two straight quality defensive outings against the Sixers and recorded a series split with the Eastern Conference powerhouse. After notching a win in the first affair, Orlando dropped a close contest in the second. It was an impressive defensive effort, considering the Magic were able to keep it tight on a night where head coach Jamahl Mosley said his team “couldn’t throw it in the ocean.”
NBA
Timberwolves cruise to 128-98 win against Jokic-less Nuggets
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — D’Angelo Russell had 14 of his 18 points in the first quarter and added 10 assists, Anthony Edwards scored 20 and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 128-98 win Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets, who were missing two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and three other starters on the second night of a back-to-back.
NBA
Dillon Brooks suspended 1 game, Donovan Mitchell fined for recent altercation
NEW YORK – Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks has been suspended one game without pay and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been fined $20,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. After missing a...
NBA
Blistering Start Leads to Thunder Win
Young teams have a higher variance than veteran ones, and this week’s baseball series between the Thunder and the Rockets is a perfect example of that volatility that is to be expected. As the second youngest team in NBA history, the Thunder went into Houston on Wednesday and settled into the game, with the Rockets the team that was more ready to play from the jump. The result was an uphill climb and ultimately a loss.
Comments / 0