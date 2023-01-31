Third elementary school student brings prohibited item to school within 24 hours

For the third time within 24 hours, a Columbia County elementary school released a statement saying a student was found with a prohibited item.

The most recent incident occurred at Brookwood Elementary School on South Belair Road in Grovetown.

A student brought a plastic knife onto a school bus and was showing it to other students, according to a letter sent to parents by administration on Tuesday.

The bus driver immediately confiscated the toy and alerted administration, according to the letter. Upon further investigation by the Columbia County School District Police, there was no threat of any kind made to students or staff.

Incidents at two other Columbia County elementary schools Monday

Two Columbia County elementary schools sent letters to parents after a knife and pepper spray were found in students' possession on Monday.

One of the incidents, which occurred at Parkway Elementary School, involved a student bringing a knife on a school bus.

When the school arrived on campus, administration was alerted to reports of a student with a knife, and that the student was showing it to others on the bus, according to a letter to parents from principal Stephanie Winter.

"Upon further investigation, the knife was discovered in the student's pocket, and immediately confiscated," according to the letter.

Winter wrote there was no threat made to any students or staff, but the student was removed from campus.

The other incident took place at North Harlem Elementary School.

A student was found with pepper spray in a bookbag, according to a letter to parents from administration.

"Upon further investigation a low-grade, personal defense spray was found in the student’s bookbag and immediately confiscated," according to the letter.

No threats were made to students or staff, but the student was removed from school.