Panthers' ‘Ideal' QB Situation Makes Them Trade Target for Bears
Panthers' 'ideal' QB situation makes them trade target for Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As Bears general manager Ryan Poles surveys potential trade partners for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a few names have potentially joined the fray. The Houston Texans and Indianapolis...
Super Bowl Prop Betting Increasing in Popularity
Jay Kornegay was behind the counter in 2004 when someone approached with $5,000 to bet on the Super Bowl but had no idea how to decide. The man, not a regular sports bettor, thought for a few moments and decided to put it all on the Carolina Panthers to score exactly 29 points at 30-1 odds.
Best Quarterbacks in NFL History Without a Super Bowl
Best quarterbacks in NFL history without a Super Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. NFL quarterbacks’ careers are often defined by how they perform on the big stage. If a player doesn’t have a Super Bowl ring, he is generally thought of as a notch below the all-time...
Will Odd Super Bowl Coin Toss Streak Continue in Chiefs-Eagles?
Will odd Super Bowl coin toss streak continue in Chiefs-Eagles? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. That call from the Kansas City Chiefs and the ensuing coin flip will decide the outcome of Super Bowl LVII – at least based on recent history. There’s an odd streak that’s alive...
Tom Brady's Retirement Makes Aaron Rodgers' Decision Key to Bears' Offseason
With Brady gone, Rodgers' decision key to Bears' offseason plan originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Wednesday, Tom Brady, the 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion, announced his retirement in a video shot on a beach alone in front of some Florida condos. It perfectly encapsulates what happens to most...
What Is the Super Bowl LVII Spread? Eagles Remain Slight Favorites Over Chiefs
Eagles remain Super Bowl LVII favorites but not by much originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The odds for Super Bowl LVII MVP might be even between Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes but bookmakers maintain that the Eagles are slightly better than the Chiefs with a little more than a week before the biggest football contest of the year is played in Arizona.
Ryan Poles Characterizes Importance of This Year's Senior Bowl
Poles characterizes importance of the Senior Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles met with the media in Mobile, Ala. to discuss the importance of the team's presence at this year's Senior Bowl. "It's real valuable for us," Poles said to ChicagoBears.com. "You can't get around the country...
5 Things to Know About Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes needs no introduction. Now in his fifth year as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Mahomes quickly established himself as one of the faces of the NFL. He was named MVP in his first full season, won a Super Bowl in his third and has some saying he’s already a Hall of Famer in his sixth.
Watch How a Super Bowl LVII Football Is Made
When Harrison Butker or Jake Elliott hits the opening kickoff of Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium, it will mark the end of a journey that started nearly 2,000 miles away. Wilson, the official supplier of footballs for the NFL, is tasked with crafting special balls for the Big Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.
Report: NFL GM Believes the Bears Will Try to Trade No. 1 Pick
Report: NFL GM believes Bears will try to trade No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Late April can't arrive quicker for the Chicago Bears. That's when the NFL draft will commence and the clock will begin counting down on the Bears to decide with the first overall pick in the draft – if they don't trade it beforehand.
Bengals Could Trade Tee Higgins If ‘Numbers Are Outrageous'
Bengals could trade Tee Higgins if 'numbers are outrageous' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Oh boy, Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins could be on the market and Chicago Bears fans think he could be the perfect partner for Justin Fields. Fans have seen the leap young quarterbacks have...
NFL Says Concussions Made Significant Rise in 2022
NFL concussion numbers make significant rise in 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL saw a noticeable increase in concussions during the 2022 regular season. There were 149 concussions suffered across 271 games, according to data released by the league on Friday. It marks an 18% rise from...
Bears Hire Jon Hoke as the New Cornerbacks/Pass Game Coordinator
Bears name Jon Hoke cornerbacks/pass game coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears made four changes to their staff on Wednesday, including the hiring of Jon Hoke as their cornerbacks/passing game coordinator, according to a release from the team. Despite rumblings of former Bears player and coach, Chris...
Former Bears LB Khalil Mack Replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl
Khalil Mack replaced by Bradley Chubb in Pro Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Khalil Mack was named to his seventh Pro Bowl this season, but he won’t participate in the event. The league announced that Bradley Chubb will replace Mack, since he withdrew due to an injury.
Report: Tommy Rees ‘Top Target' for Alabama Offensive Coordinator
Report: Notre Dame offensive coordinator could turn to Bama originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tommy Rees, the offensive coordinator for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, is a "top target" for the offensive coordinator opening at the University of Alabama, according to Chris Low at ESPN. Nick Saban, the head...
Azura Stevens Leaving Chicago Sky to Sign With Los Angeles Sparks
Azura Stevens becomes latest player to leave Sky in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Sky keeps falling in Chicago. Azura Stevens is the latest player from the 2022 Sky roster who won’t be back next season. The free agent forward/center is signing with the Los Angeles Sparks, her agent, Mike Cound, told ESPN.
Davante Adams Fuels Aaron Rodgers-Raiders Speculation With Tweet
Davante Adams fuels Rodgers-Raiders speculation with tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Davante Adams is awaiting a new quarterback, and he apparently wants a new neighbor, too. The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver answered Twitter questions late Wednesday night when he got one from Las Vegas Locally asking which...
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Says Bears ‘Very High on Value' for No. 1 Pick
ESPN analyst: Bears 'very high on value' for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As many expect the Bears to aim for a trade-down possibility come draft day in late April, one ESPN analyst just moved the needle as it pertains to that outcome. "Teams are keeping...
Report: Vic Fangio to Join Miami Dolphins as Defensive Coordinator
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John...
Chicago Sky Sign Forward Elizabeth Williams in Free Agency
Chicago Sky sign forward Elizabeth Williams in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Sky have added another name to the roster this offseason. Chicago inked a deal with forward/center Elizabeth Williams, the team announced on Friday. “We are so excited to have Elizabeth in a Chicago...
