Boys Basketball: Bergen County Jamboree- Quarterfinals - at Hackensack - Recaps
Wyatt Eglinton Manner led with 24 points while nailing five 3-pointers and going three for three from the line as second-seeded Ramapo, No. 6 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 47-41, over seventh-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal of the Bergen Jamboree in Hackensack. Ramapo (21-2) will host third-seeded Bergen Catholic,...
Boys Basketball: Last year’s finalists are this year’s top seeds for GMC Tournament
There are bound to be some big surprises in the upcoming Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament based upon how the season is unfolding, but that did not really apply to the seeding. As expected, reigning champion St. Thomas Aquinas, ranked No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, earned the top seed...
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay
Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
Boys basketball: Middle Twp. upends No. 16 Montclair Immaculate - Battle of the Bay
Jamir McNeil sent the game into double-overtime before scoring the winner as Middle Township nipped Montclair Immaculate, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, by a score of 71-70 at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. McNeil, who buried a three-pointer at the end of the first overtime,...
Boys basketball: No. 15 St. Augustine, Cinnaminson win - Holy Cross Prep Showcase
Drew Harvey had 13 points while Noah Harvey had 12 as Cinnaminson overwhelmed Pitman 73-43 at the Holy Cross Prep Showcase in Delran. Joel Blamon tallied 11 points and Amare Gantt had eight points and four rebounds for Cinnaminson (18-1). Andrew Plaza finished with seven points and seven rebounds and Colin Parrish chipped in with six points and three rebounds.
Girls Basketball: Results, links & featured games for Saturday, Feb. 4
Hackettstown boys basketball continues H/W/S title defense, dispatches South Hunterdon
By the time it took the court on Saturday night, Hackettstown High School’s boys basketball team knew it was the only top seed left standing in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament.
Boys basketball: Eastern nips Woodbury - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.
Max Portnoy finished with a double-double and Damien Edwards tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as seventh-seeded Eastern squeezed by 10th-seeded Woodbury 46-45 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Voorhees. Eastern will next face either second-seeded Camden Catholic or 15th-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps
Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
Girls basketball: Villa Walsh ousts Montclair Kimberley - Prep B quarterfinal
Sheridan Caughey tallied 10 points while Fran Kearns had nine as fourth-seeded Villa Walsh stopped fifth-seeded Montclair Kimberley 44-29 in the quarterfinal round of the Prep B tournament in Morristown. Villa Walsh will next visit top-seeded Newark Academy in the semifinal stage on Sunday. Mary Bowers and Bowers Tessa had...
Boys basketball: Paul VI stops Cherry Hill East - Camden Co Tournament 2nd rd.
Emmanuel Joe-Samuel poured in 26 points while Josh Eli tallied 24 as ninth-seeded Paul VI stopped eighth-seeded Cherry Hill East in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Cherry Hill. Paul VI will next face either top-seeded Camden or 17th-seeded Winslow in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Torren Greene...
Boys Basketball: Harris records career-high, Freehold Township defeats Long Branch
Despite being without Jayden Holmes-Cotter due to sickness, Malachi Harris stepped up for Freehold Township with a career-high 30 points and 9 rebounds to defeat Long Branch 65-41 in Freehold. Freehold Township (16-3) sported a 43-34 advantage at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the fourth...
Shorthanded Roselle Catholic finds challenge too tall against powerhouse Montverde
It is one thing playing a roster full of four-and-five star talents when your team is intact and playing at pretty much peak level. It is another thing completely when your regular starting lineup is reduced by 40 percent and that visiting group of multi-star prospects decides to play as if the intent is to pass along those stars to a more deserving teammate.
Wrestling: Freshman shines, Don Bosco Prep sweeps quad at No. 9 St. Joseph (Met.)
Don Bosco Prep is peaking at the right time. The Ironmen traveled to Metuchen for a quad on Saturday, where they beat St. Joseph (Met.), No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 37-24 final, No. 10 Seton Hall Prep in a 40-14 runaway and DePaul 62-12.
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament - Quarterfinals - Recaps
Alex Fessel and Jayden McCann put in 14 points apiece as sixth-seeded Vernon edged third-seeded Hunterdon Central, 50-49, in the quarterfinal of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament in Flemington. Vernon (16-2) will face second-seeded Hackettstown in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11. Ernest Mack went four of six from the line...
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Feb 4
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Feb. 4, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps
Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
Boys basketball: Haddonfield tops Gloucester - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.
Nate Rohlfing finished with 15 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots while Patrick Ryan had 15 points and four rebounds as sixth-seeded Haddonfield ousted 11th-seeded Gloucester 66-43 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Haddonfield. Haddonfield will face either third-seeded Camden Eastside or 14th-seeded Paulsboro in...
Darius Bland leads Florence over New Egypt - Boys basketball recap
Darius Bland went six of eight from the line in his game-high 29 points as Florence won at home, 59-32, over New Egypt. Bakar Siddik added 13 points for Florence (11-8), which led 24-19 at halftime and pulled away for good with 19-6 run in the third quarter. Devin Kimmick...
No. 1 Delbarton takes down No. 9 Bergen Catholic - Boys ice hockey recap
Jack Fidacaro scored a pair of goals to lead Delbarton, No. 1 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a 4-2 victory over No. 9 Bergen Catholic at SportsCare Arena in Randolph. Fidacaro scored the first goal of the game for Delbarton (14-1-1) in the first period, but Bergen Catholic responded with a goal from Cory Robinson in the second period.
