Alec Baldwin formally charged with involuntary manslaughter over ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin has officially been charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins .

New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies formally filed charges against the actor on Tuesday, along with the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who oversaw the weapons on set .

The pair were both charged with involuntary manslaughter and could each face a five-year prison sentence.

“On the day of the shooting alone, evidence shows that no less than a dozen acts, or omissions of recklessness, occurred in the short time prior to lunch and the time of the shooting, and this does not include the reckless handling of the firearm by Baldwin,” the probable cause statement filed against Baldwin alleges, in part, per documents obtained by New Mexico’s KRQE News .

“By act or omission or failure to act in his position as a producer directly contributed and/or failed to mitigate numerous reckless and dangerous actions during a very short time period.”

Alec Baldwin has officially been charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter. REUTERS

Earlier Tuesday, Heather Brewer, a spokesperson for the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office, said in a statement that “the evidence and the facts” speak for themselves.

“The District Attorney and the special prosecutor are fully focused on securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” Brewer added.

Hutchins was fatally shot on the set of “Rust” at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Sante Fe in October 2021, after Baldwin’s prop gun fired a live round, hitting her in the chest. She was 42.

The Western film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured , but the DA previously stated that no charges would be filed in relation to his wounds.

An attorney for Baldwin, 64, recently told Page Six that the charge against his client was “a terrible miscarriage” of justice.

“Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set,” said Luke Nikas of the Quinn Emanuel law firm. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds.”

Baldwin has denied any wrongdoing in the incident. Instagram

He added, “We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Meanwhile, Hutchins’ widower, Matt Hutchins, took to Twitter at the time to thank Carmack-Altwies for the “thorough investigation” in “determining that charges for involuntary manslaughter are warranted” for his wife’s death.

“It is a comfort to the family that, in New Mexico, no one is above the law,” he added. “We support the charges, will fully cooperate with this prosecution, and fervently hope the justice system works to protect the public and hold accountable those who break the law.”

The “30 Rock” alum previously denied pulling the trigger of the gun. Santa Fe County Sheriff

As previously reported, Baldwin settled a wrongful death lawsuit with the Hutchins family in late 2022, before he filed a negligence suit against four crew members .

The lawsuit — which named Gutierrez-Reed, among other “Rust” employees — alleged that they failed to maintain safety on set by handing him the loaded gun.

“This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun,” Baldwin’s lawyer said in the filing.

Baldwin previously denied any responsibility for Hutchins’ death and even insisted that he did not pull the trigger of the prop gun on set.

Baldwin’s lawyer previously said the actor’s legal team plans to fight the charges. Santa Fe County Sheriff

However, the actor, who shares seven children with wife Hilaria Baldwin, has admitted that his life “may never be the same” following the fatal shooting.

The couple have been putting up a united front since the charges were announced, with Hilaria revealing it’s been an “emotional time” for her family, on her podcast this week.