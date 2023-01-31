ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
Daily Voice

School Closings: List Grows As Subzero Temperatures Approach Massachusetts

As dangerous wind chills and subzero temperatures are expected to move through the state, many Massachusetts school districts are closing for the day on Friday, Feb. 3. The National Weather Service predicts the lowest wind chills could be between -15 and -45 degrees Fahrenheit from Friday night into Saturday morning. Isolated power outages and snow squalls are expected and the risk for frostbite will also be high.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

Airline Offering “All You Can Fly” Pass To Maine & Massachusetts

You used to love to travel. You had no issue with hopping a flight for a weekend getaway. In fact, you used to do it every few months. Then, in March of 2020, all of that stopped. First, you did not travel because everything was closed. Then, you had concerns about the spread of the virus. More recently, though, you had some economic concerns.
MAINE STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

MVC greenlights Southern Tier

The proposed affordable housing development Southern Tier cleared a significant hurdle Thursday evening after being granted unanimous approval by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission. Slated for 85 Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs, the first phase of the Southern Tier project will consist of 45 to 48 affordable housing units...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
NECN

Over 19,000 Without Power as Temps Hit Historic Lows in New England

As a deep freeze continues to impact New England on Saturday morning, thousands of customers were in the dark across the region, although the number of outages was decreased between Friday night and early Saturday morning. There were more than 60,000 customers across New England without power around 8:30 p.m.,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WBEC AM

$500,000 Winning Lottery Ticket Purchased At Massachusetts Donut Shop

Yesterday, Groundhog Day, may not have been lucky for folks who don't enjoy winter seeing as how Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, thereby declaring 6 more weeks of winter. However, Groundhog Day certainly was lucky for at least one individual in Massachusetts. Somebody in the Bay State purchased a $500K winning lottery scratch ticket yesterday. Even after taxes, that's not bad, know what I mean?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Martha's Vineyard Times

Meteorologists warn of frostbite potential this weekend

The National Weather Service is warning that an Arctic cold front is moving in this weekend, with the wind chill Friday night and into Saturday morning potentially reaching between -10° and -20° for Martha’s Vineyard. The air temperature for those hours is forecast to be around 0°, but northwest winds could reach 40 miles per hour.
nbcboston.com

23-Year-Old Music Producer From Cape Cod Nominated for 2 Grammy Awards

Born and raised in Cape Cod, Hunter Brown has received two nominations for this weekends Grammy awards. They're both songs he produced on two separate albums, in the "Best Rap Album" category. "I didn't really know it was possible to be Grammy-nominated from Cape Cod, because I never had an...
country1025.com

3 Massachusetts Cities Make Dirtiest Cities in America List

It could be worse, Bay State. And as far as New England as a whole goes we actually did pretty, pretty good. Every year LawnStarter comes out with their list of the Dirtiest Cities in the Country. They compare over 150 U.S. cities across four categories including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction to tabulate their Oscar the Grouch list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

