Kansas City, MO

ETOnline.com

Save Up to $3,500 On Samsung's Best Neo QLED 8K TVs To Watch the Super Bowl In Style

If you spend a lot of your time in your living room, it's possible you've been wishing you'd taken advantage of the many Black Friday TV deals and upgraded to the latest Samsung TV. To kick off the Super Bowl with a better TV setup, Samsung is currently offering incredible deals on top-rated Neo QLED 8K TVs.
pocketnow.com

Score more than $500 savings on new Hisense smart TVs in time for the Super Bowl

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Amazon’s latest deals will help you save on new smart TVs and other cool products to enhance your media experience. Today’s best deals come from Hisense, as you can currently purchase a new Hisense U8H QLED Series Quantum 4K ULED Mini-LED 65-inch Class Google Smart TV with up to 36 percent savings. This excellent smart TV usually sells for $1,400, so you can take one home for just $898. In other words, you can get your hands on this 2022 model and score $501 in savings.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shop 10 cheap TVs for Super Bowl Sunday 2023

If you plan on watching the biggest football game of the year, you’ll want a new screen to catch all the action. Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is coming up on Sunday, February 12, so why not upgrade your viewing experience with one of the best cheap TVs on the market? We found 10 top-rated cheap TVs to shop at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more ahead of the big game.
CNET

Samsung Launches Galaxy S23 in 8 Colors: See All Your Options

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. If you're thinking about upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll have up to eight colors to choose from at launch depending on where you buy your phone. The new phones were announced Wednesday at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco.
The Verge

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a minor update to a spec monster

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an S22 Ultra with an extra layer of polish — figuratively speaking. Compared to the outgoing model, it comes with an updated processor, a new 200-megapixel main camera sensor, and a tweak to the form factor. The built-in S Pen is still here, naturally. And thankfully the price hasn’t inflated. In fact, the starting MSRP of $1,199.99 now comes with 256GB of storage — double last year’s base model. It’s a little extra shine on what was already Samsung’s star smartphone.
TrustedReviews

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra: The two flagships compared

Samsung has just revealed its latest top-end flagship for 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, you might be hard-pressed to find the difference between it and last year’s equally impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra – and that’s because the two are very similar. With that said, this year’s S23 Ultra does offer significant camera upgrades, a boosted processor and other features that help it stand out.
Digital Trends

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra: is the Ultra worth $400 more?

It’s that time of year again when Samsung unveils its latest lineup of flagship smartphones. As expected, this year’s Galaxy S23 models follow closely in the footsteps of their respective S22 predecessors. Interestingly, the changes across the board this year are considerably more iterative — a good sign...
CNET

Samsung's Galaxy S23 Phones Get Nature-Inspired and Online-Exclusive Colors

If you're thinking about upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S23, you'll have up to eight colors to choose from at launch depending on where you purchase your phone. The new phones were announced Wednesday at the Samsung Unpacked event in San Francisco. The phones will be available in four...
Digital Trends

Apple Watch Series 8 is down to its lowest-ever price

Anyone in the market for an Apple Watch Series 8 deal likely knows that they’re often hard to come by, especially seeing as it’s the latest model in the lineup. Older Apple Watch deals show up all the time, and the older the generation the better the deal — at least that’s how it usually goes. But today we have a real treat for you. The Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm) is down to its lower price ever, with a discount that saves you $50. Instead of its normal $399 price tag, Amazon is offering it for $349 in the red variant — with a red aluminum case and red sport band. It looks real fly. There’s no telling how long the deal will be available though, so get your order in fast.
Consumer Reports.org

Best Big-Screen TV Bargains for Sets 70 Inches and Larger

These days, more of us are buying big-screen TVs, which are especially great for watching sports events like the upcoming Super Bowl LVII—which this year will be broadcast in 4K HDR—and big action movies. But we’re not so enamored with their often equally outsized prices. This is especially true with TVs 70 inches and larger, where many of the top models in our TV ratings cost $2,800 or more.
CNET

Samsung Galaxy S23: The Features We Need to See

This story is part of Samsung Event, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Samsung's most popular products. Editor's note, Feb. 1, 2023: Samsung's Galaxy S23 line was unveiled at the company's February Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Book. There are three new phones in the series: a standard, Plus and Ultra version. You can see how the new phones compare to each other here.
ETOnline.com

PS5 Deals: Save Up to $135 On the PlayStation 5 at Walmart and QVC Now

If you’re in the market for a PlayStation 5 this year, today is your chance to get the console on sale. QVC has a PS5 deal right now where you can get $50 off the digital console with God of War: Ragnarok digital download, accessories, and vouchers. New QVC customers can save an extra $10 with the code SURPRISE at checkout, which brings the cost for the PS5 bundle down to $740.

