ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Indiana Daily Student

Sherene Ing named new director of First Nations Educational & Cultural Center

Sherene Ing is the new director of the First Nations Educational and Cultural Center at IU. “I understand how important it is to have a space at such a large institution where you can just find refuge and it was great to be involved in a center where you just felt welcomed,” Ing said. “The center has been a gathering place for (students), so I plan on making sure that continues.”
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: The problem with Bloomington apartments and rising rent  

For a few years now, Bloomington has been dealing with a huge issue, and that’s the apartment and up-zoning situation. The city claims that their method of solving this problem is to up-zone, which means they are changing the residential zoning by increasing its density. This allows for the construction of larger apartment complexes.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
tourcounsel.com

College Mall | Shopping mall in Bloomington, Indiana

College Mall is a regional shopping mall located in Bloomington, Indiana. This is home to Indiana University's flagship campus. The mall's anchor stores are Dick's Sporting Goods and Target. The mall also features a Fresh Thyme Farmers Market (with no interior entrance) and an Ulta Beauty. Address: 2894 E 3rd...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHI

New business opens in old S. 25th Street Family Video building

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A new store has opened its doors inside an old Terre Haute video store. Dollar General opened a new location on Friday inside the old Family Video building on South 25th Street. A Dollar General representative told News 10 the store employs six to ten...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
iusbpreface.net

Bloomington hate crime exposes holes in legal system

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was repeatedly stabbed in the head when exiting a public bus. The student’s assailant freely admitted to the police that it was on account of the victim “being Chinese”. (Staff-Writer) Earlier this month, an 18-year-old IU Bloomington student was...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

‘Ainadamar’ to premiere with the Jacobs School of Music Feb. 3

The uneasy hum of the opening electric score fills the Musical Arts Center — immediately setting the tone for the beautifully-human tragedy about to unfold before the audience: Federico Garcia Lorca’s life and murder. The gorgeously raw and moving production is directed with sharp attention by Jeffrey Buchman...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Local, professional actors deliver energetic and mesmerizing rendition of ‘Deathtrap’

SPOILER ALERT: This column contains potential spoilers about the play “Deathtrap.”. Muted stage lights open on the construction of a quaint, yet sophisticated interior of a wooden home. In one corner, a mini bar sits with bottles of amber-colored liquid. The other end of the set displays a fireplace, while the room is quiet enough you could hear a pin drop.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For The Weekend

A one-day dip in temperatures starts what will be a milder, breezy weekend in Central Indiana. Friday morning lows went down to 8 in Lafayette, 12 in Indy and the Haute, and 14 in Bloomington and Muncie. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches...
INDIANA STATE
Outsider.com

Three Arrested in Night Hunting Incident in Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently arrested three Indianapolis residents after they were caught illegally hunting at night and from a roadway. The arrest happened on Saturday night around 8:00 p.m. The suspects in question are Biak Sang, Hrang Lian, and Ro Hmung Lian. WTHI-TV 10 shared the story first.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Noblesville, Anderson among central Indiana communities receiving tax credits for affordable housing

NOBLESVILLE, Ind.– Housing projects in Anderson, Noblesville and Indianapolis have been awarded low income housing tax credits. The move comes as state leaders are calling for affordable housing options for Hoosiers.  The Indiana Housing and Community Development authority chose five central Indiana housing projects to receive its most recent round of tax credit funding.  “What we’re […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department hiring seasonal employees

BLOOMINGTON – Looking for an outdoor job this summer? The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department is hiring seasonal employees. Jobs range from outdoor maintenance and landscaping, summer day camps, lifeguards, maintenance and much more. The City of Bloomington is an equal opportunity employer.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Man wanted on warrant in Hamilton County arrested in Indianapolis

Four people were arrested early Thursday morning after an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a car on the west side of Indianapolis. At 3:45 a.m. Thursday, a trooper saw a red Hyundai stopped in a left turn lane at 38th Street and Shore Drive. When the light turned green, the driver of the Hyundai did not turn left but instead the driver continued driving straight through the light, then made an unsafe lane change with no turn signal. The trooper turned on his red and blue lights and the vehicle sped away.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy