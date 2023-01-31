ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Gawd: Meagan Applies Pressure In Viral Video Ahead Of ‘Harlem’ Season 2 Premiere

By Alex Ford
 3 days ago

Good gawd!

Forever baddie Meagan Good casually went viral while leaving the Apollo in yet another reminder that she’s STILL one of the baddest in the game.

In the viral clip, she can be seen coyly thirst trapping in a revealing red shirt, curve-caressing tights, and knee-high boots that stirred up lusty shenanigans across social media.

The video trended just days before the Harlem Season 2 premiere where we’ll reunite with Camille (Meagan Good), Quinn ( Grace Byers ), Angie ( Shoniqua Shandai ), and Tye ( Jerrie Johnson ) who are going through big changes.

After blowing up her career and disrupting her love life, Camille has to figure out how to put the pieces back together; Tye considers her future; Quinn goes on a journey of self-discovery, and Angie’s career takes a promising turn.

“Thematically, this season is overwhelmingly about Black joy and finding our happiness in the little things in life and learning to accept our version of womanhood, whatever that may be, instead of what society dictates,” said Oliver in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar .

“There’s lots of fun adventures in Season 2, but the one I’m most excited about is our girls go to Puerto Rico for a girls trip.”

Check out the trailer and first-look photos below:

Guest stars this season include Countess Vaughn , Rick Fox , Sherri Shepherd , and Lil Rel Howery .

How many times did you watch the viral clip? Who’s your bigger crush: Nia or Meagan? Will you be streaming Harlem this Friday, Feb. 3? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Meagan’s latest viral slay on the flip.

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

