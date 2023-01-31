REWILD, an indoor plant boutique, is now open at Cabin John Village (7937 Tuckerman Ln STE C). The MoCo connection is strong as two of three REWILD founders are graduates of Wootton High School in Rockville. The indoor plant boutique carries a wide selection of indoor plants, ranging from classic mainstays to rare and unusual specimens. They also stock pots and planters to outfit these plants in a variety that would suit any interior aesthetic. “One of our distinguishing features is that we repot plants for free with purchase of a plant or pot, meaning you can bring in your own empty pot and find a new plant for it, or you can bring in any plant and find a new pot for it! We have a custom built potting bench that allows customers to watch the whole repotting process.” co-owner Lily Cox told us.

