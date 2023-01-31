Read full article on original website
Dwayne Peacock
3d ago
GOOD DEAL!! Nobody was hurt and we don't have to pay housing and legal fees.
16
Nicole Butler
3d ago
Thank God he didn't hit anyone. maybe those were his intentions. Good job OPD
5
Officers involved in fatal shooting of Ohio man will not be charged, prosecutor says
Officers involved in the shooting that left an Ohio man dead earlier this week will not be charged, Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said in a news conference on Friday. An investigation was launched after 28-year-old Joe Frasure Jr. died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who...
Video shows school bus attack targeting Florida 3rd grader
School officials say the older boy seen repeatedly punching a 9-year-old girl was issued a written citation and will be punished. WTVJ's Julia Bagg reports.Feb. 3, 2023.
Attorney: Principal was unaware of gun prior to school shooting
An attorney for the former principal of Virginia's Richneck Elementary School says she wasn't warned a student had a gun prior to shooting his teacher.Feb. 2, 2023.
California driver strikes, then fatally stabs bicyclist
Police say the driver did not have any known connection to his victim, a doctor who worked at a nearby hospital. KNBC's Hetty Chang reports.Feb. 3, 2023.
Oklahoma man arrested for going 43-MPH over Highway limit; Deputies suspect DUI
BOLTON, Kan. - Deputies arrested an Oklahoma man for allegedly driving nearly 110 miles per hour while intoxicated on northbound US Highway 75 in Montgomery County.
St. Paul rec center shooting: Family identifies 16-year-old victim as JuVaughn Turner
ST. PAUL, Minn. – We're learning more about a teenage boy shot outside a St. Paul rec center last month.Family says his name is JuVaughn Turner. Incredibly, the 16-year-old boy survived being shot in the head on Jan. 18, but he's just beginning a long recovery process. The family says on the day of the shooting, Turner went to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center to play basketball with his friends. A 26-year-old employee at that rec center, Exavir Binford Jr., is charged with shooting the boy. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help cover Turner's medical bills.
Watch: Texas officer rescues K-9 partner during tornado
Surveillance video shows a police officer rescue his K-9 partner during last week's tornado in Deer Park, Texas.Feb. 2, 2023.
Auburn resident believes to have seen Chinese balloon cross into Nebraska
The Pentagon says a Chinese balloon that is being used for surveillance has been flying about 60,000 feet above the Central U.S.
Bodies found in Michigan apartment identified as missing rappers
Three bodies found in an abandoned Michigan apartment have been identified as three rappers missing for more than a week. NBC's Ron Allen reports.Feb. 3, 2023.
Family of activist decapitated by swinging gate at Utah park is awarded $10.5M
SALT LAKE CITY — The United States will pay family members of a Ugandan human rights activist killed in an accident at Arches National Park more than $10 million in damages, a federal judge ruled Monday. Though the amount was substantially less than pursued, attorneys representing the family of...
iheart.com
Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
'People are outraged': Christian Glass' parents call for Colorado police departments to condemn his murder
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — After a pre-trial conference Monday for two deputies indicted in the death of Christian Glass, his parents called for police departments across Colorado to condemn his death like they condemned the killing of Tyre Nichols. Christian Glass, 22, was killed in June by Clear...
KSLTV
Utah correctional officer assaulted by inmate at state prison
SALT LAKE CITY — A correctional officer was hospitalized Monday after being assaulted at the Utah State Correctional Facility. The incident happened in the Antelope housing unit, the male maximum security building of the prison, located at 1480 N. 8000 West in Salt Lake City. According to a statement...
County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in
LINCOLN — Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon filed paperwork Friday requesting a special prosecutor to check the work of the Lincoln Police Department regarding last summer’s alleged break-in at the Nebraska Republican Party headquarters. Condon, a Republican prosecutor backed by both the new and old leadership teams at the state GOP, asked a judge to […] The post County attorney requests special prosecutor in alleged Nebraska GOP break-in appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Four Mass. police officers suspended by state police licensing agency
The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts announced Wednesday that it suspended the policing licenses of four more officers from Boston, Salem, and Lawrence, bringing the total number of law enforcement agents who have been removed from service to 19. The Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training...
klkntv.com
Nebraska felon sentenced to over three years in prison for pawning ammo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Weeping Water man who has been convicted of multiple felonies will be spending more time in prison for pawning ammo. Matthew Miller, 36, was sentenced Monday to over three years in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
WOWT
Nebraska woman accused of having illegal abortion has trial pushed back again
MADISON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A woman accused of having an illegal abortion has her trial pushed back. Celeste Burgess’ trial has been pushed back again, this time to May 8, 2023. Her previous trial dates were Nov. 14, 2022; Jan. 10, 2023; and March 13, 2023. Burgess is...
KETV.com
How do you buy a rifle in Nebraska?
OMAHA, Neb. — There areseveral gun laws on the books in Nebraska, but specifically when it comes to rifles and shotguns a buyer must be over 18 and have no criminal history or drug use. You don't need a permit to buy a long gun. KETV NewsWatch 7 went...
NebraskaTV
Scam Alert: Protect those with Alzheimer’s from fraud
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The Better Business Bureau is teaming up with the Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association to help protect those with Alzheimer's or dementia from fraud. Josh Planos with the BBB has more. Whether you’re a caregiver, or a loved one or someone experiencing dementia,...
lehsoracle.com
Nebraska small town charm found in coffee shops
Nebraska might seem boring at first glance, but if you look outside of Lincoln and Omaha, it may be surprising how many hidden gems there are to be found. From Seward, NE over to Fremont, NE, there are several unique and tasteful coffee houses that are perfect for any occasion. In order to find the most suitable locations, I was testing for an iced caramel latte with the perfect balance between caramel and coffee, something not too sweet and not too bitter. I tried Neutral Grounds in Seward, Milady Coffeehouse in Fremont, and Mocha C’s in Wahoo.
