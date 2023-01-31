Read full article on original website
Lillian Y. Cooper Apartments Utica New York Purposely Rents To Drug Addicts To Set Tenants Up For Failure.Source MoneyUtica, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Hochul Celebrates Relaunch of SPTC, Over 8,000 Complete TrainingJ.M. LesinskiOriskany, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJot BeatSyracuse, NY
Two Exhibitions On Postwar Recovery, Rebuilding To Open Tyler Art Gallery Season
OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Art Gallery will open its spring season with two exhibitions with similar themes on recovery, rebuilding and healing after wartime. Opening on Tuesday, Feb. 7, “Fire For Effect” –- by local artist, combat veteran and SUNY Oswego graduate Paul Pearce – and “How We Rebuild” are free and open to the public. A public reception for both will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. The exhibitions will run through Feb. 26.
Riverside Artisans Introduces A New Member And Welcomes Back Another Former Member
OSWEGO – The Riverside Artisans co-operative introduces a new member and welcomes back a former member to their gallery and shop in downtown Oswego. The art cooperative welcomes Melissa Flinn and her stylish and charming felted wool hats and accessories. Melissa hand spins the wool for many of her hats, and often combines the wool with other fibers before hand-felting and shaping them to create colorful and appealing designs. Felted mittens, headbands and knit scarves round out her collection. Perfect for Oswego winters and that special gift, because one size fits most, if not all heads!
8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH
OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
Mayor Barlow Announces Art Mural Competition At East Side Community Garden
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego is looking for youth painters between the ages of 7-17 to submit art proposals to the Oswego Youth Bureau to be painted along a cement wall to further beautify the East Side Community Garden on Schuyler Street. “Last...
Accomplished SUNY Oswego Alum Larry Watson To Perform ‘American Fruit With African Roots’
Titled “American Fruit With African Roots: A Black Swan Song by an Affirmative Action Baby,” the show will spotlight original compositions in the African American musical forms commonly referred to as blues, jazz, gospel, soul, Motown and commercial-popular songs. A professor in the Berklee College of Music, Watson...
National Wear Red Day® Brings Awareness Of Women’s No. 1 Health Threat
SYRACUSE, NY — The American Heart Association is rallying women in Central New York to take charge of their health on Friday, February 4 as a part of the Association’s Go Red for Women® National Wear Red Day. Today’s event helps launch February as American Heart Month.
February Special Events At The Oswego Public Library
OSWEGO – Following is a list of February events happening at the Oswego Public Library:. Come see all that the library has to offer and sign up for a library card! If your child can write their name, they can have their own card. We will have a special treasure chest to choose from for those children getting their first card today. Open lego play, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth station to take your library “shelfies” will be available all day.
Central Square School District To Stage Cinderella Feb. 9-11
CENTRAL SQUARE – Guests are cordially invited to attend this year’s royal celebration, as Paul V. Moore High School’s Theatre Program proudly presents Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella: Enchanted Edition. The musical will be staged Thursday, Feb. 9 at 4 p.m. and Friday, Feb. 10 and...
Oswego County Veterans’ Services Offers Satellite Hours In Oswego And Pulaski
OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is holding weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans. A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
Marlene June Schneider
OSWEGO – Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University...
Oswego County Habitat For Humanity To Host Feb. 18 Info Session For Home Ownership
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Habitat for Humanity, (OCHFH), is seeking its next family to partner with for home ownership. “We’ve embarked on our next home renovation project and hope to find a qualified family,” OCHFH Executive Director Samuel Raponi said. OCHFH is hosting information sessions...
Walter Barackman Roettger
OSWEGO – Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on September 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter...
Women In Trades Looks To Connect, Bridge Gaps In Fields
OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life. The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.
Registration Open for Young Boater Safety Certification Course February 18
Syracuse, NY – The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and Central New York Boat Show have announced the return of the New York State Young Boater Safety Certificate Course to the Central New York Boat Show. The free course certifies youth ages 10 to 17 to legally operate a motorized...
Mayor Barlow Announces Oswego Police To host 2023 ‘Souper Bowl’ Soup Drive
OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Oswego Police Department will again be hosting an annual canned soup drive, known as the ‘Souper Bowl,’ from January 31st through February 13 ahead of the 2023 National Football League’s Super Bowl LVII. Residents are asked and encouraged...
Students Named To SUNY Morrisville Dean’s List
MORRISVILLE, NY – SUNY Morrisville recently announced that local students were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must achieve a 3.0 to 3.99 grade-point average for the semester and complete 12 credit hours. Kathryn...
Gerald T. Hall Jr.
FULTON – Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
Beverly J. Koskowski
FULTON – Beverly “Bev” J. Koskowski, 92, of Fulton sadly left us on February 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. A Fulton native, she was born to the late Winfield and Mabel Cobb, and had resided in the Fulton area, where she and her late husband Francis raised their family.
Girl Scouts Of NYPENN Pathways Kicks Off 2023 Cookie Season
Syracuse, NY — Girl Scout Cookie time is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies from council to council. Today, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways(GSNYPENN) kicks off its 2023 cookie season as individuals and troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
