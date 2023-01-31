Celtics Add Nine-Year NBA Veteran To G League Roster

The Maine Celtics announced on Tuesday that they had signed nine-year NBA veteran Tony Snell to a contract.

Since being drafted 20th overall in 2013 by the Chicago Bulls , Tony Snell has played for six different NBA franchises: the Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks , Detroit Pistons , Atlanta Hawks , Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans .

Last season, he played in a total of 38 games with the Trail Blazers before being traded and playing 15 total games with the Pelicans.

After going unsigned in the offseason, Snell has remained in shape and the nine-year veteran has been looking for another opportunity to prove that he can still play in the league.

On Tuesday, the Maine Celtics, the G League affiliates of the Boston Celtics , announced that they had agreed to a contract with Tony Snell.

Maine Celtics: “NEWS: We have signed NBA veteran Tony Snell. Read the full story at the link below. #BleedGreen”

Snell, 31, immediately becomes the most experienced player on the Celtics’ G League roster and who knows, maybe he can earn a spot and a contract on the Celtics’ NBA roster.

As of right now, the Celtics currently have 14 players under contract and they do have an open roster spot ahead of the trade deadline, so they could be electing to have Snell play for their G League team as a not so subtle “try-out” to get back to the NBA.

Adding more wing depth is something the Celtics will likely look to do, especially given that they are contending for a title this season.

In a total of 53 games a season ago, Snell averaged 3.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 35.2 percent from three-point range. During the 2020-21 season with the Hawks, Snell shot 51.5 percent from the floor, 56.9 percent from three-point range and 100 percent from the free-throw line, making him the only player in league history to have a 50-50-100 shooting season.

It will be interesting to watch Tony Snell to see if he can earn himself another NBA contract late in his career.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.