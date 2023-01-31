ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Eugene School District 4J agenda: The future of North Eugene High, limiting board debate

By Miranda Cyr, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXGOJ_0kXm3f3j00

The Eugene School District 4J Board of Directors is scheduled to meet in a public regular session at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The board will meet in a closed executive session beforehand at 5 p.m. The meetings will be held at the 4J district office, 200 N. Monroe St.

The public meeting will be streamed virtually at 4j-lane-edu.zoom.us/j/92933253616. The recorded meeting will also be uploaded to 4J's YouTube channel in the following days.

Future of North Eugene High School

The agenda includes a discussion of what to do about the original North Eugene High School building.

Currently, 4J is constructing the new NEHS on the west end of the school property, where the Silver Lea building and old high school softball field were located.

The project is one of three across the district funded by a 2018 bond. Construction on Camas Ridge Elementary began last summer. Edison Elementary has reopened after construction last fall.

The new NEHS construction is well underway. Students are still attending classes as normal in the original building until construction is complete and the new NEHS building opens this fall.

However, there is a debate about what to do with the old building.

The two main options that were briefly discussed in the Jan. 18 board meeting come down to either tearing down the original building and putting in a green zone or leaving it up and repurposing the building. 4J Superintendent Andy Dey said the district needs to make a decision by the end of February.

If the original building is repurposed, 4J estimates a cost of $30 million in deferred building maintenance, district standard upgrades and city system development charges. According to board documents, this initial estimate does not include any renovations or building modifications for a new program.

This option would also leave NEHS with about half of the field area of other district high schools.

Demolishing the original school and replacing it with fields is estimated to cost $12 million.

This option would add two grass soccer-sized fields, bringing the new NEHS field area in alignment with other district high schools. It would also make improvements to the site’s safe routes to school, according to board documents.

The original plan was to leave the original NEHS standing and renovate it for use by other programs. However, Dey said in the January meeting that more extensive evaluations of the building revealing additional upgrade needs and heightened costs of materials and labor.

Board policies

Another item on Wednesday's agenda is the ongoing discussion about board policies and Robert's Rules.

The board revised its revision again at the last meeting, looking to limit and pare down board member discussion time in an effort to shorten the length of meetings.

This topic goes back to the Dec. 7 meeting, when board vice chair Gordon Lafer requested that each board member would have two chances to speak on each topic before moving on or taking a vote on the item. The board members were willing to entertain the idea, but they didn't want to vote with two board members absent.

The five present members voted unanimously to add the item to a future agenda.

Wednesday, the policy will again be presented by chief of staff Rob Hess.

The revised proposal states "motions will all be seconded prior to consideration for discussion by the board, motions to close or limit debate will be acceptable, and discussion on any topic will end after each member has had two opportunities to speak, unless a motion is made, seconded and approved to extend debate on the topic."

Other items on Wednesday's agenda include:

  • Student achievement recognition: State championship for Sheldon High School girls volleyball team.
  • Receive reports from high school student representatives.
  • Vote on Lane Education Service District service contract.
  • Receive presentation on instruction department goals and Student Investment Account strategies.

Miranda Cyr reports on education for The Register-Guard. You can contact her at mcyr@registerguard.com or find her on Twitter @mirandabcyr.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kcfmradio.com

Trash Days Could Change; Internships; Community Input Sought; One Antibody No Longer Effective

Customers of Central Coast Disposal, one of the garbage pick-up services in the area, received post cards this week from the other local service advising them of a change coming to the billing system and possibly to garbage pickup days. Brian Enochian, with County Transfer and Recycling, says that’s because County Transfer bought out Central Coast late last year and they’ve been working out the details of combining the two customer data bases.
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Eugene Family YMCA announces 10-year contract with PeaceHealth

EUGENE, Ore. — On Wednesday, the Eugene Family YMCA announced a 10-year contract with PeaceHealth, centered on community wellness at the new YMCA location under construction at 24th and Hilyard in Eugene. The contract comes after a $1.25 million dollar donation from PeaceHealth, naming the new facility the "PeaceHealth...
EUGENE, OR
oregoncapitalinsider.com

Gov. Kotek's budget omits $60 million project at OSU-Cascades

Gov. Tina Kotek’s proposed 2023-25 budget does not include capital construction funds for OSU-Cascades’ proposed $60 million health and recreation center. The governor's recommended budget, released Tuesday, is a 475-page proposal for how to raise and spend money in Oregon for the two-year budget cycle that begins on July 1.
BEND, OR
focushillsboro.com

Five Oregon Cities To Receive Almost $1.7 Million In Federal Road Safety Money

More than $1.7 million in federal funds has been obtained to enhance street safety in five Oregon cities, Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley said on Thursday. The money comes from President Biden’s infrastructure package and its accompanying Safe Streets for All program run by the U.S. Department of Transportation. Over the next five years, the federal government will allocate $5 billion to state, municipal, and tribal programs that aim to reduce traffic fatalities and serious injuries by improving the design of roads, crosswalks, and sidewalks across the country.
OREGON STATE
kezi.com

