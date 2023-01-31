ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

RadarOnline

Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement

Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
TAMPA, FL
New York Post

Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire

Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
FLORIDA STATE
Athlon Sports

Gisele Bundchen Is Trending After Tom Brady's Retirement

One of the focal points of Tom Brady's final NFL season was his divorce from Gisele Bundchen following 13 years of marriage.  The two separated on civil terms, jointly announcing in October "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure [our children] receive the love and ...
NBC Sports

Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take

Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals

A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In addition to talking with... The post Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady

Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku, like most football players, is a fan of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” on Wednesday. While time will tell if that’s true, Njoku wasted no time in showcasing how much Brady‘s career meant to him. Read more... The post Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CLEVELAND, OH

