Read full article on original website
Related
WCIA
Super Bowl LVII Kicking Props
Among the many props you can bet on Super Sunday are totals for field goals, extra points and total points from the kickers. Oddsmakers offer all sorts of exciting wagering options on the Super Bowl, ranging from the length of the National Anthem to the color of the winning team’s Gatorade bath. In addition to those extremely fun betting markets, bettors can find all kinds of player props for the game itself – even kicking props. That’s right, SI Sportsbook has props involving the placekickers from both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
WCIA
Giants’ Love Doesn’t Give Sirianni Credit for Eagles Success
The Giants safety said they the coach is “in for a free ride right now.”. The Eagles very well may be in the midst of the best season in their franchise’s history. Not only did they win a franchise record 14 regular season games in 2022, but the squad has an absurd eight Pro Bowlers on its roster and is 10 days away from possibly winning the Super Bowl.
Comments / 0