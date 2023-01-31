ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washingtonian.com

Makan Chef Opens a Southeast Asian-Style Chicken Takeout in Columbia Heights

A guide to the newest places to eat and drink. A Southeast Asian-style chicken joint has taken flight out of DC’s only full-service Malaysian restaurant: Spicebird, a virtual takeout and delivery from Makan chef James Wozniuk. It’s open for dinner service in Columbia Heights, with daytime weekend hours starting Saturday, February 4.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

There’s an Answer to the Egg Crisis: Your Local Farmers Market

Trying to crack the egg conundrum? You’re not alone. Prices at the grocery store have risen above 60 percent, nearing $5 a dozen. Major chains are showing diminished or empty shelves, especially when it comes to the cheapest brands. Global factors like avian flu and the Russia-Ukraine war–which has escalated chicken feed prices—show no sign of stopping, and a devastating fire last week at one of the biggest egg-producing farms in the US resulted in the death of around 100,000 laying hens. But there’s another source where eggs are plentiful, and better all around: farmers markets.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Laperaux French Bistro to Open in Germantown in Coming Days

Back in April we let you know of the impending arrival of Laperaux, the Journeymanchef’s Bistro, the new restaurant coming to 18056 Mateny Rd in Germantown- the former home of Gumbo Ya Ya, Dickie’s BBQ Pit, and Cafe Mileto (located in the Cloppers Mill shopping center, in the same strip as Shoppers). The French bistro has recently completed “front of house” training and plans to open in the coming days (possibly by the end of this weekend).
GERMANTOWN, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 8 Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Crab Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - There are several excellent all-you-can-eat crab spots in Maryland. This article outlines some of my favorite crab shacks and restaurants, including Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn in Hancock, Avery's Maryland Grille in Frederick, and Captain John's Crab House in Newburg. The Crab Bag in Ocean City is a cozy, casual option for enjoying Maryland's famous sea treat. Maryland Loves All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Seafood Restaurants!
MARYLAND STATE
Robb Report

Capital City: Washington, DC Is More Luxury-Obsessed Than Any State in America, a New Study Says

Got super-prime real estate or designer labels on the brain? A new study confirms what we’ve all been thinking, or rather, what we’ve been thinking about.  Thanks to data that takes stock of the most luxury-obsessed areas in the US, we now know which places have a penchant for the finer things in life. According to the findings, which were collected by jewelry company Glamira, Americans on the East Coast are Googling things like “luxury hotels” and “luxury cars” more than in other parts of the country. Surprisingly, only one West Coast state was able to crack the top 10. Can you guess which? Look...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Wootton Graduates Bring REWILD, an Indoor Plant Boutique, to Cabin John Village (Now Open)

REWILD, an indoor plant boutique, is now open at Cabin John Village (7937 Tuckerman Ln STE C). The MoCo connection is strong as two of three REWILD founders are graduates of Wootton High School in Rockville. The indoor plant boutique carries a wide selection of indoor plants, ranging from classic mainstays to rare and unusual specimens. They also stock pots and planters to outfit these plants in a variety that would suit any interior aesthetic. “One of our distinguishing features is that we repot plants for free with purchase of a plant or pot, meaning you can bring in your own empty pot and find a new plant for it, or you can bring in any plant and find a new pot for it! We have a custom built potting bench that allows customers to watch the whole repotting process.” co-owner Lily Cox told us.
ROCKVILLE, MD
mocoshow.com

Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 2:15pm. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
ASPEN HILL, MD
tourcounsel.com

Francis Scott Key Mall | Shopping mall in Maryland

Francis Scott Key Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Frederick, Maryland. Opened in 1978, it is anchored by JCPenney, Macy's, Value City Furniture, DSW, Ethan Allen, Barnes & Noble, and Dick's Sporting Goods. Original anchors at Francis Scott Key Mall in 1978 included Sears, Hess's, and Gee Bee. The...
FREDERICK, MD
mocoshow.com

MCFRS Respond to Vehicle Fire in Gaithersburg

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a vehicle fire in Gaithersburg on Friday morning. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, the fire occurred around 10:25am in the Quince Orchard Plaza shopping center, which is in the 600 block of Quince Orchard Rd, near Clopper Rd. The fire has been extinguished and there are no injuries reported. Quince Orchard Plaza is home to the recently opened Taco Bamba, Staples, Shadow Land Laster Tag, and Quincy’s. Additional photos below courtesy of @mcfrsPIO on Twitter.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Maryland With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Tacos, burritos, tortas, (and even burgers?!) await at the following restaurant in Maryland. Although this local eatery is known for its Mexican cuisine, it also offers an extensive burger menu, and the burgers receive rave reviews. Read on to learn more and consider trying these surprisingly delicious burgers in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
Washingtonian.com

Metro Head Randy Clarke Talks About How It’s Going So Far

Back in July, Metro celebrated Randy Clarke’s first week as its general manager by literally lighting itself on fire: A cable near the Dupont Circle station failed, causing an electrical blaze that filled tunnels with smoke and knocked out service between Farragut North and Van Ness. It was only the latest reminder of how precarious the system has become, from the pandemic-related plunge in ridership to the October 2021 derailment that resulted in a diminished rail fleet that still hasn’t fully recovered. Clarke’s predecessor at WMATA, Paul Wiedefeld, had made an earlier-than-planned exit after the revelation that Metro had let safety recertifications lapse for half of its rail operators.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washingtonian.com

Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This February

Guest List is Washingtonian’s monthly roundup of the fantasy cast we’d like to see for dinner this month. He’s the new head of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington. Lindsey Appiah. Mayor Bowser recently selected her to be DC’s deputy mayor for public safety and justice. Pat...
WASHINGTON, DC
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
Washingtonian.com

13 Lovely Ways to Celebrate Valentine’s Day Around DC

Looking for a Valentine’s Day-themed activity beyond going out to dinner? These DC-area events celebrate the holiday of love with fun things to do whether or not you’re in a couple. 317 Hooffs Run Dr., Alexandria. Sugarcoated Bakery is running a Valentine’s-themed cookie decorating class at Lost Boy...
ALEXANDRIA, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy