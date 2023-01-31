ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Arizona State football spring game to be held after Pat's Run

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
The 2023 Arizona State football spring game will be held after Pat's Run on April 15 at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, the team announced on Monday.

It will be the first spring game under new coach Kenny Dillingham, who tweeted out Monday that he would like to see 40,000 in attendance (32,000 fans and 8,000 students).

This will be the 19th annual Pat's Run.

The 4.2 mile run benefitting the Pat Tillman Foundation's Tillman Scholars Program is back in person in Tempe on April 15 this year, but people can also sign up to participate in a virtual run.

Children 12 and under can sign up for the 0.42 mile Kids Run.

Funds from Pat's Run help the foundation unite and empower our community of more than 800 Tillman Scholars, remarkable veterans and military spouses who carry on Pat's commitment to service beyond self and embody his values of service, scholarship, humble leadership and impact.

The course will finish at the 42-yard line at Sun Devil Stadium.

Participants in the 4.2 mile run, which begins at 7 a.m., April 15, will receive a limited edition Sport-Tek race shirt and the first in a three-medal series.

The cost for the 4.2 mile run is $45 through Jan. 31. The Kids Run is $15 through Jan. 31.

Visit pattillmanfoundation.org/pats-run/ for more information and to register.

ASU had held the spring game after Pat's Run under coach Todd Graham in the past, but the event was moved to a different day under coach Herm Edwards.

Having the event on the same day as Pat's Run could lead to bigger attendance at the event as Dillingham tries to #ActivateTheValley, like the hashtag the coach and his coaching staff uses on social media.

