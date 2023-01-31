Read full article on original website
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
Say Goodbye to a Bunch of Our Beloved Bed Bath & Beyond Stores in Massachusetts
When I think of Bed Bath & Beyond, I think of shopping with my mom for college dorm stuff, then I think of shopping for my first apartment once I was in the real world after graduating. Of course, it doesn't end there, when it was time to buy that first house.
5 Massachusetts Thrift Shops Worth Visiting
MASSACHUSETTS - Massachusetts has some great thrift stores if you're looking for a bargain. Check out The Thrift Shop of Boston, Cape Abilities in Hyannis, and the Garment District in Cambridge. In West Yarmouth, check out Wicked Thrift.
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable
They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut. Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable. The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:. Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts
As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
REMINDER: It’s Illegal to Warm Up Your Car in Massachusetts
With temperatures dropping into the twenties, teens, and even zero this weekend, it's no surprise we're all going to want to go outside and start our vehicles before we head to our destination. However, if you're caught idling your vehicle for an extended period of time, you may have to deal with the law.
The Most Popular Dog Name in 35 States is Also Most Popular in Massachusetts
It goes without saying that Massachusetts residents love their dogs. Some folks have fun dressing up their dogs. They'll throw parties for them, and even have their dogs sleep in their beds. Many dogs have it as good as humans. Why not? They're part of the family too. Believe it...
Airline Offering “All You Can Fly” Pass To Maine & Massachusetts
You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
Emerald Square mall proposal calls for 300+ apartments
New life might soon be breathed into the Emerald Square mall, according to the town manager.
Martha's Vineyard Times
MVC greenlights Southern Tier
The proposed affordable housing development Southern Tier cleared a significant hurdle Thursday evening after being granted unanimous approval by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Slated for 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the first phase of the Southern Tier project will consist of 45 to 48 affordable housing units...
Centre Daily
Baby girl dies after tree falls and crushes moving SUV, Massachusetts officials say
A baby girl died after a tree in Massachusetts fell and crushed the SUV she was riding in, police and local news reports say. The tree toppled while the SUV was traveling down Route 57 in Southwick on Friday, Feb. 3, Massachusetts State Police told McClatchy News in an email. Police arrived on scene shortly after 12 p.m.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts an you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Massachusetts liquor store sells $1M scratch ticket
A Massachusetts liquor store sold a scratch ticket with a $1 million prize on Tuesday.
NECN
Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England
As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop
Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
Martha's Vineyard Times
Meteorologists warn of frostbite potential this weekend
The National Weather Service is warning that an Arctic cold front is moving in this weekend, with the wind chill Friday night and into Saturday morning potentially reaching between -10° and -20° for Martha’s Vineyard. The air temperature for those hours is forecast to be around 0°, but northwest winds could reach 40 miles per hour.
Power outages, damage reported as strong winds sweep through
A portion of Phenix Avenue in Cranston is shut down after a tree fell onto a power line.
nbcboston.com
23-Year-Old Music Producer From Cape Cod Nominated for 2 Grammy Awards
Born and raised in Cape Cod, Hunter Brown has received two nominations for this weekends Grammy awards. They're both songs he produced on two separate albums, in the "Best Rap Album" category. "I didn't really know it was possible to be Grammy-nominated from Cape Cod, because I never had an...
country1025.com
3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List
It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
