NBC New York
Tom Brady Gets Offer to Make Football Return Hours After Retirement
Tom Brady gets offer to make football return hours after retirement originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has already received an offer to make a football comeback. But it's not from an NFL team. Hours after Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL on Wednesday, the Arena...
NBC New York
Aaron Rodgers Denies 49ers Speculation With One-Liner at Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Rodgers offers matter-of-fact answer about 49ers speculation originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Tom Brady's second retirement announcement on Wednesday brought an end to any speculation that the NFL veteran would play for the 49ers next season. But could another high-profile quarterback end up in the Bay? Not so fast.
NBC New York
Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
NBC New York
Eagles Star Center Jason Kelce Might Have a Super Bowl Baby
We might have an Eagles Super Bowl baby moment originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Last year Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson learned just moments after winning the Super Bowl that his wife was giving birth to their son, Champ. This year we could maybe, possibly have the...
NBC New York
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
NBC New York
Why Jalen Hurts' Age Doesn't Matter for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
Why Hurts’ age just simply doesn’t matter in Super Bowl LVII originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Maybe it should be a bigger storyline. If it was any other quarterback it probably would be a bigger storyline. But this is Jalen Hurts we’re talking about. And it...
NBC New York
When Is the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl? Date, Location, Streaming, Rosters, Schedule
For the second straight year, the NFL Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas, where Allegiant Stadium will host 88 of the best players the NFL has to offer in a pre-Super Bowl clash of all-star teams. This year, the Pro Bowl will look a bit different. The league...
NBC New York
Gisele Bündchen Responds to Tom Brady Retirement News
Gisele Bündchen is wishing ex-husband Tom Brady the best after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced on Feb. 1 that he was retiring from the NFL "for good." "Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life. 🙏🏼," Bündchen, 42, commented on an Instagram video of Brady, 45, revealing his big news.
