Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kansas City Chiefs Star Doubtful For Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Join Shaq's Team. New Restaurant in Kansas City Looking For StaffAsh JurbergKansas City, MO
Native activists urge Kansas City Chiefs to end cultural appropriationEdy ZooKansas City, MO
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
sportszion.com
Bengals RB Joe Mixon’s arrest warrant reveals more gruesome details reportedly pointed gun at woman
Offseason hasn’t even begun for the Cincinnati Bengals, and already they are facing a major issue. The team’s running back, Joe Mixon, is facing an arrest warrant issued on a count of aggravated menacing. According to reports, Mixon is accused of threatening a woman with the words, “You...
Tom Brady's Teammates Turned Him Into The Locker Room Laughingstock During Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Months Before Second Retirement
Tom Brady's teammates gave him no support or sympathy during his emotional divorce from Gisele Bündchen, instead laughing about his crumbling life behind his back, possibly leading to his decision to retire again from the NFL.Sources told RadarOnline.com that the ferocious Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, became a locker room laughingstock as his marriage to the Brazilian beauty, 42, fizzled out in the public eye.When his team should have been in his corner, players were allegedly infuriated that all the talk was on the 7x Super Bowl champ and his divorce.Insiders spilled that some of Brady’s teammates were snickering in...
WCPO
'Are we banned from Cincinnati?': Jason, Travis Kelce hope the Queen City doesn't hate them after trash talk
CINCINNATI — Yes, Travis Kelce called Mayor Aftab Pureval a "jabroni," but he and his brother are hoping Cincinnati doesn't hate them too much. "Are we banned from Cincinnati?" Jason Kelce asked on their "New Heights" podcast immediately following the pair's conference championships. "I hope not," Travis said. "I'm...
Why Patrick Mahomes is an Overrated Gimmick
Coach Jason Brown, made famous from his appearances as a JUCO college football coach in Netflix’s popular show ‘Last Chance U’, explains why he thinks Patrick Mahomes is an ‘overrated gimmick.”
Report: One NFL Team Going 'All Out' To Acquire Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't yet revealed whether or not he even plans to return to the NFL for a 19th season. But that hasn't stopped the NFL world from not only assuming he'll be back, but speculating about where he might play. A few reports have emerged in recent weeks ...
Tom Brady’s dad reveals when son actually decided to retire
Tom Brady kept his retirement under wraps for a week. Brady’s father, Tom Brady Sr., told the Boston Globe that his son revealed to him about a week ago that he was retiring from the NFL for a second time before he announced it Wednesday morning. “We’re not shocked by any means,” Brady Sr. told the outlet on Wednesday. “He has played football for 32 years out of his 45, living his dream for three-fourths of his life. It’s been a wonderful ride. He’s very secure in his decision. It’s about time.” Brady Sr. and his wife Galynn were on the field after...
Joe Burrow Posts on Social Media For First Time Bengals' Loss to Chiefs in AFC Championship Game
Cincinnati lost to Kansas City in the final seconds of Sunday's game
Gisele Bundchen Is Trending After Tom Brady's Retirement
One of the focal points of Tom Brady's final NFL season was his divorce from Gisele Bundchen following 13 years of marriage. The two separated on civil terms, jointly announcing in October "We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure [our children] receive the love and ...
Former Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Passed Away On Wednesday
Sidney Thornton, a former running back for the Pittsburgh Steelers, passed away on Wednesday. He was 68 years old. Drafted in the second round out of Northwestern in 1977, Thornton spent six seasons with Pittsburgh. During that span, Thornton won two championships with the Steelers in ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
Cincinnati mayor gets basic KC fact wrong in Bengals proclamation
Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval's 'They Gotta Play Us Day' proclamation missed the mark on Kansas City history
Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wishes he would've known for his first Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to appear in their third Super Bowl in the past four years. During their recent run of success, the leader has been All-Pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has his sights on another victory and some redemption from his Super Bowl loss two years ago.
NBC Sports
Why was Tom Brady so great? Patrick Mahomes gives interesting take
Tom Brady has finally called it quits. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback officially retired, "for good" this time, in a social media video released Wednesday. The decision closes one of the great careers in the history of sports. The 45-year-old quarterback won six Super Bowl titles with the New England...
Did Chiefs’ Mahomes try to sell late-hit penalty vs. Bengals? Here’s what he said
Patrick Mahomes said Thursday the penalty was absolutely the correct call: “It was probably the furthest I’ve been out of bounds before I’ve been hit.”
Andy Reid Provides Thursday Chiefs Injury Updates
Kansas City's Thursday practice sheds new light on multiple players' injuries as the Super Bowl approaches.
Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals
A Cincinnati Bengals assistant coach is emerging as a candidate for the head coach positions of the Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan interviewed with the Colts on Wednesday for the second time. He is one of seven candidates to receive a second interview with Indianapolis. In addition to talking with... The post Bengals assistant emerging as candidate for Colts, Cardinals appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: The truth behind when Tom Brady’s retirement video was actually filmed
Tom Brady may have announced his retirement on Wednesday, but according to reports, he made his decision earlier. In fact, it could have been over a week when he made up his mind about calling it a career. That’s because Brady’s retirement video–a clip he shot on his own in...
KMBC.com
Hear that? Local woman makes it possible to wear Travis Kelce's AFC Championship post-game quote on your ears
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce's famous quote about the Mayor of Cincinnati is continuing to become a fashion statement around Kansas City. Melissa Stone makes earrings, specifically Chiefs ones, and everybody loves them. This week, Stone debuted a new design inspired by Kelce....
Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady
Cleveland Browns star tight end David Njoku, like most football players, is a fan of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. The now-former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback announced his retirement from the NFL “for good” on Wednesday. While time will tell if that’s true, Njoku wasted no time in showcasing how much Brady‘s career meant to him. Read more... The post Browns star sends retirement message to Tom Brady appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KMBC.com
Online petition calls for Donna Kelce to flip coin before Super Bowl matchup featuring her two sons
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Super Bowl Sunday will be a special night for Donna Kelce. Donna Kelce is the mother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother, Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce. There's now an effort to make Donna Kelce a key part of...
Comments / 0