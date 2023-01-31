ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peterboro, NY

Oswego County Today

Two Exhibitions On Postwar Recovery, Rebuilding To Open Tyler Art Gallery Season

OSWEGO – SUNY Oswego’s Tyler Art Gallery will open its spring season with two exhibitions with similar themes on recovery, rebuilding and healing after wartime. Opening on Tuesday, Feb. 7, “Fire For Effect” –- by local artist, combat veteran and SUNY Oswego graduate Paul Pearce – and “How We Rebuild” are free and open to the public. A public reception for both will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17. The exhibitions will run through Feb. 26.
OSWEGO, NY
Riverside Artisans Introduces A New Member And Welcomes Back Another Former Member

OSWEGO – The Riverside Artisans co-operative introduces a new member and welcomes back a former member to their gallery and shop in downtown Oswego. The art cooperative welcomes Melissa Flinn and her stylish and charming felted wool hats and accessories. Melissa hand spins the wool for many of her hats, and often combines the wool with other fibers before hand-felting and shaping them to create colorful and appealing designs. Felted mittens, headbands and knit scarves round out her collection. Perfect for Oswego winters and that special gift, because one size fits most, if not all heads!
OSWEGO, NY
8th Annual “Out Run Autism” 5K Goes IRISH

OSWEGO—The 8th Annual “Out Run Autism” has gone Irish this year with a new date, new look, but same worthy cause. Bundle up for an early 5k walk/run on Saturday, March 4, as this year’s event kicks off a day of community fun the morning of the Oswego St. Patrick’s Day Celebration Parade.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
February Special Events At The Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – Following is a list of February events happening at the Oswego Public Library:. Come see all that the library has to offer and sign up for a library card! If your child can write their name, they can have their own card. We will have a special treasure chest to choose from for those children getting their first card today. Open lego play, a scavenger hunt, and a photo booth station to take your library “shelfies” will be available all day.
OSWEGO, NY
Oswego County Veterans’ Services Offers Satellite Hours In Oswego And Pulaski

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Veterans’ Services Agency (VSA) is holding weekly office hours in Oswego and Pulaski to make services more accessible to veterans. A representative from VSA is available in Pulaski on the first and second Thursday of every month from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The satellite office is located in the H. Douglas Barclay Courthouse, 1 Broad St., Pulaski.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Marlene June Schneider

OSWEGO – Marlene June (Wacker) Schneider, 90, of Oswego, died on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Marlene (Molly) was born in Owensville, Missouri on June 26, 1932, and was the daughter of the late Walter H. and Sophia Albertine (nee Schalk) Wacker. Molly received her Nursing degree from Washington University...
OSWEGO, NY
Walter Barackman Roettger

OSWEGO – Dr. Walter Barackman Roettger (Wallie) 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Saint Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. Born on September 6, 1941, in Champaign/Urbana, Illinois, Wallie maintained later in life that he had chosen his parents well. His dad, Walter...
OSWEGO, NY
Women In Trades Looks To Connect, Bridge Gaps In Fields

OSWEGO COUNTY – A new club at the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation (CiTi BOCES) is aiming to empower and engage young women in the trade fields and in life. The Women in Trades Club held its first meetings in late January, discussing goals for the club and emphasizing the importance of women joining trade industries, especially during a time with excellent employment opportunities.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Gerald T. Hall Jr.

FULTON – Gerald T. Hall Jr., 43; of Fulton passed unexpectedly Saturday, January 21, 2023. Gerald was born in Oswego, NY and has been a lifelong resident of Fulton, NY. He loved to garden, listen to music, and bake. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. He also loved and missed his mom terribly and was happy to have reconnected recently with his dad.
FULTON, NY
Beverly J. Koskowski

FULTON – Beverly “Bev” J. Koskowski, 92, of Fulton sadly left us on February 2, 2023 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. A Fulton native, she was born to the late Winfield and Mabel Cobb, and had resided in the Fulton area, where she and her late husband Francis raised their family.
FULTON, NY
Girl Scouts Of NYPENN Pathways Kicks Off 2023 Cookie Season

Syracuse, NY — Girl Scout Cookie time is recognized nationally from January through April, but local timing varies from council to council. Today, Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways(GSNYPENN) kicks off its 2023 cookie season as individuals and troops rally their communities to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls.
SYRACUSE, NY
Fulton, NY
