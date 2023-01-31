'Pillars of our community': Tributes to Jon and Tim Kinsley pour in from York and beyond

Tributes to Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley have been shared by many in the York County community and beyond after the brothers died last week during a skiing trip in Canada .

Jonathan and Timothy Kinsley are the sons of Bob and Anne Kinsley. Their late father built a construction empire in York County . Jonathan was an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and Tim was president of Kinsley Properties.

The Kinsley family has left an imprint on York County as one of the most influential business leaders in the community.

News of the brothers' deaths has been shared far and wide in publications such as the New York Post , People , and Reuters .

On Tuesday, the Kinsley family posted a statement on Facebook, thanking the community for its support. The family says it has been comforted by the memories and stories being shared.

“We are immensely proud of the ways Jon and Tim impacted our community. As we move forward without our beloved brothers, fathers, husbands and sons, we appreciate continued prayers and respectfully request privacy as the family mourns. Memorial services will be private.

"Additionally, the Kinsley family would like to thank all who have reached out about making memorial contributions in their names. Donations can be made to Penn-Mar Human Services memory of Jon and to the Tim and Anne Kinsley Family Fund at York County Community Foundation in memory of Tim," it states.

Obituaries for Jon and Tim Kinsley included tributes, sharing the passion for their work and the love for their families.

Some leaders, businesses and organizations have publicly expressed their sympathy and shared the impact the brothers had on the community.

Here is what some have had to say:

Congressman Scott Perry

"Just heartbroken to learn that our dear friends and wonderful York business leaders Jon and Tim Kinsley, 59 and 57, were killed after being caught in an avalanche near Revelstoke, British Columbia. It is absolutely impossible to put words to this, but please join me in sending love, strength, and prayers to their families, colleagues, and friends as they celebrate their lives and mourn their deaths. RIP, gentlemen, you will be deeply missed."

The Valley Tavern in Seven Valleys

"It is with great sadness we have learned this tragic news. We consider the entire Kinsley Family and many of their employees part of our Valley Family. We have always enjoyed their presence here at The Valley in the dining room for dinner, quick drive through to the carry out window, or unwinding with a drink at the bar. Our thoughts, prayers, and condolences are with the enitre Kinsley Family and all the Kinsley Construction, Inc employees in this trying time."

York College of Pennsylvania

Laura T. Wand, chair of the York College Board of Trustees, and President Pamela J. Gunter-Smith shared a tribute to the brothers on the college's Facebook page. Here is part of what it said:

" ... Embodying the family legacy of business excellence and philanthropic leadership, Jon and Tim were true pillars of the community, serving countless organizations, individuals, and institutions. For York College, this loss hits especially hard. ... Jon had served the York College Board of Trustees with distinction since 2017, generously sharing his wisdom on the Advancement and Finance committees. Tim, as an inaugural member of the J.D. Brown Center for Entrepreneurship's Advisory Board in 2011, was instrumental in establishing programs and initiatives that continue to positively impact our students and community to this day.

"The Kinsley family's impact is felt nearly everywhere on our campus and the York Country Day School. We ask each of you to reflect on the service and support they generously provided to enrich and enhance the student experience. Their lives of service to others will forever be reflected in our College motto, Servire Est Vivere – 'To Serve is to Live.' ..."

Gettysburg Foundation

Bob Kinsley, Jon and Tim's father, was the founding chairman of the organization. He later was named chairman emeritus. It issued a statement expressing its condolences on its website . Barbara Finfrock, Gettysburg Foundation Board co-chair, said:

“For many of us, the news that Jon and Tim Kinsley were killed in a heli-skiing avalanche on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, is as hard to accept as if they were our own personal family members. Sons of Bob and Anne Kinsley, to whom we are indebted for years of friendship and service and with whom we have shared an association since the early 1990s, Jon and Tim, were pursuing a sport they had enjoyed with all their brothers and Bob for years. To Anne and the entire Kinsley family, we send our sympathy and grieve your loss.”

York County Community Foundation

"YCCF joins our community in mourning the losses of Tim and Jon Kinsley. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Kinsley family.

"YCCF was lucky to have Tim as a very active YCCF board member from 2010 to 2021. When Tim got involved in something, he was all in. His volunteer service was just like the rest of his life – full throttle.

"During his service with YCCF, Tim wore many hats including being a member of the Executive Committee, and chair of our Grants Distribution committee, Codorus Watershed committee and YorkCounts committee. He followed in the footsteps of his mother, Anne, who previously served as our board chair, and his father, Bob, who also gave his time as a member of our board.

