Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
California Doctor Riding Bike Hit By Car Then Stabbed To Death By Driver
A California doctor was killed while riding his bicycle on the Pacific Coast Highway on Wednesday (February 1) afternoon. A driver in a Lexus struck Dr. Michael Mammone, 58, from behind, sending him crashing to the ground. The driver, identified as Vanroy Evan Smith, then got out of his vehicle...
Louisiana State Police: 16 Charged With Medical Insurance Fraud & Theft
Sixteen suspects are in custody or are wanted on charges of medical insurance fraud and theft. The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started investigating the suspects in 2021. The group reportedly scammed AFLAC out of $85,000 through phony medical documents in 2019 and 2020 claiming...
Gov. Shapiro Signs Fourth Executive Order
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Shapiro is signing his fourth executive order. It aims to reduce long wait times for permits, licenses and certifications in Pennsylvania. Shapiro says the executive order -- signed Tuesday -- will help with the critical labor shortage, especially among frontline workers. It includes a "money back guarantee" for applicants who don't get a response by a certain date.
Iowa Lottery: $25,000 Ticket Sold in Council Bluffs
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- The Iowa Lottery is reminding people in Council Bluffs to check their lottery tickets. The Lottery says a $25,000 top prize ticket was sold at the Hy-Vee at 2323 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs, but so far the prize has yet to be claimed. The ticket was sold as part of the Iowa Lottery's Cash Spectacular Insta Play game.
Hobbs Can't Answer Why She Stopped Executions, Gets Bailed Out By Staffer
Here is more proof racist Katie Hobbs didn't win the election. She can't think for herself. Watch her not be able to answer why she stopped executions in Arizona and watch her eyes bug as reporters follow up with questions. Katie had to get bailed out by a staffer. She is so dumb.
Des Moines Woman Wins $250,000 from Iowa Lottery Scratch Game
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines woman is $250 thousand dollars richer after winning a top prize from the Iowa Lottery's Extreme Cash scratch Game. The Iowa Lottery says Jennyfer Akers bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on Ingersoll Avenue in Des Moines. Other Iowa Lottery winners include two men from Maquoketa splitting a nearly $31 thousand dollar prize, as well as a woman from Spragueville, who won $10 thousand dollars from the scratch game.
The Weirdest Florida Stories We Found In January 2023
Welcome to the new year! We officially closed the book on 2022, but that doesn't mean the first month of 2023 wasn't rife with ridiculousness. For starters, we saw wild updates to two stories we covered a couple of years ago, including the unexpected return of the woman who was trapped in a storm drain (spoiler: she did it again).
North Carolina Woman 'Soaking It All In' After Scoring Lottery Jackpot
A woman in North Carolina has some extra money set aside for her retirement after hitting a nearly half-million dollar jackpot in the state lottery. Teresa Logan, of Fayetteville, and her husband often play the Cash 5 lottery game using the state lottery's website, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery. After getting a reminder from her husband to purchase another Quick Pick ticket for Wednesday's (January 25) drawing, she ended up buying what proved to me a winning ticket.
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
A struggling retail chain says its permanently closing 87 more stores nationwide, including eleven in Florida. Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four. They are in West Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Royal Palm Beach.
This Is Colorado's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery. That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom...
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
Valentine's Day is almost here and romance is in the air. If you're looking for one of the most romantic places to treat your loved one, you won't have to travel far. 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US. The website states, "To compile a list of the most romantic cities in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed The Couple’s Vacation index by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site used TripAdvisor to look at each of the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and assess their availability of romantic hotels and fine-dining restaurants, as well as nearby activities that were 'good for couples.'"
This Is Florida's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
When you think of comfort food, it's the dishes that melt your troubles away. Think fried chicken, macaroni and cheese, soup, chili, and much more. It's even better when it has that special touch from a family or couple running the eatery. That's why LoveFood found every state's best "mom...
This Is North Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
This Is The Best Restaurant In Kentucky To Impress Your Date
Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people all over will be going on dates. If you're trying hard to impress your special someone, there's definitely a place in Kentucky to do just that. LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date....
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Diner
Chain restaurants offer diners a guaranteed chance to have a delicious meal, but some of the best meals can be found at hidden gems and hole-in-the-wall restaurants that are just waiting to be discovered. Cheapism looked at reviews on Yelp and TripAdvisor as well as rankings from food writers to...
