Top stars, best performances in Nebraska high school boys basketball (Jan. 23-29)

By Nathan Charles

Superstars shined bright last week for many teams that were in the midst of conference tournaments. For three players on this list, they put up totals better than 30, six others had 25 or more points and four put together double-doubles thanks to their work on the glass.

Marcus Glock, Wahoo Junior

Glock has scored more than 20 points in four games this season but might not have had a bigger performance than in Saturday’s 65-45 win that gave the Warriors the conference championship. He was a very efficient 6 for 11 shooting and went 9 for 12 from the line for 23 points in leading Wahoo over Platteview and handing the Trojans just their third loss of the season.

Maxwell Greeley, Gering Senior

Greeley put together one of the best scoring nights for any player in the state on Friday in a win over Alliance that gave the Bulldogs a five-game winning streak. His 37 points were the most of his career by 10 and came on a night he shot 13 of 19, hit five three-pointers, went 6 of 8 from the line and grabbed six rebounds.

Garrett Ivey, York Senior

Ivey had his best scoring night of the season on Friday when he led York to a 60-38 win over Aurora. Ivey missed just two shots on a 9 of 11 shooting night, hit five three-pointers and pulled down four rebounds while scoring 23 points. His scoring total was his first game of more than 20 this season and tied the career-high mark he set last year.

River Johnston, North Platte Senior

Johnston has been really good since the calendar flipped to 2023. In Saturday’s dominant win over Alliance, he had his fourth game with 20 or more points since the New Year, shot 50%, grabbed three rebounds and dished out seven assists. He had 23 points in the win, his third-highest of the season behind 26 on Dec. 30 and 33 on Jan. 14.

Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic Senior

The Knights were coming off a tough loss to O’Neill that snapped a five-game winning streak when Kerkman went off for a season-high 24 during a blowout win over Humphrey St. Francis. Kerkman was 8 of 15 shooting, sank five threes and grabbed four rebounds in a game that passed his previous best from this year by five points.

Awit Mamer, Omaha Central Senior

The Eagles were looking for a spark Friday after back-to-back losses and with a road trip to Class B’s top team, Skutt, on the schedule. Mamer provided that spark during a big win that included 24 points, 9 of 14 shooting, three makes from beyond the arc, four rebounds, four assists and four steals. His total was a new season-high by a point better than the 23 he had in the opener.

Carson McAuliffe, Sterling Senior

McAuliffe was money from the free throw line and nearly put together a double-double while leading Sterling to a close 45-43 win over Lourdes Central Catholic on Jan. 24. The senior was 9 of 10 from the line, scored 23 for his second-best total of the season and was one rebound away from double digits. It was his fourth 20-point game of the season.

Connor Millikan, Platteview Senior

Millikan and the Trojans were smarting from the second loss of the season when Platteview opened conference tournament play against Nebraska City. Millikan helped Platteview relieve some frustration with a 28-point win thanks to his 25 points, 6 for 6 from the free throw line, seven steals, six rebounds and four assists.

Taye Moore, Lincoln Southeast Junior

Moore was held to just 30 combined points during a three-game Southeast losing streak just about a month ago. He’s been in double figures in every game since, and the result has been a Knights’ six-game winning streak. Moore tied his season-high of 21 in Saturday’s win over Omaha Northwest when he shot 8 of 11 and hit four times from long range.

Gage Nein, Bridgeport Freshman

Nein had been held to single digits for four games, and not surprisingly, Bridgeport lost three of those four. His scoring returned during a win Saturday over Bayard that broke a three-game skid. Nein had 23 points, his second-highest total of the season, hit a three, made 4 of 4 at the line, grabbed five rebounds and handed out three assists.

Nolan Ostdiek, Lawrence-Nelson Junior

Ostdiek helped lead Lawrence-Nelson to a third straight win behind his first double-double of the season during a Jan. 24 victory over Blue Hill. The junior was an efficient 6 for 9 shooting with 13 points while also grabbing five rebounds on offense and defense.

Jacob Parsons, Banner County Junior

It’s been a tough season for the Wildcats but Parsons provided some light in the darkness on Saturday when he led Banner County to its second win. Parsons scored a season and career-high 25 points on 10 of 20 shooting, hit four three-pointers and swiped away six steals. The Wildcats have won two of their past three after losing 11 in a row, and Parsons has 41 combined points in those two wins.

Jake Rath, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Senior

Tuesday’s win over Osmond-Randolph was one of Rath’s lower scoring totals of the season. But as he has all year, Rath still finds ways to affect the game, primarily on the glass. Rath scored 13 to go with 12 rebounds and four steals. It was his 10th double-double in a row and 13th of the season.

Joey Riechl, Creighton Prep Senior

Riechl was a sharp shooting superstar in a Jan. 24 win over Westside that earned Prep its second straight win and fourth in five tries against the rival Warriors. The senior scored 25 points, hit six three-pointers, was 6 of 9 from long range and added four rebounds. Riechl helped the Junior Jays improve to 12-5 and increased his three total to 38% with 48 makes from the perimeter so far this season.

Eli Robinson, Bellevue East Senior

Robinson and the Chieftans were looking for their first back-to-back wins of the season on Saturday when they traveled to Columbus. The 6-foot-5 senior helped deliver the win with 25 points, 9 of 13 shooting, three three-pointers and seven rebounds. It was Robinson’s second 20-point game of the season to go with a career-high 27 on Dec. 10.

Antallah Sandlin’el, North Star Senior

Sandlin’el was a major force in North Star tying its season-high of three wins in a row on Jan. 24 when he finished with his sixth double-double of the season. The 6-foot-8 senior scored 17 points on 7 of 12 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds while also handing out four assists. On Saturday he had 28 with 14 more rebounds.

Grayson Sheen, Wilcox-Hildreth Junior

Sheen had never scored 20 in his career when he exploded for 30 in Friday’s triple overtime win against Franklin. Thanks to his efforts, the Falcons won their first game of the year and ended a 16-game skid that stretched back to last season. Sheen was 11 for 21 shooting, grabbed 11 offensive rebounds, 19 rebounds total and swiped away five steals.

Carter Tempelmeyer, Lincoln East Senior

Tempelmeyer hadn’t scored 20 or more points in three weeks and had been held under 10 twice during that span. He regained his scoring touch on Saturday in a win over Elkhorn South that included 26 points, three three-pointers and eight rebounds. Tempelmeyer shot 8 of 13 from the floor and was a near perfect 7 for 8 from the free throw line.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City Junior

Zelasney scored more than 30 points for the fourth time in his career and the second time this season during Friday’s win over rival Cross County. On a 13 for 24 shooting night, Zelasney scored 32 points and swiped away six steals. Zelasney is averaging 22 points per game and has a season-high of 37 in a Dec. 20 win over Nebraska Lutheran.

Ayden Zikmund, Central City Junior

Zikmund was almost flawless in a Jan. 24 win over Boone Central that extended the Central City winning streak to 11 in a row. On 8 for 10 shooting and 4 for 5 from beyond the arc, Zikmund scored 28 points, grabbed four rebounds, swiped away three steals and handed out two assists. It was the eighth time this season Zikmund had 20 or more points.