Washingtonian.com
Makan Chef Opens a Southeast Asian-Style Chicken Takeout in Columbia Heights
A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. A Southeast Asian-style chicken joint has taken flight out of DC’s only full-service Malaysian restaurant: Spicebird, a virtual takeout and delivery from Makan chef James Wozniuk. It’s open for dinner service in Columbia Heights, with daytime weekend hours starting Saturday, February 4.
Washingtonian.com
There’s an Answer to the Egg Crisis: Your Local Farmers Market
Trying to crack the egg conundrum? You’re not alone. Prices at the grocery store have risen above 60 percent, nearing $5 a dozen. Major chains are showing diminished or empty shelves, especially when it comes to the cheapest brands. Global factors like avian flu and the Russia-Ukraine war–which has escalated chicken feed prices—show no sign of stopping, and a devastating fire last week at one of the biggest egg-producing farms in the US resulted in the death of around 100,000 laying hens. But there’s another source where eggs are plentiful, and better all around: farmers markets.
Surprised by restaurant fees? Consumers seek transparency, business owners explain
WASHINGTON, DC (DC News Now) — As more people return to restaurants after dining rooms closed during the pandemic, consumers may spot surprise fees on their receipts. While additional fees are not illegal, unsuspecting customers may issue with transparency shortfalls. Additional fees may account for tips, supply chain issues and even employee health care; some […]
mocoshow.com
Laperaux French Bistro to Open in Germantown in Coming Days
Back in April we let you know of the impending arrival of Laperaux, the Journeymanchef’s Bistro, the new restaurant coming to 18056 Mateny Rd in Germantown- the former home of Gumbo Ya Ya, Dickie’s BBQ Pit, and Cafe Mileto (located in the Cloppers Mill shopping center, in the same strip as Shoppers). The French bistro has recently completed “front of house” training and plans to open in the coming days (possibly by the end of this weekend).
Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
Baltimore Eatery Named Among 100 Best Restaurants In America
Yelp has released its 10th annual Top 100 US Restaurants list, with one Baltimore restaurant making the cut. Baltimore's famous Ekiben made the cut, ranking at number 17 on the list of 100 best restaurants after their popular fried chicken left customers craving more. The unique Asian fusion restaurant draws...
Capital City: Washington, DC Is More Luxury-Obsessed Than Any State in America, a New Study Says
Got super-prime real estate or designer labels on the brain? A new study confirms what we’ve all been thinking, or rather, what we’ve been thinking about. Thanks to data that takes stock of the most luxury-obsessed areas in the US, we now know which places have a penchant for the finer things in life. According to the findings, which were collected by jewelry company Glamira, Americans on the East Coast are Googling things like “luxury hotels” and “luxury cars” more than in other parts of the country. Surprisingly, only one West Coast state was able to crack the top 10. Can you guess which? Look...
mocoshow.com
Wootton Graduates Bring REWILD, an Indoor Plant Boutique, to Cabin John Village (Now Open)
REWILD, an indoor plant boutique, is now open at Cabin John Village (7937 Tuckerman Ln STE C). The MoCo connection is strong as two of three REWILD founders are graduates of Wootton High School in Rockville. The indoor plant boutique carries a wide selection of indoor plants, ranging from classic mainstays to rare and unusual specimens. They also stock pots and planters to outfit these plants in a variety that would suit any interior aesthetic. “One of our distinguishing features is that we repot plants for free with purchase of a plant or pot, meaning you can bring in your own empty pot and find a new plant for it, or you can bring in any plant and find a new pot for it! We have a custom built potting bench that allows customers to watch the whole repotting process.” co-owner Lily Cox told us.
Leading grocery store chain opens new location in Virginia
A major grocery store chain recently opened another new supermarket location in Virginia. However, some customers have left critical reviews of the new grocery store location. Read on to learn more.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 2:15pm. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
tourcounsel.com
Francis Scott Key Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland
Francis Scott Key Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Frederick, Maryland. Opened in 1978, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Value City Furniture, DSW, Ethan Allen, Barnes & Noble, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Original anchors at Francis Scott Key Mall in 1978 included Sears, Hess's, and Gee Bee. The...
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Respond to Vehicle Fire in Gaithersburg
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a vehicle fire in Gaithersburg on Friday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire occurred around 10:25am in the Quince Orchard Plaza shopping center, which is in the 600 block of Quince Orchard Rd, near Clopper Rd. The fire has been extinguished and there are no injuries reported. Quince Orchard Plaza is home to the recently opened Taco Bamba, Staples, Shadow Land Laster Tag, and Quincy’s. Additional photos below courtesy of @mcfrsPIO on Twitter.
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Maryland With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Tacos, burritos, tortas, (and even burgers?!) await at the following restaurant in Maryland. Although this local eatery is known for its Mexican cuisine, it also offers an extensive burger menu, and the burgers receive rave reviews. Read on to learn more and consider trying these surprisingly delicious burgers in Maryland.
Washingtonian.com
Metro Head Randy Clarke Talks About How It’s Going So Far
Back in July, Metro celebrated Randy Clarke’s first week as its general manager by literally lighting itself on fire: A cable near the Dupont Circle station failed, causing an electrical blaze that filled tunnels with smoke and knocked out service between Farragut North and Van Ness. It was only the latest reminder of how precarious the system has become, from the pandemic-related plunge in ridership to the October 2021 derailment that resulted in a diminished rail fleet that still hasn’t fully recovered. Clarke’s predecessor at WMATA, Paul Wiedefeld, had made an earlier-than-planned exit after the revelation that Metro had let safety recertifications lapse for half of its rail operators.
Washingtonian.com
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February
Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. He’s the new head of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. Lindsey Appiah. Mayor Bowser recently selected her to be DC’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice. Pat...
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
Miss Toya’s Creole House, The Breakfast Club Featured in Eater’s “Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.”
Two downtown Silver Spring restaurants — Miss Toya’s Creole House and The Breakfast Club — have been featured in Eater D.C.’s roundup of “The Hottest New Brunches to Try Around D.C.“. The 90-minute brunch seatings at Miss Toya’s, which opened last August in the former...
Washingtonian.com
13 Lovely Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Around DC
Looking for a Valentine’s Day-themed activity beyond going out to dinner? These DC-area events celebrate the holiday of love with fun things to do whether or not you’re in a couple. 317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria. Sugarcoated Bakery is running a Valentine’s-themed cookie decorating class at Lost Boy...
9 of Our Favorite Burger Spots in Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you.
