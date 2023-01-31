Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
news3lv.com
Proposed Las Vegas high-rise condo tower may bring more Californians
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new high-rise condo building is planned to come to Las Vegas as part of a mixed-use development plan that includes a grocery store, retail, and commercial space but most of the condo owners may be from California. Las Vegas City Council approved on Wednesday...
Fox5 KVVU
$150K for 3-bedroom home? Las Vegas company unveils prototype
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas-based company unveiled a new possible solution to solve America’s housing crisis: a $150,000 home that can be built from the ground up in a few days. The three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom prototype with an outdoor deck from Boxabl debuted at the International...
Fox5 KVVU
Area in southwest Las Vegas Valley being called 2nd Chinatown
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - ”The AAPI was really high, this would be a perfect place,” said Kirbie Delmo, the owner of Mochico, a Japanese-based dessert shop. Delmo opened the shop last April, and for him, it was the perfect fit right on South Rainbow Boulevard. “Most of...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley nail salons face spike of customers skipping bills
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Local salon owners say they’re seeing a spike in customers skipping out on their bills. Many places are afraid to do anything after a customer killed a Las Vegas nail salon manager after failing to pay a $35 manicure bill. Krystal Whipple was sentenced...
8 Las Vegas Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
1. The 211 - Downtown. The 211 apartments have cozy studio units that start at $725 a month. Residents enjoy all-inclusive living in a convenient downtown location that includes 24-hour security patrols, a fitness center, free laundry facilities on every floor, a rooftop patio, game room, and more!
news3lv.com
Land sold in Symphony Park for condominium complex, grocery store
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Downtown Las Vegas is known to be a food desert when it comes to grocery shopping, but city council members are hoping to change that. The Las Vegas City Council held a meeting Wednesday morning to discuss future developments in Symphony Park. Council members voted...
Echo & Rig Comes To Henderson
Las Vegas(KLAS)-After 11 successful years in Summerlin’s Tivoli Village, Echo & Rig is set to open their brand new location in Henderson with unique décor and menu items. Owner and Executive Chef, Sam Marvin, gave Roqui Theus a sneak peek as they prepare to open next week.
Eater
Summerlin Gets a Randy’s Donuts of Its Own
Six months after the arrival of the first Randy’s Donuts location in Las Vegas, the famous California doughnut shop is opening its third location on Thursday, February 16. The Summerlin location at 10267 West Charleston Boulevard will have over 60 varieties of doughnuts, mostly priced under $3, along with Randy’s Rounds — which are like larger doughnut holes— and Randy’s Roast coffee. The drive-thru will be open from 5 a.m. to midnight on Sunday through Thursday, 5 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. It will be open for walk-in counter service daily from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. The Summerlin doughnut shop is the third of seven planned locations in the Las Vegas Valley, including those at the intersection of Blue Diamond Road and Cameron Street and another at Hacienda Avenue and Fort Apache Road. The original location in Inglewood is a famed attraction for its 32-foot-tall doughnut sign mounted on the roof.
news3lv.com
Max Pawn opens second location in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local favorite luxury reselling business is opening its second location in the Las Vegas valley. Max Pawn opened its newest location on the corner of Flamingo and Decatur on Monday, January 30. The business is known for re-sales of designer handbags, fine jewelry, watches,...
963kklz.com
Renting Out Your House For SB2024 In Las Vegas
When the announcement came out about the Big Game being in Las Vegas in 2024, a lot of people thought the same thing. But now let’s talk about it, will you be renting out your house for SB24 when it come to Las Vegas?. The Mike & Carla Morning...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing as massage parlor
Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. Las Vegas police bust suspected illegal brothel posing …. Las Vegas Metro police busted a reported illegal brothel posing as a massage parlor, detectives said. ‘I couldn’t move,’ couple speaks after surviving …...
news3lv.com
Durango Resort shares new pictures of southwest valley construction site
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Progress is coming along at a new southwest valley casino and resort. The Durango Casino & Resort recently shared photos of construction inside the site as it begins to take shape. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mandalay Bay to host 'We Bridge' culture, music expo...
Major expansion across Downtown Las Vegas brings discussion of new proposed developments
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Expansion across the Las Vegas Valley is nothing new and in Downtown Las Vegas several new businesses and residential areas are popping up everywhere. At Wednesday’s Las Vegas City Council meeting a proposed development agreement will be discussed. City leaders told 8 News Now one empty lot is prime for high-end […]
Driver who killed 9 in Las Vegas-area crash was previously stopped for going 91 mph. It ended in a fine and no points on his license.
A trooper clocked a driver for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit. The ticket that would later end in a fine and no points on the driver's license. Less than a year later, that same driver caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself.
Here's How Many Minimum Wage Jobs You Need To Afford Rent In Las Vegas
A new Zillow report reveals how many full-time minimum wage jobs you need to afford a one- or two-bedroom rental.
news3lv.com
City Council approves new police substation in Downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A new police hub is set to be built in Downtown Las Vegas. On Wednesday, the Las Vegas City Council approved a new police substation on Fremont Street. It will be located near Las Vegas Boulevard and 4th street. The goal of the station is...
8newsnow.com
48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base bring 3,000 service members together
The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23, at Nellis Air Force Base. The exercises provide military aircrews with intensive air combat drills in a safe and realistic training environment. 48th Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base …. The 48th Red Flag exercises started on January 23,...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas guest wins $135,000 jackpot at Boulder Station
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One lucky guest took home $135,000 after winning big at a local casino. A Las Vegas guest won the jackpot at Boulder Station on Saturday, January 28. The local won after hitting a 7-card straight flush at Pai Gow Poker. The Pai Gow progressive was...
A look at the past and present of the Historic Westside
13 Action News looks at the Historic Westside of Las Vegas, introducing some key people from the past and present, helping to shape the community.
Lodging
Fontainebleau Las Vegas: How One of the Country’s Largest Construction Projects Is Shaping Up
Brett Mufson, president of Fontainebleau Development, a real estate development group specializing in large-scale lifestyle developments, recently added to his title “president and CEO of Fontainebleau Las Vegas,” one of the largest construction projects in the United States. Set to debut in the fourth quarter of 2023, the property is Fontainebleau’s first in Las Vegas and marks the brand’s western expansion. LODGING recently caught up with Mufson to learn how the project is progressing and how his team is “pioneering a new hotel for a new era and ushering in the next generation for the Las Vegas Strip.”
