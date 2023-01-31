Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
ND House votes down paid family leave
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota employees won’t be getting paid family leave. House Bill 1460 failed to pass on the House floor Thursday. Supporters of the bill said it give North Dakota an advantage when competing with other states for workers. Those who voted against the bill worried...
KFYR-TV
Pledge of Allegiance bills clear ND House
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill requiring the Pledge of Allegiance to be offered in certain situations passed the North Dakota House of Representatives unanimously on Tuesday. House Bill 1120 was introduced by Representative Pat Heinert of Bismarck. It would mandate the Pledge be offered to all students across the state every day and would require public committees, like school boards, to offer the Pledge before every meeting. The House also approved House Bill 1172, which prohibits the governor from altering the words of the Pledge. Both bills head to the Senate next.
KFYR-TV
Lawmakers consider bill for raising North Dakota’s minimum wage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers in Bismarck are considering a bill that would raise the minimum wage statewide. House Bill 1507 would increase the minimum wage to $9.00 per hour on August 1, 2023, then increase it by 25 cents every year after that. The bill’s sponsor says the cost of living has drastically increased since it was last raised 13 years ago, and she says North Dakota is lagging behind its neighbors.
KFYR-TV
Several bills aimed at attracting, retaining teachers in ND this session
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are hoping to pass legislation that would support teachers in a variety of ways. A handful of bills introduced in this session are aimed at attracting potential teachers to join the workforce and incentivizing established teachers to stay on the job. One of them is House Bill 1329, brought by Representative Zachary Ista of Grand Forks. If passed, it would reduce the years required for a teacher to become eligible for a lifetime teaching license.
KFYR-TV
Bill passes ND House, proposes repayment to those found not guilty of crimes by self defense
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some legislators are hoping to add a new section of the North Dakota Century Code that would impact those who act in self-defense. Self-defense is sometimes used as a legal justification for a variety of crimes like domestic violence, kidnappings, and murders. The proposed law would allow repayment of defendants who are found not guilty because they acted in self-defense. Others aren’t sure it’s a good idea.
KFYR-TV
ND lawmakers turn their sights to the state’s investments
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Some lawmakers are concerned with some of the places North Dakota has invested its money. Who is the U.S.’s biggest adversary? Odds are good if you ask that question to people around North Dakota, many would said it’s either China or Russia. Yet, the...
KFYR-TV
Bill would mean no more DUIs on bicycles, horses
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A bill introduced at the legislature about bicycles and horses might soon make a small but significant difference for some people in North Dakota. As the law currently stands, bicycles and horses are considered vehicles in North Dakota state law. House Bill 1506 would change that.
KFYR-TV
Burgum appoints North Dakota’s new Chief Information Officer
BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Governor Doug Burgum has appointed Kuldip Mohanty to lead the North Dakota Information Technology (NDIT) department as the state’s next chief information officer, effective February 23. More than 250,000 North Dakotans depend on NDIT’s technology services daily including computer equipment and software, communications,...
KFYR-TV
Vaccination rates for kindergartners decreased during the pandemic
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The CDC is reporting vaccination rates for kindergartners decreased during the first year of the pandemic. Kindergartners entering schools in North Dakota need multiple vaccines as part of state law. The CDC tracked a slight drop in state-required vaccines for kindergarteners nationwide during the height of...
KFYR-TV
Random act of kindness leads to new friendship for ND couple
RAPID CITY, S.D. – There’s a saying, “no act of kindness is ever wasted.”. A North Dakota family is learning that first-hand. They’ve experienced just how a small, simple act of kindness can change someone’s day, or even their entire life. This is the most...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota State Fair to announce pair of acts Friday
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The North Dakota State Fair is expected to announce two more country showpass acts who will take the main stage at the 2023 festival this summer. The acts will join an already packed lineup that includes Jelly Roll, Eric Church, Whiskey Myers, and Five Finger Death Punch.
KFYR-TV
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
