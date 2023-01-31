ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

q973radio.com

Thursday School Closings and Delays

Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
SHREVEPORT, LA
AL.com

School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3

Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
ALABAMA STATE
WAPT

Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states

JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
MEMPHIS, TN
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Kicker 102.5

2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Finalists, Have You Been to Any?

It feels like we've been waiting forever but the time has come. The finalists have been announced for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame by the Arkansas Heritage has been around since 2016 and even though it's young it has become one of the most anticipated lists in Arkansas. Why? Because Arkansas has some fantastic restaurants, eateries and food events and it's great to see them all being recognized.
ARKANSAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Wednesday’s Winter Weather Update

Due to ice-packed and slick roadways, you should avoid travel now through early Thursday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice or black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving. An ice storm warning...
TEXAS STATE
KATV

Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5newsonline.com

How much ice is coming Wednesday night?

ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
ARKANSAS STATE
Kicker 102.5

Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal

That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
TEXAS STATE
The Weather Channel

Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains

Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. W​inter Storm Mara's icy side is...
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Fire claims the life of Texarkana resident

Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2. Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.
TEXARKANA, TX
fox44news.com

Power outages climb in Central Texas

McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
TEMPLE, TX
Cheddar News

Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States

"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
TEXAS STATE
