Taiko drummers from Japan visit Eugene

Internationally renowned taiko drummer Takumi Kato and his family performed for students at Eugene's Yujin Gakuen Japanese Immersion Elementary School this week.

The family from Japan is touring the U.S. with the goal of performing 1,000 times across all 50 states over the next five years, to share the beauty of Japanese taiko while promoting cultural exchange and friendship. The performance in Eugene was its 146th.

Kato was joined by his wife, Izuna, and children Sogen, 11, Ryoma, 9, and Yamato, 6. The family was on its way to California after the visit to Eugene.

For more information on the family's travels, visit: nukumorinomori.com/en

Chris Pietsch is a photographer and the visuals editor for The Register-Guard. You may reach him at CPietsch@register-guard.com