Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denny's Permanently Closes in BloomingtonBryan DijkhuizenBloomington, IN
Men’s Basketball: Scoring droughts haunt Buckeyes in 86-70 loss at IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Ohio State drops second straight 78-65 at No. 6 IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Indiana?Ted RiversIndiana State
Study Finds That Fathers Have Been Older Than Mothers for 250,000 YearsAndrei TapalagaBloomington, IN
Related
Indiana Daily Student
IU students and staff rally for peaceful protest march for LBTQ+ community
IU students and faculty gathered on Feb. 2 at Showalter Fountain for the No Hate in Bloomington IU Peaceful Protest. The march around campus aimed to spread awareness of homophobia and transphobia at IU. This was followed by a meeting at the Whittenberger Auditorium. IU student Declan Farley organized the...
Indiana Daily Student
Sherene Ing named new director of First Nations Educational & Cultural Center
Sherene Ing is the new director of the First Nations Educational and Cultural Center at IU. “I understand how important it is to have a space at such a large institution where you can just find refuge and it was great to be involved in a center where you just felt welcomed,” Ing said. “The center has been a gathering place for (students), so I plan on making sure that continues.”
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: The problem with Bloomington apartments and rising rent
For a few years now, Bloomington has been dealing with a huge issue, and that’s the apartment and up-zoning situation. The city claims that their method of solving this problem is to up-zone, which means they are changing the residential zoning by increasing its density. This allows for the construction of larger apartment complexes.
tourcounsel.com
College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana
College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
WISH-TV
Professor claims Indiana University fired him for bringing racism to forefront
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new lawsuit says Indiana University breached its contract with a former executive vice chancellor and professor of communication, and violated First Amendment rights and their own whistleblower policy after Mark McPhail shared concerns on racism within his department. McPhail said, “The data shows that there...
WTHI
New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
iusbpreface.net
Bloomington hate crime exposes holes in legal system
Earlier this month, an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was repeatedly stabbed in the head when exiting a public bus. The student’s assailant freely admitted to the police that it was on account of the victim “being Chinese”. (Staff-Writer) Earlier this month, an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was...
Indiana Daily Student
‘Ainadamar’ to premiere with the Jacobs School of Music Feb. 3
The uneasy hum of the opening electric score fills the Musical Arts Center — immediately setting the tone for the beautifully-human tragedy about to unfold before the audience: Federico Garcia Lorca’s life and murder. The gorgeously raw and moving production is directed with sharp attention by Jeffrey Buchman...
Indiana Daily Student
COLUMN: Local, professional actors deliver energetic and mesmerizing rendition of ‘Deathtrap’
SPOILER ALERT: This column contains potential spoilers about the play “Deathtrap.”. Muted stage lights open on the construction of a quaint, yet sophisticated interior of a wooden home. In one corner, a mini bar sits with bottles of amber-colored liquid. The other end of the set displays a fireplace, while the room is quiet enough you could hear a pin drop.
theseymourowl.com
Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot
“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
‘It’s priceless’ | A missing bracelet connects 2 strangers decades later in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Until last week, Suzy Elliot and Bob Barthel were complete strangers. They didn’t know they had something very special in common. “This is the front of the house when we moved in. My parents moved there in 55, the year I was born, and then the front of your house looked like this,” Elliot said holding up two photos.
WIBC.com
This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.
Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
wbiw.com
There is a new playground coming to Bryan Park and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback
BLOOMINGTON – There’s a new playground coming to Bryan Park. Currently, installation is scheduled for 2024 and the Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department wants your feedback. You are also invited to share your playground ideas in person on Thursday, March 2 at 6 p.m. at the Switchyard Park...
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For The Weekend
A one-day dip in temperatures starts what will be a milder, breezy weekend in Central Indiana. Friday morning lows went down to 8 in Lafayette, 12 in Indy and the Haute, and 14 in Bloomington and Muncie. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches...
Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
Indiana Daily Student
No. 13 Indiana water polo is back on road, competing in UCSD Triton Invitational
No. 13 Indiana women’s water polo travel to San Diego, California, to compete in the University of California-San Diego Triton Invitational this weekend. The Hoosiers are coming off a successful campaign last weekend in Bloomington after going 4-0 in the Hoosier Invite. Fourteen teams were invited to compete in...
Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing
NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers. The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding. “What we’re […]
wbiw.com
Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department hiring seasonal employees
BLOOMINGTON – Looking for an outdoor job this summer? The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring seasonal employees. Jobs range from outdoor maintenance and landscaping, summer day camps, lifeguards, maintenance and much more. The City of Bloomington is an equal opportunity employer.
readthereporter.com
Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis
Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
korncountry.com
North Vernon man arrested for bringing gun into elementary school
NORTH VERNON, Ind. – An adult who brought a loaded gun into North Vernon Elementary School on Thursday was taken into custody. The arrest is the latest in a series of recent incidents at Jennings County Schools. Eric E. Smith, 47, of North Vernon, entered the main office of...
Comments / 0