"At YCCF, what we will remember most about Tim is his curiosity, compassion, and his willingness to take a chance on new ideas. We are one of the many groups fortunate to be touched by Tim’s generosity of both his time and resources. The Community Foundation is deeply grateful for all Tim and his family have given to YCCF and to York County. His impact will live on for years to come."

Steel Erectors Association of America, North Carolina

"SEAA and the Board of Directors regret to hear about the accident that took the lives of Jonathan Kinsley, an executive of Kinsley Enterprises, and his brother, Timothy Kinsley, president of Kinsley Properties. Kinsley Steel, a division of Kinsley Construction, has been a SEAA member since 2020. We offer our sincerest sympathy to the Kinsley family and team members."

Downtown York Inc

"The York community will deeply feel the loss of both Jon and Tim Kinsley. Not only have they, along with their parents, brothers, and families built an enterprise spanning multiple states and thousands of employees, Jon and Tim impacted among the most significant development projects in our community.

"Much like their father, Jon and Tim spent their lifetimes as advocates for our York community. It’s nearly impossible to turn a corner and not see a project or encounter an endeavor that is without a Kinsley fingerprint.

"Our deepest sympathy to the Kinsley family, the Kinsley employees, and the many lives touched and made forever better by Jon and Tim."

York County Alliance for Learning

"The York County Alliance for Learning extends its condolences to the Kinsley family and the wider York Community on the loss of Jon and Tim Kinsley.

"The Kinsley family has uplifted and improved this community thanks to the vision set forth by Bob Kinsley which he instilled in his family. The loss of two of the second generation of leaders of Kinsley is devastating.

"In 2016, YCAL announced the launch of its first of three Pre-Apprenticeship Programs, a Construction program for the 2017-2018 school year hosted by Kinsley Construction, Inc . Bob and his son Jon were instrumental in launching this investment in the future workforce.

"We are grateful, along with countless others, to have shared in a small part of the significant and enduring positive impact this family has brought to the communities they serve. We send our sincere condolences to everyone in the Kinsley family and team."

Miller Plant Farm

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic loss. The entire Kinsley family are pillars of our community. As farmers, we especially value them for their efforts in preserving York County’s beautiful open space and farm land.

"Jon & Tim will surely be missed"

State Rep. Carol Hill-Evans

"I join our community in mourning the loss of Jon & Tim Kinsley. Jon & Tim were exceptional individuals in business and in giving back to their community. It would be difficult to find a notable cause or institution in Central Pennsylvania that hasn't in some way touched by their leadership and generosity.

"I send my deepest condolences to the Kinsley Family during this very painful time."

Myers Building Product Specialists

"Our hearts are heavy for the loss of Jon and Tim Kinsley. We can’t comprehend the shock and hurt the entire Kinsley family and organization must be processing. Like their father, Jon and Tim were grounded by their family and faith. They were super business leaders and active in many ways in the communities they lived in and touched. The Myers team will miss them profoundly. In sympathy, Bob Wood and the Myers team."

State Rep. Mike Jones

"Please join me in offering prayers and condolences to the entire Kinsley family. Along with many from York County I was shocked, and deeply saddened, to learn of the tragic passing of Jon and Tim Kinsley. Kinsley Enterprises is one of York County’s best companies, largest employers, and greatest benefactors. The Kinsley family embodies the best of business, entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Their contributions to the 93rd District, our county, and state are immeasurable. I had the honor of knowing both Jon and Tim. They were not only great businessmen, but great men, who loved their family, their company, and York County. Their loss will be felt for years to come. Our hearts go out to Pam, Anne and the rest of the family, along with their extended family at the Kinsley Companies."

United Way of York County

"United Way of York County joins our community in mourning the losses of Tim and Jon Kinsley. They were dedicated leaders who built a legacy into the landscape of our community and the lives they changed through their philanthropic generosity. Our deepest condolences to the Kinsley family, their co-workers, and the community."

Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry

"We are saddened by the untimely passing of York-area business leaders Jon and Tim Kinsley, who were pillars of their community and positively impacted many people's lives while they led Kinsley Enterprises . Our thoughts are with their family."

Northern Central Railway

"It goes without saying that the York community has lost two great leaders.

"From gathering and delivering our town's Christmas tree, to helping build our college, to refurbishing historic locations, the Kinsley family has been an integral part of building our York Community and will be sorely missed.

"We extend our condolences to the Kinsley family, staff, crew, and community in this time of grief and we are honored to continue the use of our South Branch car here at Northern Central Railway of York, which Kinsley Construction not only funded, but also helped to build."