Another anti-Semitic act occurs in the Thurston community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- The community of Thurston is again seeing anti-semitic bags on their streets and sidewalks, making it a second occurrence in less than a month. The bags are filled with corn as a means to weigh them down and contain fliers with anti-semitic messages. Local Thurston resident Andy said that there are different types of contents in each bag, but are all equally shocking and inappropriate.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
kezi.com

Church working to make amends for chopped-down trees

EUGENE, Ore. -- A local church that cut down some trees on city property is making progress on replacing those trees and reimbursing the city. Back on January 12, neighbors of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on River Road in Eugene spotted crews at the church cutting down trees next to the church’s parking lot. Officials with the city of Eugene came down and put a stop to it because the trees were in the city’s right-of-way between the church and the public sidewalk, but not before three trees were cut down. Members of the church said they thought the trees were on their property, and were being removed for safety reasons.
EUGENE, OR
yachatsnews.com

Faced with abandoned RVs and travel trailers littering rural roads and forests, Lincoln County launches $500,000 removal program

The massive fifth-wheel camper has been parked on Dick’s Fork Road between Yachats and Waldport since July, when the U.S. Forest Service posted it for removal. On Oct. 12, a Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy posted a removal notice on an abandoned travel trailer parked along U.S. Highway 101 overlooking Alsea Bay in Waldport. Two days later the Oregon Department of Transportation did the same thing.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

OSU public safety asking for help identifying suspect in hit-and-run

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State University public safety officers are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a hit-and-run that happened January 28. According to OSU public safety, the incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. on January 28 in the intersection of southwest Washington Way and southwest 15th Street. Public safety officials said a pedestrian was crossing the street using the crosswalk when they were struck by a pick-up truck. The vehicle kept traveling northbound on southwest 15th street after the collision, public safety officials said.
CORVALLIS, OR
Emerald Media

CAHOOTS overburdened, City emergency response uncoordinated, study finds

Eugene city councilors heard a mixed review of the city’s police alternatives, which highlighted an overburdened CAHOOTS and a lack of coordination between emergency departments, during a work session on Jan. 18. The review came from a study commissioned by the council in May 2022 and was conducted by...
kezi.com

Local business concerned about proposed changes to busy Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- One business owner is sounding the alarm over proposed changes to Eugene’s Franklin Boulevard. The City of Eugene is looking to redesign the busy thoroughfare, with the latest project design showing several roundabouts replacing intersections with traffic lights, and the addition of a second EmX-only lane.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

COVID-19 is a preventable disease that should be---prevented

With the Biden administration’s announcement that it will end federal COVID-19 emergency declarations in May, public health agencies everywhere are taking stock. COVID is still very much among us. Last month, more than 15,300 Oregonians were sickened and 92 people died. Lane County Public Health continues to take stock....
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Eugene woman looking for items from an auctioned storage unit

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- A local woman is asking for the public’s help in tracking down some irreplaceable items from a storage unit she lost access to. Stephanie McCreary had a storage unit at the Main Street Mini-Storage in Springfield. A few months ago, she fell onto hard times and, only being able to meet her family’s basic needs, she fell behind on payments for the unit.
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Jury says anti-masker is guilty of all charges from Crumb Together incident; new cookie biz opening in same location

An anti-mask activist from the Gresham area of Portland has been found guilty of all charges stemming from a violent confrontation inside a Eugene cookie shop in 2021. A 12-member jury handed down their verdict in Lane County Circuit Court Tuesday. It found Amy Verlee Hall guilty of assault (in the third degree), burglary (first degree), criminal trespass (second degree), disorderly conduct (second degree), and harassment.
EUGENE, OR
kezi.com

Residents report attacks with pellet guns; Eugene police investigating

EUGENE, Ore. -- Police are on the lookout for unknown troublemakers after receiving reports of a pair of attacks involving pellet guns on February 1. According to the Eugene Police Department, the first report of a pellet gun attack came at about 8:42 a.m. on Feb. 1. EPD said a family on Kinsrow Avenue told officers they had discovered their son’s window had been hit by a BB gun overnight. Police said the family told them they had discovered the damage to the window earlier that morning. Unfortunately, police said the family was unable to provide a description of any possible suspect.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: Omar Speights and NIL deals, 2023 football leaders, Chance Nolan?

Readers ask and The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Nick Daschel responds: this week’s Oregon State mailbag Q and A: Here goes:. I would love to hear if there was anything from (Dam Nation, Giant Killers collectives) that went into retaining Omar Speights? I know that its water under the bridge, but I’m just curious if they made a play to keep him or not? Wish he was here obviously, but good on him for getting paid, I just wonder if we could have or tried to keep him, and he got a bigger bag from the Bayou brats. – Justin L.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy