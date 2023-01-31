ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Heyman on Mets’ chances to land two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani

By NY Post Video
 3 days ago

The Post’s Jon Heyman discusses the Mets’ chances to beat a crowded field to acquire superstar Shohei Ohtani once the two-way phenom hits free agency at the end of the 2023 season.

