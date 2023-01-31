Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Atlanta man is giving away billionsAsh JurbergAtlanta, TX
Walmart Location in Vine City Undergoes Changes to Become MarketplaceBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, TX
The Cake House was rocking it at their grand opening SaturdayTracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death RowJade Talks CrimeSimms, TX
Related
q973radio.com
Thursday School Closings and Delays
Most schools across the ArkLaTex are open today, including classes in the immediate Shreveport area. However there are a few delays this morning in the Texarkana area. Texas A&M University-Texarkana is planning to reopen at noon on Thursday. The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will delay opening until 10 a.m. and Hope Public Schools will be closed one more day. Mount Pleasant IDS has also scheduled a 10 a.m. start with buses running two hours later than usual.
AMI plans to continue Thursday for many central Arkansas schools
With a third round of icy weather on the way, many central Arkansas schools are preparing for the worst.
5newsonline.com
Ice is coming to Arkansas tonight, what's the chance for power outages?
ARKANSAS, USA — Just one more round to go of winter weather for this week, but this one may pack the biggest punch of ice to parts of southern and central Arkansas. How much ice will fall where you live? (scroll down for power outages forecast) Tap HERE for...
School weather delays in Alabama for Friday, Feb. 3
Several area schools are delaying starting times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the potential for winter weather. Here are the latest school delays. This list will be updated if more schools make schedule changes. Colbert County Schools– Delayed until 10:30 a.m. Friday. All bus routes will start at 9...
WAPT
Winter storm causing major problems for several southern states
JACKSON, Miss. — Meteorologists across the southeast have been warning the public about this winter storm that has caused dangerous road conditions. Memphis, Tennessee, could see a tenth of an inch to a quarter-inch of ice accumulation by the end of this system moving through. Several rounds of freezing...
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame Finalists, Have You Been to Any?
It feels like we've been waiting forever but the time has come. The finalists have been announced for the 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. The Arkansas Food Hall of Fame by the Arkansas Heritage has been around since 2016 and even though it's young it has become one of the most anticipated lists in Arkansas. Why? Because Arkansas has some fantastic restaurants, eateries and food events and it's great to see them all being recognized.
easttexasradio.com
Wednesday’s Winter Weather Update
Due to ice-packed and slick roadways, you should avoid travel now through early Thursday. Stay home! If you have to be out on the roads over the next few days, slow down, watch for ice or black ice, and give yourself plenty of time for driving. An ice storm warning...
Here Are Some Great Events Going on This Weekend Feb 3-5 in Texarkana
Ah, the weekend is here once again. The rain and ice are gone and the temperatures are warming up a bit. If you are looking for something to do this weekend we found a few things to check out. 2023 Annual AKC Dog Show. The Kennel Club of Texarkana presents...
KATV
Icy road, bridge conditions cause multiple vehicle accidents
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icy roads and bridges have resulted in multiple vehicle wrecks in different parts of the state Thursday morning. IDrive Arkansas has shown two wrecks on Interstate-30 in Little Rock as well as all southbound lanes in White County being closed due to an accident. Arkansas...
5newsonline.com
How much ice is coming Wednesday night?
ARKANSAS, USA — After two storms already with a mix of ice and sleet, one more storm will hit Arkansas this week with possible heavy freezing rain. Expect the ice to begin to cross in from Oklahoma to Arkansas by 4-6PM Wednesday. Freezing rain will last much of the night. (scroll down for power outage forecast)
Ice Storm Warning for Texas , warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rains
Dallas, TX - A severe ice storm is currently affecting the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and neighboring areas. The National Weather Service has issued an Ice Storm Warning, warning residents of the dangers posed by freezing rain.
Fire claims life of elderly woman in East Texas
The Texarkana Fire Department is investigating after an elderly woman died in a house fire Thursday.
Crossing County Lines With This In East Texas Is Illegal
That's right, as in "against the law." What is it you ask? Firewood. Taking firewood out of the eleven Texas counties listed below is illegal. Six of the counties are in East Texas and two of them under this State mandated firewood Quarantine are Bowie and Cass. What does that mean, it means if you cut it here, you burn it here.
The Weather Channel
Live Updates: Deadly Ice Storm Triggers Pileups, Travel Nightmare In Southern Plains
Multiple vehicles crashes are being reported around Dallas and Austin. Crashes are also occurring along the Tennessee-Arkansas border. Hundreds of flights are canceled or delayed. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. Winter Storm Mara's icy side is...
KSLA
Fire claims the life of Texarkana resident
Texarkana, Texas (KSLA) - Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) and Texarkana Texas Fire Department (TTFP) arrived at a house fire on the 100 block of Jerome Street late afternoon on Feb. 2. Firefighters found one person dead inside of the home, say officials with TTPD.
deltadailynews.com
Texas ice storm live updates: Over 340,000 customers without power
(NEW YORK) — A massive ice storm is freezing Texas and the southern United States on Wednesday. Some 60 million people in 22 states — from New Mexico to Maine — are on alert for dangerously cold weather, ice and flooding. Freezing rain and sleet are in...
fox44news.com
Power outages climb in Central Texas
McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron. According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses...
Winter Storm Brings Devastating Conditions, Fatalities Across Southern States
"The ice storm that is pummeling parts of the south is as bad as forecasters thought.More than 1600 flights have been canceled, traffic is snarled and emergency calls for help continue to tick up as conditions remain intense. Dallas police reported a staggering 371 emergency calls.Driving conditions across the Southern Plains up through Arkansas have been treacherous for drivers. A multiple car pileup involving several jackknifed semi-trucks was reported in Reeves County, Texas. A tractor-trailer crash in Arkansas halted traffic for hours on I-40 and at least one person died in Austin, Texas after a 10-car pileup. A Travis County, Texas sherrif was rushed into surgery after being pinned by a truck that lost control.Despite the onslaught of wintry weather across Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said the state's electrical grid was holding up."The power grid itself is functioning very effectively as we speak right now," he said during a press conference. "And there is not anticipated to be any challenge to the power grid in the state of Texas."There was mounting concern about the stability of the state's grid after some 246 people died in 2021 as a result of its failure during a winter storm."
Central Texas School Closures Announced Due to Ice Storm Warning
(Killeen, Texas) - Central Texas is officially under a Winter Storm Warning, and when icy conditions hit our area, you know what that means: school closures. Yep, we Texans are not a people who are great at driving on ice or dealing with extreme cold, so when the freezes come, we shut it down (and not in a partying way).
Kicker 102.5
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Kicker 102.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0