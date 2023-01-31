ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys basketball: Rolle stars as Pleasantville edges Atlantic City - Battle of the Bay

Neeko Rolle drove in for a layup with eight seconds left to help lift Pleasantville to a 54-53 win over Atlantic City at the Battle of the Bay in Atlantic City. Rolle finished with six points while Marki Barnes had 20 points for Pleasantville (12-12), which stopped a two-game losing streak, and trailed by six points with about four minutes left in the game. Pleasantville eventually closed proceedings with an 11-4 run.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
Boys basketball: Eastern nips Woodbury - Camden Co. Tournament 2nd rd.

Max Portnoy finished with a double-double and Damien Edwards tallied 17 points and eight rebounds as seventh-seeded Eastern squeezed by 10th-seeded Woodbury 46-45 in the second round of the Camden County Tournament in Voorhees. Eastern will next face either second-seeded Camden Catholic or 15th-seeded Audubon in the quarterfinal on Saturday.
WOODBURY, NJ
Boys Basketball: Passaic County Tournament - 1st Round - Recaps

Zahkai Sylvester led with 16 points while Darian Ramos added 10 more as eighth-seeded Passaic won at home, 54-45, over ninth-seeded Wayne Hills in the first round of the Passaic County Tournament. Passaic (8-13) will face top-seeded Paterson Eastside in the quarterfinal round next Saturday. Wayne Hills (7-11) opened with...
PASSAIC, NJ
Top daily boys basketball stat leaders for Saturday, Feb 4

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Saturday, Feb. 4, in five statistical categories: points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
Boys Basketball: Battle By The Bay - Showcase - Recaps

Jeremiah Bright scored 22 points, including three 3-pointers, while Cairo Rivera added 13 points as Camden Eastside won, 63-60, over Egg Harbor in the Battle By The Bay showcase in Atlantic City. Camden Eastside (12-3) led 30-28 at the half and took a four-point lead into the fourth quarter. Jay-Nelly...
CAMDEN, NJ
