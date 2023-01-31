Sports and TV inherently have a ton in common. They both leverage drama and key players (whether it be actors or athletes) to captivate audiences to keep viewers craving more and more. In situations like Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series, the two are combined, creating a product that has helped the popularity of F1 soar to new heights. Formula One has always had a presence in America, with the United States Grand Prix being held on and off since 1908, but the introduction of Netflix’s docuseries in 2019 has undoubtedly increased the country’s interest in the sport.

