Falcons BREAKING: Packers' Jerry Gray Hired as Assistant Head Coach

By Daniel Flick
Falcon Report
 3 days ago

The Atlanta Falcons are hiring former Green Bay Packers coach Jerry Gray to the coaching staff along with new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

The Atlanta Falcons have a new assistant head coach.

According to NFL Network, the team has hired Green Bay Packers staffer Jerry Gray to be the team's new assistant head coach, specializing in the defense.

Gray, 60, helped guide the Packers to the NFL's sixth-best pass defense this season and has history with Falcons coach Arthur Smith, as the two worked together in 2007 and 2008 with the now-Washington Commanders.

Gray has also worked two previous stints as a defensive coordinator in the NFL, working with the Buffalo Bills (2001-05) and the Tennessee Titans (2011-13).

After hiring defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen from the New Orleans Saints last week to replace the retired Dean Pees, the Falcons quickly parted ways with several members of the defensive staff, including defensive line coach Gary Emanuel, outside linebackers coach Ted Monachino and defensive backs coach Jon Hoke.

As such, Atlanta expressed interest in starting (mostly) fresh under Nielsen, as Frank Bush (inside linebackers) was the only position coach to be retained.

Now, it appears as if the Falcons have the best of both worlds ... hiring their top two candidates in the defensive coordinator search in hopes of returning to the playoffs in 2023.

