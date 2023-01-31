ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

What does Brock Purdy's future as 49ers QB hold after suffering torn UCL?

By Richard Obert, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o6JO1_0kXm4lbY00

The Brock Purdy buzz of having him return home to play in the Super Bowl ended on the San Francisco 49ers' first drive in Sunday's NFL title game.

Former Cardinal Haasan Reddick of the Philadelphia Eagles hit Purdy's right arm as he was trying to throw a pass. It was ruled a fumble. The Eagles recovered. And Purdy's storybook rookie season was over. He returned in the second half only after fourth-string quarterback Josh Johnson was knocked out of the game with a concussion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aKxNA_0kXm4lbY00

With a completely torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Purdy could only hand off to Christian McCaffrey and threw two short passes the rest of the way in a 31-7 loss that sends the Eagles to Glendale next week for Super Bowl 57 to take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

An MRI on Monday reportedly revealed that Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL. Early reports have him out for six months. But if it requires Tommy John surgery, that could be a lengthy rehab that could jeopardize his 2023 season, depending on how fast he heals.

Purdy told reporters he is seeking more tests. If the surgery is more of a repair and not reconstructive elbow surgery, then Purdy could be back in six months.

Read more: Brock Purdy, 49ers ousted by Eagles in NFC title game

"Honestly, what matters to me most is being able to play for the season," Purdy told reporters. "There are some options to weigh and make a final decision soon."

There is no doubt the former Gilbert Perry High School and Iowa State quarterback will put in the work to get back on the field as soon as he can. He'll have a chance to prove himself all over again. And he's done it his whole life in high school, in college and during that eight-game stretch where he led the 49ers to victories as the 262nd and final pick of the NFL Draft.

The 49ers know what Purdy is capable of accomplishing, so don't count him out.

Related : Missed opportunities make Super Bowl 57 sour for Arizona Cardinals

To suggest human-interest story ideas and other news, reach Obert at richard.obert@arizonarepublic.com or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter @azc_obert

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: What does Brock Purdy's future as 49ers QB hold after suffering torn UCL?

Comments / 0

Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Former Cards QB Jake Plummer to host Super Bowl wellness event; UA faculty report slams school's safety efforts; Super Bowl Experience details

A look at some of today's top stories, the weather forecast and a peek back in history. Now a mushroom farmer, former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jake Plummer is bringing a health festival to Chandler during Super Bowl week. "Broken trust": Faculty report after fatal shooting slams University of Arizona risk...
TUCSON, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Red Mountain's Ja'Kobi Lane (USC), Lenox Lawson (ASU) sign college commitments

They've been best friends through the years at Mesa Red Mountain High School, helping each other win football games. Now, wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane and Athlete Lenox Lawson will be Pac-12 rivals, at least for awhile, with Lane headed to USC and Lawson to Arizona State. Both teams will be in the conference next season, though USC, along with UCLA, has opted to join the Big Ten starting in 2024.
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

New Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham celebrates addition of 43 new players to program

New Arizona State football coach Kenny Dillingham may not have made quite the splash that Deion Sanders did when he was hired at Colorado, but the Sun Devil boss has made a significant impression in his own way. How so? Well, on Wednesday, hours after the 2023 recruiting class was announced on National Signing Day, Dillingham had gotten a major pledge for the 2023 class. ...
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

The Super Bowl 2023 NFL Shop is open. Here's the merch for sale, including a Rihanna line

Super Bowl fans, get ready to stock up on souvenirs. The NFL Shop at Super Bowl 57 opens Saturday, Feb. 4, in downtown Phoenix and will remain open through Super Bowl week. In a press release, the NFL describes the shop as "the ultimate fan destination in the Phoenix area," promising the largest collection of Super Bowl merchandise anywhere.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy