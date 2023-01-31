Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
JID and Lute Team Up on “Ma Boy” for ‘Creed III’ Soundtrack
We just got a taste of the Creed III soundtrack. At midnight Friday, J. Cole’s Dreamville Records unleashed “Ma Boy” by signees JID and Lute. The Christo-produced cut, which marks the first official single off the soundtrack, finds the rappers boasting about their respective come-ups and proving their critics wrong.
Complex
Lil Bibby Says Final Juice WRLD Album Is in the Works
Juice WRLD’s third and final posthumous project is on the way. Lil Bibby—the founder of Juice’s record label, Grade A Productions—announced the news via Instagram on Saturday along with a video of the late rapper jamming out in the studio. Bibby told fans he wanted the upcoming album “to feel like a celebration,” as he believed the time of mourning had passed.
Complex
RAYE Drops Much-Anticipated Debut Album ‘My 21st Century Blues’
RAYE has just released her first full-length album, My 21st Century Blues—a defiant manifesto emphasising the importance of freedom, amongst other things. The project was executive produced by long-time collaborator Mike Sabath and illustrates the breadth of the South London singer’s enormous talent, from vulnerable songwriting—covering painful topics such as abuse and body dysmorphia—to a dynamic, powerful vocal performance that compels listeners to engage with the stories she’s sharing.
Complex
2023 Grammys Predictions: Who Will Win and Who Should Win
“This is an exciting year for music” is probably an oft-recycled and overly positive way to start this article because it’s true every year, but I’m going to do it anyway. This is an exciting year for music. An entirely Spanish-language album is nominated for Album of...
Complex
The Best New Music This Week: Lil Keed, GloRilla, JID, and More
February is starting out a little slow, but there’s still some good music you should know about. Lil Keed’s estate dropped his new posthumous single “Long Way to Go.” GloRilla is taking aim at her haters on “Internet Trolls.” And JID and Lute teamed up for “Ma Boy,” which will appear on the Creed III soundtrack. This week’s list also includes songs from PinkPantheress, 2Rare, and more.
Complex
SAINt JHN Drops New Single “Overstimulated,” Teases More Music on the Way
SAINt JHN has returned with his new Louie Gomez-produced track “Overstimulated.”. Featuring spaced-out production, the Guyanese-American rapper’s latest sees declare how he’s both overstimulated and bored at the same time. The colorful track features a number of references, from the flood of misinformation online to the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.
Complex
YG and Kamaiyah Reunite Onstage in Oakland, Move Past 4Hunnid Records Issues
YG and Kamaiyah have buried the hatchet. The two rappers were reunited on Wednesday during YG’s Red Cup Tour stop in Oakland. The Compton rapper surprised fans by bringing out hometown hero Kamaiyah, who in 2020 left 4Hunnid after a disagreement about her future with YG’s label. “I...
Complex
Fans React to Lil Uzi Vert’s Slicked Back Hairstyle at the Roc Nation Brunch
Fans have some thoughts on Lil Uzi Vert’s new look. The Philadelphia rapper caused a bit of a stir Saturday after he posted pictures from the Roc Nation pre-Grammys brunch in Los Angeles. Uzi showed off their head-turning ‘fit, which consisted of a light pink double-breasted suit and cream ruffled shirt paired with white pointed shoes and a Richard Mille pocket watch.
Complex
YG’s 4Hunnid Celebrates Exclusive Fred Segal Collection With L.A. Pop-Up
Weeks after kicking off his North American Tour, the Compton-born rapper found the time to take over Fred Segal. His lifestyle brand hosted a special pop-up Friday night at the retailer’s Sunset Boulevard location, where fans and friends celebrated the launch of the “4Hunnid for Fred Segal” collection.
Complex
Quavo Performs “Without You” in Emotional Tribute to Takeoff at 2023 Grammys
Quavo took the stage at the 2023 Grammys, where he paid tribute to Takeoff by performing the song “Without You,” which he released following his nephew’s death. Produced by Zaytoven, Murda Beatz, and Mike Dean, among others, the track sees the 31-year-old rapper singing: “Out in the galaxy, up in the stars/Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars/See you in heaven, see you heaven/When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog.
Complex
Ice Spice Links With PinkPantheress in Video for “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2”
The British singer-songwriter PinkPantheress has teamed up with Bronx rapper Ice Spice for a remix of her fan-favorite track “Boy’s a Liar.”. The original track, which PinkPantheress co-produced with Mura Masa, arrived last year before showing up on her Take Me Home EP, and now it’s getting an extra boost courtesy of the “Munch” rapper. While most rappers might struggle to rap over the type of production PinkPantheress works with, Ice Spice effortlessly blends into the track on the remix, which is titled “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2.”
Complex
Red Bull Formula One Drivers Explain the Popularity of Netflix’s ‘Drive to Survive’
Sports and TV inherently have a ton in common. They both leverage drama and key players (whether it be actors or athletes) to captivate audiences to keep viewers craving more and more. In situations like Netflix’s Formula 1: Drive to Survive series, the two are combined, creating a product that has helped the popularity of F1 soar to new heights. Formula One has always had a presence in America, with the United States Grand Prix being held on and off since 1908, but the introduction of Netflix’s docuseries in 2019 has undoubtedly increased the country’s interest in the sport.
Comments / 0